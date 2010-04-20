The Raptors Are Willing To Mortgage The Farm For A Winning Team

Perhaps it’s all just talk, or perhaps it’s not. But the Toronto Raptors are surely sick of losing. Looking in from the outside this postseason, Raptors president Bryan Colangelo is apparently willing to do whatever it takes for a franchise that missed the playoffs for the seventh time in nine seasons.

From Michael Grange of The Globe and Mail:

“The plan … is to win basketball games at whatever cost and whatever extent,” said Colangelo. “The board is fully committed to doing whatever it takes to put a winning team on the floor. That includes re-signing Chris Bosh. That includes exceeding the tax limit. “… I’ve got scenarios where we’ll be a $3-million [all currency U.S.] tax team and a $7-million tax team. And I’ve got scenarios where we’ll be higher than that.”

Of the eight teams with home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, seven have payrolls that exceed the NBA’s luxury-tax threshold this year. And that’s something that Bosh knows and has pointed out. Is there any debate why the Yankees won the World Series last year or are in contention every year? No. It’s because they spend the dollars to make it happen. So if the ownership up in T-Dot are willing to spend a few more Loonies to put together a winning team, it will be interesting to see if Bosh is a part of it. And if he’s not, who they’ll throw their money at instead.

