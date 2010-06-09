The 76ers need to draft Derrick Favors

As much as John Wall appears to be a lock for the Washington Wizards with the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Evan Turner has been penciled into the Philadelphia 76ers lineup by almost everybody since the night Philly landed the No. 2 pick in the Lottery.

Not so fast. Soon after the Sixers hired Doug Collins as head coach, talk around the organization was that Collins is a big fan of Derrick Favors, and would seriously consider taking the Georgia Tech freshman over Turner. Then in Chad Ford’s most recent NBA mock draft, he had Favors going to the Sixers, with Turner falling to the New Jersey Nets at the No. 3 spot.

So who would really be the better fit in Philly?

Having not even turned 19 years old yet, Favors has a lot of upside as a star PF in the League, and the Sixers badly need help up front. Currently occupying the four in Philly is Elton Brand, backed up by Jason Smith. Brand is injured constantly and looked lost and ineffective last year. Smith also has injury problems and hasn’t impressed in his action on the floor. (Not to mention starting center Sam Dalembert is a constant source of frustration for every coach he’s ever had.) Adding Favors allows the Sixers to slowly phase Brand out, and by the time Brand’s contract expires in three years Favors will be ready to take over. Favors is also an immediate upgrade over Smith behind Brand, so it provides Philly with needed front-court depth. Also, a future lineup of Jrue Holiday, Andre Iguodala, Thaddeus Young, Favors and Marreese Speights could be a very formidable starting five.

Favors fills a need for Philly and allows them to slowly move away from the Elton Brand experiment. Turner, meanwhile, may not be a good fit alongside Andre Iguodala. Turner and Iguodala are very similar players. Both guys are point-forward types who can shoot, distribute, and rebound. By adding Turner, the Sixers are adding essentially another A.I.2 to their team, and why do that when when you can bring something new to the team with Favors?

To a lot of draft analysts and fans, Turner seems like the obvious pick after Wall. But if Sixers GM Ed Stefanski really examines his roster, he’ll see Favors is the better fit.