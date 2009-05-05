The Power of Ron Artest’s Haircut(s)

Forget all the excuses. It didn’t matter that Kobe had flu-like symptoms, that Phil only played Andrew Bynum for 15 minutes, or that L.A. shot way too many three’s. There was another reason that Houston took Game 1: by my count, the the last two times that Ron Artest let his barber go berserk before playing against the Lakers, he’s been an efficient machine, propelling his squad to victory.
Check out Exhibit A. Against the Lakers on March 2, 2007, Ron-Ron broke from his 2005 design, “Tru Warier” (see below) and decided to spell a word correctly in the back of his head – “King.” (Actually, it might have been “Kings,” but you get the point.) That night, he shot 50% from the floor for 19 points and 6 dimes en route to a 116-108 win over the Lakers at the Staples Center.
Last night, with a Rockets’ “R” emblazoned over his ear on one side of his head and a funky design on the other side, Artest was Houston’s best player. Ron converted 53% of his tries from the field, notching 21 points and 7 assists.
It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the “Tru Warier” motif debuted, but odds are it wasn’t against the Lakers. He did that at some point during November of the ’05-06 season, and the Pacers didn’t play L.A. during that month. Maybe he should try to let his hair grow so that he can cut that back in if this series goes 7.
Houston’s best player? really? I guess you guys didnt stay up and watch the game.
You didn’t get a shot of the Rockets logo on the other side of his head!
anyone have the clip of him shouting his barber out from yesterdays game?
1 – you’re too right . . . it’s obvious that dimemag has an east coast bias . . . and this is just another example of them pretending to care about what’s going on in the west!
I actually did make it the whole night – and thought about saying that Ron was Houston’s second-best next to Yao (28 and 10). But here’s why I said Ron was No. 1.
* He made clutch shots to kill Laker momentum throughout the game.
(After back-to-back Laker baskets in the first half, he hit a 15-foot runner to put Houston back up 6.)
* He was the driving force behind Houston’s quick-hitting run at the start of the 3rd quarter, finding Scola for an assist, grabbing an offensive board (resulted in Yao bucket), and then hit Scola inside for another easy deuce to go up 9.
* When L.A. took the lead late, it was Artest who stepped up and responded with a 19-footer and-1 to take it back.
* L.A. cut the lead to 4 points with 3:30 left, and Ron made two good plays back-to-back, finding Yao for a jumper, and then hitting a 15-footer to go up by 8.
– AK
what game were you watching?
After watching the game I thought he was the 3rd best player offensively. Yao and Brooks wre 1st and 2nd IMHO. Everything you said Artest did, both Yao and Brooks were doing. Killing momentum. Making clutch plays. Yao was putting key lakers in foul trouble and clogging up the lane on defense. Plus him coming back in the game and hitting that long J was a dagger. Not to mention flawless from the free throw. Aaron Brooks was just abusing Fisher. Duke couldnt keep up.
Lamar Odom was getting position for off rebounds on Artest. Kobe was getting buckets on him. Dude is definitely playing better offensively the past two games. He was definitely the best player in Game 6 vs Portland. I disagree about last night.
To all the Kobe fanatics-
this is why Kobe can be overrated at times:
when he faces hardnosed defense from Battier and Artest, and when he can’t hit a shot, WHY DOES HE NOT DRIVE TO THE BASKET AND DRAW A FOUL? he THINKS he can catch fire when he wants but he just doesn’t have that switch.
Battier and Artest definately outplayed Bryant lastnight.
he’s talking about houston best player for the night not their actual best player have a heartattack why don’t you guys.
He wasn’t even the best player for the night! give credit where credit’s due . . . who hit the clutch shots? who filled in the paint . . . i f-in hate the rockets right now, but I’m giving Yao his proper due . . . the man walked down the tunnel, shook off a trainer and went back in . . it was his “CUT ME MICK” moment . . .
I dont’ know but can I say the Rockets look forreal. They’re defense is crazy and them stealing home court advantage last night was huge. Also was it just me or did it seem like Phil Jacks told everyone to go out and play dirty and physical. The was one play where Battier stole it from Kobe and (immediately Kobe starts giving us the text book on how to beat a guy up right in front of the ref while acting like your just trying to get up.) If that had been me I go right after Kobe as soon as we get up. But shots out to Battier for keeping composure. Then what happens a few plays later “The Machine” creams the guy sending him to the locker room for stiches. You heard it here first keep an eye out for the Lakers trying to sneak in dirty cheap shots this whole series per Phil’s instuctions.
big shot bob,
you are completely right. I agree bout that Kobe tackle as overlooked as that was I think he was trying to fight the frustration of not shooting well.
Sasha should be named the Irritant instead of the machine.
Sasha should just be called wild. Dude’s D is that over commitment and foulin type that again will get you one to the jaw or throat in the hood. He almost got it from Von last night.
Von was not preshatin it.
On the Kobe play remember that Shane had just straight took it from him when he was trying to pass it and out muscle him for it on the way down.
Kobe’s pride was hurt so he went durty on the get up! I agree props to Shane for just rollin down the court. Most dudes would have called for the ghost of Chris Childs! 2 PIECE!
He wont be breaking out the TRU WARIER cut again, because the league made a rule because of Ron & that haircut. TRU WARIER is the name of his record label, and you can’t promote any company with your haircut apart from the NBA and its teams.
Tru Warier is his record label
