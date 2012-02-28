The Raptors Are Planning A Big Move; Karl Malone’s New Nickname

There’s still one guy left in China who wants back into the NBA. Despite the attempts by the Chinese Basketball Association to keep him where he is, Wilson Chandler is expected to be coming home at some point within the next week. But as a restricted free agent, and especially one who’s only 24 years old and can shoot, defend and create at 6-8, Denver might not be the ones getting him. NBA.com reports there’s another team that plans on throwing their best pickup line in Chandler’s direction: the Toronto Raptors. The Nuggets want to keep Chandler, and not just as a rental for the rest of the season, but beyond that. HOOPSWORLD writes that Denver sees Chandler as it’s ace in the hole, another wing player that could be the difference for them late in the season. Meanwhile, the Raptors are determined to go after him, even if they’re lacking the resources to do so. But if they can move Leandro Barbosa, they’ll position themselves to take a shot. The problem? Who really wants Barbosa enough to trade for him? … On Sunday night after the All-Star Game, we hit up a media hospitality event and ended up chatting for a while with a couple of staffers from Kings.com. After making small talk about Tyreke Evans (they’ve all soured on him) and DeMarcus Cousins (they all see him as the team’s cornerstone), we ended up on what everyone wants to know: Will Sacramento be able to keep the Kings? Their direct quotes were along the lines of “If the Kings leave, there’s really no reason for anyone to live in Sacramento.” No luggage is necessary. It appears one of the NBA’s better fan bases will get their wish. Yesterday it was announced the city and NBA have agreed on a tentative arena deal to keep the team in place for many years to come. Up to $250 million of the estimated $387 million arena will be contributed by the city through parking garage leases. The Maloofs will also be chipping in $75 million up front … Joel Przybilla was officially brought in as a Blazer yesterday, announcing during a morning press conference that he could either be playing a major role or no role at all for this team going forward. And after that, “Ghostface” Przybilla actually hit up a wrestling event, “WWE Superstar,” and according to Adam Bjaranson, the big man was in ringside seats feeling the love from the Portland crowd. The pro-Blazer crowd started chanting his name. It’s not every day you see a wrestling crowd chant for a basketball player, especially when that basketball player is a backup center. That’s Portland for you … Gerald Green is back in the NBA. He signed a 10-day contract with the Nets, who could really use anyone who can dribble and shoot on the wings (unlucky for them, Green can’t really do either of those things). We saw Green this past weekend in Orlando as he and a bunch of other D-Leaguers came over to watch the All-Star practice on Saturday morning. It was really odd. It felt like one of those middle school kids who dominates in eighth grade at so much that he’s the most popular kid in school. Then a few years later, after he stopped growing, stopped getting better and became a very average high school athlete, he’s no longer popular or a part of the “in” crowd. You know when he was coming out of high school, no one – most especially Green – would’ve ever guessed he’d not only not be in the All-Star Game someday, but would be watching a practice from the sidelines as an outsider (at least as an outsider who would win the D-League All-Star Game MVP) … And you probably won’t believe this but Karl Malone is on Twitter. He’s also calling himself by a new name – “The Deliverer.” We’d have thought Malone would be too busy getting in arguments with GMs or wrangling cattle to bother with 140-character messages. But it’s definitely him and check out some of the tweets he’s already written: “Its colder than a witches tit in Nebraska out there this mornin” and “1,2,3,4 get your ass on the floor.” Malone is a Coolio fan? … We’re out like “The Deliverer.”
wilson chandler on the kings would be nice. wilson on the raptors would be okay. wilson on the nuggets would give the nuggets a bigger shot to go deeper in the playoffs. wilson chandler may have to sit out this year to get better offers from a larger variety of teams. wilson chandler…i wish you were still a knick.
wow, i cant believe they traded him.
The Kings staffers have soured on Tyreke and think Cousins is the cornerstone? Sure it’s not the other way around?
The Kings are staying, made my day. I live in South Sacramento, just for the record.
Yeah, what AB said. That is a little surprising. I follow the Kings pretty closely (though not always on Kings.com) and I’ve gotten the idea that many are fed up with Cousins. Honestly, I’m frustrated by them both but still hope they can get their shit together.
DeMarcus Cousins as the cornerstone… with BRUCE reppin hometown fans… awesome…
Now I feel bad … The part of me that doesn’t want another city to go through what my city went through had been overruled by the part of me that wants the Sonics back in Seattle. I was hoping the Kings and Sacramento wouldn’t work it out; was even starting to mentally pick out green Tyreke and Isaiah Thomas jerseys for my nephews. Oh well. So what’s up with the Hornets?
well i guess Chandler dont want to win …just finish the yr out n Denver ..than he could pick his spot..wouldnt he rather be the 3rd wheel on the Nets if DWill/DHoward get together just one example
david stern is currently concocting ways force the franchise into contraction.
more seriously though, last i heard, mike dunleavy senior was looking to be part of a group that purchases the team. i hear his wife is a new orleans resident. i wonder if dunleavy sr. would sign his son if he ever finds it hard to find a team.
There are many people here that don’t like the Kings even though they are born and raised here. The Kings represents our city, whether we are winning, losing, or rebuilding. Happy Hour was awesome today.
like i said, awesome… cheers bruce… funny you said that…
The Kings are just like any other drunk… anything goes at home but they get killed on the road…
Seattle would love to sign Mike Jr if ever… lol
AB
question for you. if some team moves to Seattle, would you feel like it’s really Seattle team? even with same name, it’s different team. i know players come and go (especially nowdays) so you can’t hang to one player as your franchise player, but still kind of weird to call new team in your town “your team”. if you understand me.
it’s different for cities who never had teams and they just got a team, so it takes time to build that love for them, but for city like Seattle that had awesome team with long history, would they take new team as outsiders or embrace them from day one?
what are your thoughts, how long would it take for Seattle to embrace new team if they ever get one?
Is it me, or is there something wrong with the very first sentence in today’s Smack?
When it said the Raptors where planning big I assumed they were trading for Eddy Curry or coaxing Oliver Miller out of retirement.
Seeing as the post office isn’t going to be as reliable as previous decades, he had to switch up the nickname. He had to encompass the whole delivery industry. One day he might provide parcel service, the next he could federally express an item all while still keeping it gully through rain, sleet, earthquakes, tornados, raptures, hail, snow, and make your dog go walk itself.
[en.wikipedia.org]
^^^ This is why I’m glad Malone never won a ring.
the pryzbilla love comes from years of being a fan favorite. trading for gerald wallace was absolutely necessary, but a lot of fans were sad to see him go. i’d be surprised if there wasn’t a crowd chant. portland has an insane amount of love for the blazers and if you’ve ever been to the 300 level in the rose garden, you’d know those are the rowdiest fans in the building.
“According to Bell, he has spoken to Malone on one occasion, when Bell was 18 years old. Bell reported that Malone told him that he would have to make his way on his own, as it was too late for the two men to have a father-son relationship.”
Damn. Never knew this. Malone is a dick
That Chandler transaction has been in Toronto news for at least a couple of weeks.
Chandler is going to sign with the Raptors as an audition for his next contract. No way that kid stays here long term by choice. In doing so he’ll help the team win a game or 2… then Bargnani will be back healthy and the team will win a couple more… and I’ll be pissed.
Even when they’re supposed to lose they can’t get it right. So frustrating.
Memo to Colangelo…. take a vacation! The team does not need improving right now. Go on a scouting trip and leave the transactions alone!!
Is that because you want the Raptors to have a lottery pick? Don’t you want the Raptors competing for the 8th seed in the East? They’re only 4.5 games back!
@Big Freeze, the story ran a few years back when Bell was entering the NFL Draft. He would have been a PF in college but, you know, the whole Karl Malone comparisons and what not pushed him to football.
Imagine a conversation between Karl and Cheryl:
“Hey baby girl wassup?”
“Oh nothing dad, I’m just about to go hang out with my brothers.”
“Brothers??? Daryl and who else?”
“C’mon dad, Demetrius.”
“Oh ok, well tell Daryl I said wassup and that we need to hang out sometime, just like a real father and son should do.”
“What about Demetrius?”
“Who the fu*k is this Demetrius guy you keep talking about? Is this some boy you met? Don’t let him put his hand behind your head like my Mailman dunks back in the day.”
“Like I said before he is my brother and your son.”
“You better close your mouth when you talk to me like that, ya hear.” *Click*
Jay wants the raptors to suck so they can draft RGIII.
Damn, that’s actually some heavy stuff:
Although Malone was 20 years old at the time that the 13-year old Gloria Bell was impregnated, she said that her family chose not to pursue criminal charges against Malone over the relationship. According to Bell, with Malone being a neighbor â€” Summerfield’s population is only a few hundred â€” her family did not wish to see him jailed, especially since he would then be unable to provide any support for Demetrius at all.
Why would they have to press charges? Is knocking up a 13 year old not illegal enough itself?
The Nuggets need Chandler now that some of their key guys are injured…
@ Dime–
I HATE when you guys post photos of players with their OLD teams. PLEASE STOP doing that shit! Wilson Chandler last played for the Denver Nuggets….why the HELL do you have his stock photo with a NY Knicks warm-up on?!!?
That is just TERRIBLE to readers (like me). It is silly and foolish, and makes your product look weak as if today is your 2nd day on the job!
STOP THIS FOOLERY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
GET YOUR SH*T together!
I know, at times, web pages need ‘rights’ and ‘permission’ to legally post certain photos, but C’MON MAN….how is Dime the ONLY basketball sports site that CANNOT get current updated photos to use?
Shit!…HIRE someone off this board; they’ll do it.
This shit really IRKS me (pet peeve #2 on this site after you know who) when yall do this. Makes you look UNPROFESSIONAL at your craft.
Never knew Karl Malone was that big a dick.. i see why no1 really talks to him or about him.. no player has actually come out and said “yea Karls a good friend of mine”.. just sad smh
Raptors are phuckin up. Agree 100% with JAY.
Focus on a solid losing streak, maybe trade Jose to a contender for a young point n a pick. Hold Bargnani out til game #65 then win the final game to build up the positivity for next season.
Stop this foolishness with Chandler n improvin for 25 games. Lose games; get a top 5 pick. How does it benefit the franchise to get into the 8th spot, get DESTROYED by the Heat, then come back as the Bobcats next season…Figure it out
Gerald Green LOL
How does a guy that had so mucho hype and so much going for him go from being in the “in” crowd to an outsider D-leaguer, and he isn’t getting any better. And your telling me the Nets picked him up and he doesn’t even have what they need, Great.
For now on, I’m gonna use Karl Malone’s name as a verb.
“Yo, Big Freeze, what you doin tonight?”
“Prolly gonna get my Karl Malone on.”
“Oh, you gonna play some ball?”
“No. I’m gonna statutorily rape and impregnate an underage girl then hate the child I created.”
“Uh…..”
@ First & Foremost
Oh Snap! I didn’t know all that stuff about Karl Malone. That is so crazy, especially that Demetrius mother was 13 when she got pregnant. The mailman was doing more than just delivering buckets back in the day.
… And wait wait … this is so bad man. So Karl Malone won’t recognize the kid as his son b e c a u s e he’s not sure he’s the father … cause the father might be “OnE” of his brothers … That ain’t right Mailman, atleast be a man and take responsiblity for your actions, and least be a mentor for the kid or somethin.
@ heckler
I think Dime does that cause its more about the person in the pic rather than the gear the guy has on. Or maybe Dime just likes seeing players with gear from their former teams. I was down with Wilson Chandler when he was with the Knicks as well.
Lol heckler sounds like Arsenio Hall in Harlem Nights.
“WHAT THE FUCK YOU THINK YOU DOIN WITH THAT LIL SHIT!?”
*pop*
“STOP IT! DON’T SHOOT THAT LIL MUTHAFUCKA NO MORE!”
I’m not really surprised at Malone at all. This is the same guy that didn’t want to play with Magic when he came back.
In non To Catch A Predator news, that was a pretty interesting question that Iguodala asked Deng at the ASG. What about you all? When you shoot do you look at the ball or the rim?
At least he’s not calling himself The Emailman.
I can’t imagine the mailman, at that age, delivering to a child.
I mean, I haven’t banged a 13 year old since I was 9.
@Jdish Dime does it because they cn always bank on heckler throwing a hissy fit about the picture. Just wait until Jamal Crawford hits another game-winner and they post his Chicago picture.
“@DIME, you guys owe me a new ipad 4 because I clicked on the daily smack which I read religiously only to find a picture of Lebron James in a Cavs jersey. He is Fuc*ing Lebron Gotdammit James for Fu*ks sake. Get an updated picture. Seeing this monstrocity you call journalism caused a sudden aand violent instinctive reaction of punting my ipad into oncoming traffic. GET YOUR SHIT TOGETHER FOR LIKE THE 83RD TIME ALREADY.”
photos cost money. The photos on Dime are most likely from Dime shoots, where they paid the players for their time and use of their likeness.
You want an new image that you do not own, you have to buy a subscription to a vendor, then negotiate usage rights and then pay them again.
So, seeing Wilson FN Chandler in a Knicks get-up is free to Dime and it is probably the only in-house image they have available.
But I do appreciate heckler going off like Arsenio Hall: “QUUUIIIIICK!!!!! I’M GONNA KILL YOU QUUUICCK!!!”
[www.youtube.com] – nsfw
LOL!!! Punting your ipad!! I went into Sprint one time to get a new phone and they asked me if I wanted to turn my old one in to donate. I said “no thanks. I’m going to smash it.” Walked out front, calmly spiked it in the middle of Ventura Blvd, and then ran over it with my truck when I pulled out of the parking lot.
I thought Karl changed his name to “Web based email”.
@Big Freeze
The Raptors are in a rebuilding stage. IMO, making the playoffs will be a setback for the longterm. Let’s say they make the playoffs. Then what? We’re out of the lottery, Chandler will leave in the offseason, whatever rookie we draft won’t be as good as Chandler would be right away, and we’ll stuck in mediocrity for another 2, 3, 4 years. That’s 2, 3, 4 more years of trying to get in to the 8th spot. I’m tired of that.
IF he signed for 3-4 years, then I might support it. But I can’t see a talent like Wilson Chandler, who probably has many choices in front of him, committing to the Raptors for at least 3 years at this point in his career. He’s in his prime. These are the years where he should be earning the biggest salaries of his career. My feeling is he cannot get the type of contract that he and his agent believes he is worth. So he will sign a contract with the Raptors for the remainder of the season to show teams that he’s worth more money and once the season is done he will sign with a team to get his loot. The Raptors are a notorious stop for out-of-sight-out-of-mind free agent players to come and show what they can do for a bigger paycheck. And USUALLY that is a mutually beneficial situation… player x helps Raps for the short-term, and the Raps help player x for their long-term… but now isn’t the right time for that because, IMO, the Raps need a long-term outlook. IMO, it won’t help them out of mediocrity.
@sh!tty
“The Kings are just like any other drunk… anything goes at home but they get killed on the road…”
That’s a profound statement man, I like it.
W.Chandler should give the Nuggs another try. After he left the scrutiny of NYC, Denver fans welcomed him and he did well. Before the rash of injuries Denver was playing great team ball. He could fit right in and lift them up until other guys get healthy. He’s versitile and has played well with everybody on that team. They’re not neccessarily built to win it all, but they could put together a strong finish and go deep in the playoffs.
Ah the dilemma that is teams who are good enough to make it to the playoffs, but at the same time they themselves know they will not make it past the second round. For the most part because they don’t have that one talented ball player that will get them over the hump, that will hit the clutch shots, that will hit that elusive jumper in the final seconds, the guy that wants the ball during those final seconds.
I LOVE that scene from Harlem Nights.
@yoda — I think the “new” Sonics would be received much like the “new” Browns were received in Cleveland when they came back in 1999. Although the original Browns had been in Baltimore for a few years, Cleveland fans (and I know this because my brother-in-law comes from a long line of Browns fans and helped convert my sister into a Browns fan) were just aching so much to have the Browns back that they embraced them pretty quickly.
Unfortunately, the Browns have generally been terrible since they came back, so like any pro team, it’s tough to build a huge following if you’re not winning.
It’s a bit different because the Browns were an expansion franchise and the Sonics will be a transplant, but I think the Seattle fans will take to them pretty quickly.
You guys are the best
thanks
I disagree about the Raptors needing a high draft pick to get better. Look at the Pacers and Sixers. Both we’re average teams last year and lower East seeds, and both teams improved significantly since last year (at least for right now). The Raptors do need some free agency love, though.
@KDizzle and Jay
If the Raptors traded Jose Calderon and Amir Johnson for Pau Gasol and trade exemp is that and even trade? LAL would get that PG they claim they need and Gasol is a foreigner who will probably have no problem playing in Toronto and allowing Bargs to be the scorer.
If I’m the Lakers I’d pull the trigger on that if I can’t get Dwight.
@FnF
That Karl Malone shyt is flucked up. He used to be my favorite player when i was young because he was such an a$$hole on the court and played with power. Then he said that shyt about about not wanting to play with Magic and i lost a ton of respect for him.
really cute famous white girl
[www.youtube.com]
If LAL can’t get Howard they should break up that team this summer and try to rebuild for one last run with Kobe. KB is not going anywhere and he’s never gonna bow out. There will be no amicible transfer of power. They are not going to create cohesion among the players they have now.
how can anyone respect the basketball IQ of someone who thinks giving away a skilled rare big man in gasol for an old pg on the decline and an undersized inconsistent pf is fair??? lakers fans, ignore that crap or shit on that shit if you can’t contain yourself.
the next thing out her hole will probably be gasol for boozer straight up is fair…o wait, did that crap already happen?
On another note.
@DIME
Last night was a huge night for girls basketball in the state of IL.
The 3X defending girls state Champion and top 5 Nationally ranked Bolingbrook Raiders faced off vs top 10 nationally and undefeated Whitney Young girls team.
Both teams have been the top two teams in the state for the last 8yrs or so. in the past 4yrs they have met up in the state championship game 3 times. The only thing stopping them from meeting up there this year and last year was the officials who set up the State tournament changed the format in order to force them to meet up before the championship (SMDH).
Anyway, Bolingbrook girls came in with eight D1 signed seniors on their squad. One of which is Mcdonalds All-American and U16/17team USA member Morgan Tuck, a top 15 player in the Nation who’s going to UConn. The Raiders team looks like a college team in size. Front line of 6’4/6’2/6’2 backcourt of 5’9/5’7
That’s damn near bigger than some of the boys teams.
Whitney Young (alma mater of Quentin Richardson, Marcus Jordan, and Michelle Obama) also has there own trio of Seniors who are D1 prospects. One of which is Mcdonalds All-American Janae Thompson who’ll be going to Kentucky next year. Young had a small lineup that had only one player over 6ft tall.
let me get this out the way: Normally the cost to get into HS games is $4. The ticket prices were $8 and I had 3 of my girls with me. So needless to say i was pissed about the $32 I had to drop to get in.
The game was easily the best basketball game (boys or girls) I’ve ever seen in person. In a packed gym. The game went back and forth with Janae Thompson playing like the female version of Derrick Rose, providing highlight after highlight. Step back 3’s, crossovers, up and under lay ups. Basically she was a PROBLEM!
The game ended in the 4th(!!!!) overtime. From the end of regulations 3pter to send it to the first OT by Bolingbrook, to the AND1 layup at the buzzer from W.Young to send it to the 4th OT, this game had everyone in the gym on the edge of their seats. I take that back, we were standing on the bleachers!!!! The guy next to me (a Bolingbrook fan) damn near dropped his new born baby he was holding at the end of regulation.
In the end Whitney Young’s Janae Thompson (13/14 FTs) sealed the game from the FT line as she barely touched rim and had ice water in her veins every clutch FT she shot. This game will go down as one of those “Gaterade Replay” games 10yrs from now. It was an instant classic that should be played on ESPN. In the end, the $32 I paid to get seemed like a bargin!