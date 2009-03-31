The Power of the Blazers’ Playoff Beards

I’m not able to grow a real beard – believe me I wish I could. But the truth is that neither are Steve Blake or Brandon Roy. Whatever grows out of their face right now might technically count as a “beard” but that’s only because it’s in the spirit of a “playoff beard.” If someone saw either one of these two guys walking down the street in the middle of October, they’d think that they had lost their razors.

That’s the beauty of the “playoff beard” though. Even those of us who have no business trying out a beard in public are able to go for it.



It has been more than a month since Roy and starting point guard Steve Blake agreed to forego shaving until the postseason became a certainty. Roy’s fiancÃ©e, Tiana Bardwell, and Blake’s wife, Kristen, have mildly protested the pact. Blazers fans have even poked fun at it: One sign at Saturday’s game against Memphis showed pictures of Roy and Blake with exaggerated images of their facial hair and the message, “Our Grizzlies are better than yours.” But Roy has remained steadfast as the beards have drawn increasing attention in recent days, keeping his mind on their purpose. “Until they’ve actually said we’ve clinched,” Roy said, “we’re going to stay ready and focused.”

The beard has gone from being something that these guys would be laughed at individually for wearing, to being a symbol of success. In 2004, the beard gave the Red Sox power to break through their 86-year ceiling. Can it do something similar for the Blazers to reach heights they haven’t seen since ’77.

