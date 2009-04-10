The Playboy Mansion Pays Off and Ron Artest Returns To Sac-Town

It turns out that Playboy Mansion rehabilitation isn’t a bad idea after all. Andrew Bynum came back from a 32-game hiatus, some of which was spent with a playmate on his shoulders, looking like he’d been spending his time training down at USC with Pete Carroll. It wasn’t just the Matt Leinart knee brace – it was that Bynum seemed even stronger than he was before his knee gave way. Nene, who is by all accounts an ox, couldn’t stop Bynum from planting himself inside the low the block whenever he wanted to in the second half. He could’ve gone for more than 16 points (13 in the second half) and 7 boards, but he followed Phil Jackson‘s orders to focus on defense and rebounding at the start of the game and “let the scoring come naturally.”… With Bynum monopolizing Nene’s attention on both ends of the floor, Pau Gasol was able to run free on the offensive glass. Well, that was part of the reason. The other was that Birdman Andersen was playing like a kid with ADD, whose only focus in the universe was to take a full volleyball swing at every shot he saw. He sold out on a bunch of plays to help weakside, allowing Gasol to grab 11 offensive boards and 19 total on the night… The dominance of L.A.’s bigs inside overshadowed a crazy efficient night from Kobe. He was in Mamba-mode, getting baskets in response to anything that Denver mustered offensively so that they were trapped in a 10-point purgatory for the entire night. In the first half, ‘Melo muscled through the heart of the Laker defense and flipped up a finger roll for a tough deuce. Bryant demanded the inbounds pass, rushed the ball across halfcourt, and then blew past Linas Kleiza for a tough lay-in under the rim less than six seconds after Anthony’s bucket. Later in the 4th, Nene cut the lead under 10 with some free throws. So Kobe came back with six straight Laker points, one of which was a crazy rip through against Chauncey on a jab step into an off-balance 17-foot bank shot. It was one of those, “You’ve got to be f-ing with me?!?” makes. With Kobe and J.R. Smith on the floor at the same time, you’ve got two of the best off-balance shooters in the League today… Ultimately, this game wasn’t just a triumphant return for the Lakers’ big man. In front of a star-studded L.A. crowd of Jack, Diane Keaton, Dr. Dre, and some other regulars, it was a reminder of just how much better the Lakers are than the rest of the West. Without Manu Ginobili, or as Charles Barkley insisted on calling him tonight over and over again, GINOBILI!!, the Spurs’ fear factor is diminished. The Nuggets didn’t have K-Mart, but they were so thoroughly worked over tonight, it’s tough to say that one player would’ve made a big difference. We could go team-by-team, but as Kenny Smith said in the post-game, “Forget all this first-round talk. Who are the Lakers matching up against in the Western Conference Finals?”… In one of the only other two games going on tonight, the Bulls answered the question on the mind of everyone in Cleveland, Boston and Orlando: which Eastern Conference bottom-seed do we want to face the least? In the first half, the Bulls couldn’t make up their mind whether they really wanted to show up. They got down 9-2, playing horrendous interior defense. Reggie Evans nearly went coast-to-coast on a play before bricking a lay-up. Tyrus Thomas even side-rimmed a sick ‘oop feed from Derrick Rose (16 points, 8 assists) in the early-going. But before the first 24 minutes came to a close, Ben Gordon (24 points, 4 treys, 7 boards) – in some candy apple green Hyperdunks to go with NBA’s Green Week – sunk back-to-back treys in 20 seconds, tying the game at 46-46… But in the second half, the Bulls made a complete mockery out of Philly. Rose had Andre Miller stuck in the mud, and it felt like every time he got in the lane, Rose zipped a laser beam back out to someone spotting up at the three point line. Brad Miller was wetting mid-range J’s and feeding Gordon for open looks. It was almost as if the smart extra passes were contagious for the Bulls. Even Tyrus Thomas (24 points, 4 boards) got in on the action. He made a number of smart plays – one was passing up an open 18-footer for a 12-footer, which he sank. And on another, he and Miller played a two-man game, getting Brad a tough reverse lay-up off a bounce pass. And for every efficient Chicago possession, Philly seemed to come back down on the other end and get Andre Miller leaning in from 17-feet to front-rim a shot. That’s a recipe for a 20-piecing… In Ron Artest‘s return to ARCO Arena, he was cheered during the pre-game shoot-around. But Artest played like a hired gun without any real emotion for the place that he spent more than two years in. He went 10-18 from the floor for 26 points, and said after the game, “What I’m thinking about right now is the next game, not about coming back here to play or what this game means in the standings.” Jason Thompson put up 10 points and 6 boards in the 1st quarter, but once he cooled off, Sacramento fell way back… In the Portsmouth Invitational’s second day – the draft camp for the lower-profile prospects, Jon “Snohomish” Brockman stood out with a 24-point, 21-rebound performance. Central Florida’s Jermaine Taylor went for 30. But most other big names disappointed: Ronald Steele scored 8 points in two games, Ben Woodside only mustered 7 points in his first game, and Kyle McAlarney went 1-6 from three… We’re out like Ron from Sac-town…
great game by LA, nuggets fought hard til the mid 3rd and 4th qtr
also i like how the playoff standings look today. i think my blazers have a real good chance knockng out the spurs esp. if they got the home court advantage. la at portland is going to be a big one…but realistically i see the lakers winning this time in portland although ill be cheering for the blazers
The bulls may be the hot but I still say they don’t want any parts of boston unless KG plays at anything less than 60%. If boston stays extra cautious and for some unforseeable sits KG for the first round of the playoffs(wishful thinking) then theit fair game
You must have something wrong with you to be crazy stupid and think someone can stop the Lake show. Maybe this has something to do with it! [www.tmz.com]
Lakers are the team to beat with Bynum back, despite being in 2nd place currently. Gasol is really clicking, which allows Kobe to pace himself and dominate when he needs to.
Still they need to close it out this year. I remember them being favorites in ’04 and they got smacked by Detroit.
And no more losing of 20-point leads at home in the Finals like that meltdown last year.
Things I learned today:
1. All cats saying Denver will be a contender are DREAMING. Just accept it. As long as a bitch ass named Carmelo Anthony is in the team, you’ll never be a contender. I mean, he fouled a Laker (his fifth) during a crucial time in the 4th, when they were making their fucking run, and was LAUGHING ABOUT IT. Damn, stop leave that shit to VC and TMac. That cat has no heart. Sorry Denver fans, but Chauncey isn’t enough.
2. Fo those of you defending Oden saying he is not in top form yet because he came from an injury, then explain to me why the hell Bynum is playing like a beast in his first game back after missing 32 games? Or just fucking admit that Oden is a disappointment. And yeah, I’m talking to you BROGDEN.
“The other was that Birdman Andersen was playing like a kid with ADD, whose only focus in the universe was to take a full volleyball swing at every shot he saw”
Oh sooooooooooooooo true. He sometimes looked like an idoit. Denver IS the all tattoo NBA team
QQ – funny you should mention this about Carmelo…
Last year when they were playing LA in the playoffs a similar thing happend. Melo scored a tough basket in a last minute of a game they were losing by 15 or so points and was smirking and talking trash like he won something. Incredible … You’ll never see someone like Ginobili, Billups or even Kobe do something like that.
Such a loser!
Hmmmm you can’t REALLY compare the injuries to Bynum and Oden. Bynum has been in the L for like 3 years. I agree with the disappointment part, but I hope the guy does good. I’d hate to see any team pick TWO draft duds (Bowie/Oden) with number 1 & 2 picks respectivly
@ 8:
I’ve been saying these for about a year now: Melo will never be a franchise player. He can score points, but he can never be a fucking leader. Making a foolish foul when your team is trying to score points and LAUGHING when the ref whistled you for it?
Damn, I REALLY, REALLY hope Jerry Sloan was his coach.
I don’t care what you guys say….get on his case if you want, but Birdman owns the only 360 BLOCK I’ve ever seen in my life! That was sick. Tried to block it one way, and then turns in mid-air and blocks it the other way. Got called for the foul, but it was still sick.
I was watching the game last night, and although I haven’t liked Kobe that much in the past he won me over last season. I was excited to see him play. But then I realized once again: Kobe Bryant is not a good teammate.
For example, at the end of the first half he could have fed Gasol for an easy bucket. Instead he twists his way around two defenders and shoots for an almost impossible bucket. He gets fouled because he’s ridiculously skilled, and good for him. But you could tell how frustrated Gasol was just standing around, open, doing nothing. After spending a couple seasons jacking shots and scoring crazy amounts of points I’m still not sure Kobe knows how to play on a team of good players. You can bring up the Team USA experience but even then he didn’t blend into the team like Wade or Lebron – he only excelled in the clutch in the last game when he was fed the ball. The Lakers body language at times says it all – they respect Kobe, maybe even fear him, but he’s far from liked. And that potential lack of chemistry might still have something to say in terms of who wins the title this year.
i’ll get on here real quick and take my licks. my nuggs got run out the building last night and it was terrible. i wasn’t expecting a win, but i was hoping the final score would be far closer than it was. shit, the nuggets didn’t even cover the 9 point spread (costing me $, of course).
the nuggs don’t have a whole lot of size so when we have to fuck with two 7 footers we get owned in the paint…which was exactly the case last night. gasol with 19 boards is fucking disgusting. i think he got about 37 uncontested lay ups right under the basket. my final defense of the nuggs pounding last night is that johan petro was in our starting lineup. ugly, ugly, ugly.
anyhow, we gotta close with two wins and we should be OK for that second slot.
@kermit
the 360 block was badass. jrsmith did that earlier in the year too.
Play of the game: birdman destroying the machine on a screen that put homey on his ace. somebody on the lakes needs to do sash a favor and call that pick. he could have been hurt.
Bynum came back strong.Kobe showed his ass.derrick Rose got Dre Millers heart in his back pocket.Its getting ridiculous how he destroys him every game.
Kobe’s performance last night was one of the best in terms of efficiency and stone cold killer instinct I’ve seen from him in a while…looks like he’s gearing up for the playoffs as scheduled. GO LAKERS!!!
Melo was laughing at how terrible the refs were last night. He never gets any calls. Kobe plays aggressive defense and doesn’t get one foul called on him. The nuggs should have been up in the first half but the refs kept them in it. It was like 20 something freethrows to single digits attempts for the nuggets. And the nuggets lead the L in freethrow attempts. It doesn’t look that bad in the boxscore cause the refs finally called a few for the nuggets when the lakers had control. Not saying that’s why they lost but it would have been closer.
@11 – LEBRON did it to JRich this year. Yeah, I mentioned that guy. Sue me!
My brackets was all EFFED UP last night – DAMN!
1st of All – I will defend Melo by sayin’ he is an OFFENSIVE dynamo. With that said, his DEFENSE was lacking on too many occasions. There was an instance where Luke fired a pass right in FRONT of Melo and it was like he didn’t even notice it. And he DEFINITELY has to stop smilin’ like that and put his GAME FACE on.
And what’s up with him taking only 2 shots in the 4th? And missed ’em! On the other hand KOBE was being KOBE. 3/4 in the 4th.
The Facilitator = GLUE. He’s the glue to this awesome group. All lanky. All tall. All athletic. All ball.
Their BIG COMBO can pick balls of the board like no other. It’s like you forget that Gasol can TURN IT ON. And you can forget, Lamar can TURN IT ON. And then, if the game gets boring or you see too much Kobe or too many UNEXPLICABLE DEFENSIVE REBOUNDS after a Fisher hoist, AB can T.I.O. And even though Trevor was off, we all know he can turn into a spanish uncle too. WHOA!
THE BABY “DON’T CALL US BABY NO MO'” BULLZ!
They have really been gettin’ it in as of late. Real good basketball. The Sixers on the other hand, fightin’ for that 8th spot! Maybe they know something that we don’t but they don’t match up well with any contender. I guess they’re just happy to get in the dance. They’ll be eviscerated asap.
“Rose zipped a laser beam back out to someone spotting up at the three point line” —}}} If he keeps penetrating like that and ASSUMING he can somehow finish, then in the playoffs, he’s either going to COMMIT TOs or GET HURT.
But I like how he was showing off his lil’ jumper in the 1st quarter.
And Dime, Dime, Dime : “It was almost as if the smart extra passes were contagious for the Bulls.” —}}
If I was a Bull, I would be HIGHLY offended.
And then I would HIGH FIVE TYRUS…
“I ALWAYS knew you could.”
Nice to see Bynum getting stronger and stronger as the game progressed. But, along with every Laker fan in the world, I was cringing every time he landed. It’s gonna be a long post-season.
Oh and I’ll say this too: I don’t want no parts of Bron in the Finals. Dude just has the world in his hands right now, and I can’t see him losing. Here’s hoping the Celtics find a way to knock him off again so I can get my finals rematch!
I think it’s safe to say that Derrick Rose owns Andre Miller, Rose is always a step ahead of him!
Damn DOUBLE Q you tryna GRIND ME UP real quick huh?
I do the stream of thought thing and you do the reading…whatever argument you THINK is mine…PROBABLY IS.
Lookie here:
AB was drafted in 05
GO was drafted in 07.
AB’s one year older than GO.
GO’s gotta couple of pounds on AB.
AB busted his knee in the middle of LAST YEAR, his THIRD year as a pro.
GO is still a rookie. He missed entire 07-08 year due to his surgery.
Here goes a conundrum I’m sure you can explain. And I’m not being sarcastic. We all know GO’s O game is dump offs and put backs. And sometimes, even when he has a ‘gimme,’ it doesn’t pan out so well, i.e – missing a dunk in the worse way the other night. Right now, he’s only there for B(oards), D, and E(nergy).
We all know AB has a Hall of Fame mentor who’s been tutoring for several years now. I don’t think GO has one of those. We all know AB has a nice offensive game, especially when Phil gives the green light for it to reign. But…
GO shoots at a higher percentage.
GO figure.
DAGOMAR dropped some heavy jewels. Two to think about in particular:
1 – The Lakers body language at times says it all – they respect Kobe, maybe even fear him, but he’s far from liked.
2- And that potential lack of chemistry might still have something to say in terms of who wins the title this year.
I agree with both statements. With that said, the Lakers grab boards like no other. On D which quickly turns into Offense. Or O boards, the silent stat sheet killer. So, no matter how much they may or may not love, like, fear, respect him :: the amount of 2nd chance opportunities they get generates TONS of 2nd chance points.
So even if they feel like killin’ each other at times, they’re ALWAYS silently killin’ thier opponents.
@ BROGDEN:
Yall know why I feel he is a disappontment? Cause he looks fucking scared when he’s playin man. He’s thinking bout every single move he’ll make instead of playing through it. When I saw this early in the season, I figures ‘Well, he is a kid. All kids have jitters like that. Once, he’s comfortable, he will be a beast.’
But you know what, he NEVER became comfortable. It’s been too fucking long man. Months have passed, and he still plays like a scared asshole. And here’s the deal: HE IS THE NUMBER ONE OVERALL PICK. He’s not just a scrub who you EXPECT will play like a bum. We have Brian Scalabrine for that.
And hear me, brother: I’m telling he is a disappointment because he is not living up to the things he had done in college that made him the top pick in the first place. Yeah, he is playing quite good, but man, he is the fucking Number 1 pick. Expectations differ. I expect Tony Allen to make a breakaway dunk, but if he missed it, I’ll just say ‘well, Tony Allen’s a scrub and a loser’. But if Lebron James missed it, I’ll be disappointed. Why? Because James is expected to do great things, and if he does not do that, it is a disappointment. And that what my argument is.
@BROGDEN/DAGOMAR
That’s been the view of Kobe his whole career. And his response to that has been kind of “why do we need to be friends? Let’s get to business, win these games, and go home.” I think he’s onto something. I mean, it hasn’t kept him from getting rings before, so that can’t be the reason now.
It still feels like Kobe is playing with a bunch of kids, doesn’t it? I think about the old Bulls teams, and they were all GROWN MEN. Especially Pippen; he’d grown man anybody on the floor. I think that’s all Kobe wants, is someone to MAN UP for GOOD. Not just a stretch of games. There is no Pippen-type here. Just some softie kid-men that are still in the learning process. Get us an Artest or K-Mart or GHill instead of a Sasha, Farmar, Walton (as much as I love those guys…) just to get a level of maturity in there besides Kobe. And don’t give me that DFISH nonsense lol…that dude is a momentum-killer with his pullup jumper for no reason!
Hahaha, LMAO at ‘SNOHOMISH’
Shout out to the evergreen state and Big Jon
U guys r losers. First of all, Melos game face is his smile. U have to be a moron if u think he was smiling because he was happy about the call. people deal with tough times in different ways and Melo was taught to laugh it off. i don’t hear u guys calling Magic a scrub when he smiled during the whole game.
D Fish– the jacker, I was watchin the game last night and the lakers had a fast break goin; I told my roommate watch he gonna jack a three, sure enough D-Fish did and of course bricked it. We need a pass first PG with all the talent that’s on this squad. I say the Lakers should sign J Kidd…
@ Drink the Haterade:
Dog, I’m pretty sure we were saying the same thing at the same time to our roommates…I know the play you’re talking about. And I think Dime pointed this out a few months back; he always does that when Kobe’s on FIRE. Kobe had just made the last 3 or so plays before that, and right when you think they should feed him again and ride the wave he’s obviously on, DFish jacks a transition 3. Happens every time.
Funny thing is, Sasha and Jordan woulda done the same thing, if they weren’t so afraid of Kobe. I think in that situation, that fear is a good thing. Not on some “Oh, me and Kobe are tight like that, he won’t mind if I kill his hot streak to do a quick heat-check of my own!”.
Oh and Billups is that DUDE. I miss seeing him in Detroit cause he still carries himself like an ’04 Piston. Dang. We could use homes in LA f’real. D’Fish and Adam Morrisson for Billups.
qq – he was the number 1 pick ’cause he dominated, not because he was some offensive wiz.
(he yammed. and he yammed some more)
in the l, he dominates…sometimes. ‘member, he’s still a rook.
trust me, i understand why u and others feel like he’s a disappointment. maybe he really is disappointing to you. my pov is different.
kermit – never really thought about that until reading your comment. what’s crazy is, kobe just stepped out of 20-somethingness and now he’s the old head. but yeah, ab seems to be the only other dude consistently willing to grown man somebody. (and he’s a youngin, lol)
with that said, boston got grown men. i’ve seen big baby grown man a whole lotta grown men this year! cavs think got grown men. if you ever seem mo or delonte take thier man one-on-one, you know these cats got a crazy grown-man swag about themselves.
good point though kermit.
@ BROGDEN
Yeah, man ESPECIALLY Boston.
I will take one step back tho – Ariza is impressive. He’s young, but there’s nothing soft about his game. Kinda reminds me of a more athletic Doug Christie. Perhaps that was a bad comparison lol
lol we just DOMINATED the 2nd best team in the west, SUPPOSEDLY the hottest team in the NBA right now and people talking about body language and chemistry now?? i guess you guys need something to speak on but that topic is old..
We will win it this year no questions asked.. We are WAAYYYY 2 big for anyone right now.. If Bynum doesnt have any teammate initiated injuries we got the twin towers.. and before Spurs fans shit a brick i know they dont compare but they the closest to it right now..
add in the SICKEST permiter assassin around and its a wrap..
droppin 16 & 7 fresh on the court after surgery?? oh yeah he a bad man..
@ Kermit – trust me Kobe either wants Lebron’s ass on a platter or the Celtics for revenge.. or at least i do.. when we played Lebron both times he couldnt get in the paint and thus was kept under wraps.. why would we want no part of him?? if we play Lebron in the Finals bet his line reads 24,8,5 all series..
And sorry but you cant compare Bynum and GO.. my boy got post game.. GO looks like Kwame Brown out there in the sense he doesnt play smart AND he rushes his moves cuz he has horrible footwork.. Bynum BEEN cool & calm since his rookie year.. Ask Shaq..
I can’t stand vujacic and fisher!!!…two of the biggest floppers/crybaby’s in the league….and now Pau even does that gay “who me?” Kobe face after a foul…Melo did that clean move to avoid the charge and got his 5th foul on a wack ass charge call with vujacic leaning to the side to get the contact as Melo tried to avoid it…I just hate on players that don’t play the game the right way…oh and don’t get me started on that bullshit reggie miller leg kick move vujacic did or J.R. Smith…weenies have no place in pro basketball!!!
@ Lakeshow
perfect comparison. I never thought of it that way but Oden and kwame a good comparison….right now. Hopefully, GO can figure it out in his third year so we ain’t wonderin why Portland didn’t take Durant….still
The Bulls are looking good. If they play the Celtics in the first round, bye bye Celts! Mark that upset down.
Birdman is just a scrub who swats at everything and averages 2 blocks a game. Blocks are one of those fairly subjective stats where guys get screwed of a block or 2 by opposing arena’s stat keepers all the time. So don’t get too worked up by Birdman’s blocks. Still a scrub. Oden, in contrast, is an injury-prone DUD. Don’t discount injuries–you don’t just throw out the impact (or lack thereof) of a season because a player is injured. And because of Oden’s funky body type, he could be injured a lot for years to come. BUT then again, big Z in Cleveland and Joel P. in Portland actually have discovered health in their old age! Still, Durant–or Horford–any day over GO!
Go watch Kobe’s MVP press conrence where Walton was ripping on him … trust me, they don’t hate him.
Houston Up!
Ron owed the world them points and that win after that wack freestyle and 40 dollar phone bit lol. I am ok with the phone but that freestyle was just, ok well he was better than Plies lol. Slightly
I’M YO GOON, YOU MY GOONESS < Plies should lose his hip hop card on that line alone!
Anyway Houston is looking good, just hope they stay that way and really hope that Brooks is getting it in cause come playoff time he is going to have to really show and prove he can run that spot.
Dang I thought Denver was going to take it oh well. Lakers are like that!
I love watching Smith and Kobe go at it.
TONIGHT WILL HAVE SOME GOOD GAMES! Real serious in the west for positioning!
Might not even hit the movies tonight and just keep track of it all.
LAKESHOW – must be nice to have Shaq and Kareem groomin’ your COOL AZZ.
Ask GO.
Calm and cool since his 1st year?? Really? Well, GO’s ERRATIC presence is posting better numbers in his 1st year than AB.
I didn’t initiate the comparison between GO and AB. I just answered QQ’s Q :
“then explain to me why the hell Bynum is playing like a beast in his first game back after missing 32 games?”
Like DIZZLE said, “Hopefully, GO can figure it out in his third year.”
‘Cause by THEN, if he doesn’t GET IT – I will be HIGHLY DISAPPOINTED.
BROGDEN – since when did Shaq groom AB?? never heard of that.. and yes cool and collected because no rookie loses a vet like that on a perfectly executed spin move.. Shit Kwame wouldve lost the ball out of bounds on that one and GO wouldve probably met the rim again..
Also PhilJax is KNOWN for not playing rookies.. shit Greg Oden was given the keys to the city so i dont even need to look up the fact his minutes dwarf Bynums in his rookie year.. i wasnt even commenting towards you bruh i was just dropping my 2 cents..
“This will help” – Pat Carroll passing the needle
I thought that’s what you were trying to say…
LA’s gonna lose to the Blazers anyway LAKESHOW.
wasn’t Carmelo’s fifth foul a flop by Sasha? What do you guys expect him to do besides laugh it off, punch Sasha and run maybe?
The Lakers could go 16-0, probably not though. As a laker fan the only two teams I wouldn’t want to see is Orlando and Portland, not that they are better teams, but both match up extremely well with the lakers
the reason Oden looks scared is because he has no confidence in his legs, just like Tyson Chandler has played scared the entire year worried about his ankle. Of course it doesn’t help that neither guy can dribble the ball without bouncing the ball off there foot. Oden is a physical specimen and as soon as he regains strength in his lower body he will be fine