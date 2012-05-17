The Pacers Plan A Crazy ‘Gold Out’ For Game 3 In Indiana

With the series tied up at one game a piece, and Dwyane Wade thinking they celebrated too much at the end of Game 2, the Pacers have made a bold choice by having a “Gold Out” at tonight’s game. Fans attending the game will be receiving a gold shirt according to Wish TV. “Gold Swagger” is plastered in large print on the front of the t-shirt, and on the back in smaller print (but all caps) reads, “ROUND TWO-AHH,” a call to Reb Porter, the long-time Pacers announcer who retired in 2010.

“There are two phrases that the Pacers franchise is linked to,” Eddie White, host of the Pacers Overtime Show, told Wish TV. “First, when a 3-pointer is made, you hear ‘Boom Baby.’ The other is ‘Two-Ahh’ which is from longtime announcer Reb Porter.”

Pacers VP of player relations, Clark Kellogg, who you may know as the lead college basketball analyst for CBS Sports, laid out the shirts on every single seat in Bankers Life Fieldhouse this morning.

The shirts are one of the better free shirts that have been made for the NBA Playoffs and were made by Indy based Maingate Inc.:

With the Pacers looking to go up in the series, their fans’ support could give them a motivating edge against the Heat. But will the Pacers’ gold swagger attitude rile up D-Wade & the Heat even more?

What do you think?

