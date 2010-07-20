The Price Of An NBA Championship: $2.1 Million

Pat Riley continues to use his Jedi powers in South Beach, because things are getting kind of ridiculous. To free up money to sign Mike Miller and re-sign Udonis Haslem, three weeks ago James Jones took a $1.6 million buyout instead of opting for the $4.7 million he was originally set to make this season. Now, he has signed back on at the veterans’ minimum of $1 million for this season. For Jones’ sake, I hope that potential championship ring is worth $2.1 million.

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Jones’ restructuring was vital to filling out the roster.

Under the terms of his Heat buyout, Jones hardly will be receiving minimal paychecks. His buyout also provides for a $2 million payment for 2011-12 and $2.1 million for 2012-13.

And for those of you that think something fishy is going on down in Miami, Jones has said that he had no prearranged deal to return to the Heat, having spoken to several other teams.

What do you think? Would you leave money on the table for a shot at a ring?

