The Power of the Blazers’ Playoff Beards

I’m not able to grow a real beard – believe me I wish I could. But the truth is that neither are Steve Blake or Brandon Roy. Whatever grows out of their face right now might technically count as a “beard” but that’s only because it’s in the spirit of a “playoff beard.” If someone saw either one of these two guys walking down the street in the middle of October, they’d think that they had lost their razors.
That’s the beauty of the “playoff beard” though. Even those of us who have no business trying out a beard in public are able to go for it.
It has been more than a month since Roy and starting point guard Steve Blake agreed to forego shaving until the postseason became a certainty.
Roy’s fiancÃ©e, Tiana Bardwell, and Blake’s wife, Kristen, have mildly protested the pact.
Blazers fans have even poked fun at it: One sign at Saturday’s game against Memphis showed pictures of Roy and Blake with exaggerated images of their facial hair and the message, “Our Grizzlies are better than yours.”
But Roy has remained steadfast as the beards have drawn increasing attention in recent days, keeping his mind on their purpose.
“Until they’ve actually said we’ve clinched,” Roy said, “we’re going to stay ready and focused.”
The beard has gone from being something that these guys would be laughed at individually for wearing, to being a symbol of success. In 2004, the beard gave the Red Sox power to break through their 86-year ceiling. Can it do something similar for the Blazers to reach heights they haven’t seen since ’77.
Source: Columbia.com and Beard Revue
I’m a big fan of Brandon Roy but his beard is looking like beard of pubes from Jackass. Not a good look for him.
just another example of why BRoy is a team player and all around bad ass. He knows it looks terrible, but it’s not about him, it’s about the Blazers making the playoffs for the first time in 5 years. I liked him better after he torched the Suns for 52 points and shaved some clean lines on the side of his head. It’s giving Portland the attention they deserve.
Aren’t you supposed to grow a “playoff beard” in the playoffs, not leading up to them? Playoff beards have no power in the regular season.
Hopefully they make it. They wont go far until they have a legitimate starting pg. Blake,Duhon and a few other are great for stretches. If your season and team depends on them you can’t succeed and go far. They’re also missing martell webster. This would have been his breakout year. They should trade bayless for a solid 1 and frye as well. They both could start for other teams and bring something nice in return for cheap. They have to win or they’ll be like the old clippers or any other good young team. Teams are going to be after aldridge. Rodriguez is also good trade bait. He would do wonders for the Knicks. Blake is solid at that’s it. Love Roy,Aldridge,Fernandez. Also this team has to run a little bit more.
Andy,
If you are to continue writing such pathetic article your “beard” will let you grow whatever types of facial hair you wants
[answers.google.com]
They gotta grow the beards now because they gonna get put out so fast everybody still gonna have the fresh cut look when they season over.
How could you write an article about playoff beards and not mention the beards that hockey players grow, or even football players? Instead you choose to make reference to the Sox. Baseball is not a sport I associate with the playoff beard.
because hockey sucks
I love that Katz is reading my articles. I read his all the time. Yay for mutual respect!