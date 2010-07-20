The Price Of An NBA Championship: $2.1 Million

Pat Riley continues to use his Jedi powers in South Beach, because things are getting kind of ridiculous. To free up money to sign Mike Miller and re-sign Udonis Haslem, three weeks ago James Jones took a $1.6 million buyout instead of opting for the $4.7 million he was originally set to make this season. Now, he has signed back on at the veterans’ minimum of $1 million for this season. For Jones’ sake, I hope that potential championship ring is worth $2.1 million.
According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Jones’ restructuring was vital to filling out the roster.
Under the terms of his Heat buyout, Jones hardly will be receiving minimal paychecks. His buyout also provides for a $2 million payment for 2011-12 and $2.1 million for 2012-13.
And for those of you that think something fishy is going on down in Miami, Jones has said that he had no prearranged deal to return to the Heat, having spoken to several other teams.
What do you think? Would you leave money on the table for a shot at a ring?
this squad will go down in history or infamy. Dont think a player of his financial status should give up that much $$$ to jock ride for a ring
If I was him, I would have taken the $4.7M and said screw a buyout. I’m not sure why the Heat want him back, though. He hasn’t done much the last two years. I’d think you could find someone better who is chasing a ring and would sign on at the minimum.
Sure, nothing about Riley is fishy. And its completely normal to give up on 4.7 mil, THEN talk to other teams, THEN realize there is nothing better than a 1 mil deal.
Considering Jones supposedly had the Spurs talking about giving him $6 ( which is even more stupid), he turned down $5 mill there as well (he would’ve made $7.6 mill with his buyout included).
UTTM….under the table money….i hope not. if that’s the case then we have a real scandal. i don’t think Riley could convince Jones that he will make millions in marketing when he wins a title. but it’s really weird that so many younger players are leaving money on the table (in hope for a possible title) even when there is a possiblity of a long lock out with less money available after that. but maybe Riley really can do wonders.
Pat Riley is the M.O.F. man. Pat Riley can feed 2000 people with 1 loaf of bread anf 2 fishes…
how is that not the shadiest sounding shit in the world??all they need is coach cal and they good money
I know this is unrelated to this post, but I love the Malcolm X look of that picture.
James Jones is a Moron. Pat Riley is loyal to no one but himself! He would have gotten paid, and still have been with the heat. Dummy!
PRICE OF A CHAMPIONSHIP:
about $400 million.
thats what the Miami Heat have invested from now until the next 6yrs. FOUR HUNDRED MILLION!!!!
Man, this team is starting to turn my stomach for the game….cats signing on JUST for a chance to a chip takes away from the competitiveness of the game…
I guess it’s just me, but I want to earn a ring by getting better and contributing, not by riding on the coat tails of a superstar…But I guess I’m just old school
FYP
Something is definitely up with that. Either
a) Riley is a Jedi
b) They paying James Jones under the table
c) He REALLY wants to win a championship
I have a feeling we are going to be hearing a couple stories about this season in a couple years.
If I’m in his shoes and someone says I can have a great chance at a title and only sacrifice a couple million, hell yeah I take that deal. When you got the much money, what’s a couple million? I’d rather have the rings.
It would take me at least 2 decades to spend 2 million dollars. Absolutely NOTHING wrong with making that much. He gets to play in a fun city with guys that are going to win a championship. Then he can go somewhere else and make another 2 mil.
I really don’t know who else he was talking to that thought he was worth more than 2 mil, either. His agent? His girl? His mom? Probably not too many more contenders in the NBA.
@ Dagwaller
2 mil in South Beach ain’t lastin you 20 years
and the Spurs were gonna give him their 5.8 exception…
@ Sean
I don’t think guys are reading the financials right.
No way in hell a below average ballplayer, who is 2 months from turning 30, should be turning down 7.6 mil to get a chip. What happens if the Heat don’t win?
Somebody givin Jones bad advice. You got just a good a chance to win in San Antonio.
But then, Miami tends to be real loyal to their ex-players so maybe he’ll get the Hardaway/Zo treatment…
Or else, he just really LOYAL to his hometown and is takin the cut to win one at home…..even tho they got one 4 years ago. Either way, he a better man than me cuz I couldn’t leave 7 mil on the table when this could be my last contract.
Does James Jones gets 2 mil a year in each of the next 2yrs (2012,2013) in exchange for giving up 2 mil this year (2011). That means he doubles his money by 2013 or 3 yrs.
Where else is he going to make a 100% return in 3 yrs in this economy?
I’m sure they knew all along Haslem, Anthony, Jones and prob Arroyo were all coming back.
@ K Diz – haha I dunno…I have some friends that have lived in Miami that made a hell of a lot less than 100,000 a year and still had an alright time. Unless you’re an idiot, 100,000 dollars could keep you pretty well occupied for a year.
Pat Riely, is a master manipulator who’s only interest is his own. No loyality to LA. after Magic’s era, no Loyality to NY after the Ewing era. Miami next.