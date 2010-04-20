The Raptors Are Willing To Mortgage The Farm For A Winning Team

Perhaps it’s all just talk, or perhaps it’s not. But the Toronto Raptors are surely sick of losing. Looking in from the outside this postseason, Raptors president Bryan Colangelo is apparently willing to do whatever it takes for a franchise that missed the playoffs for the seventh time in nine seasons.
From Michael Grange of The Globe and Mail:
“The plan … is to win basketball games at whatever cost and whatever extent,” said Colangelo. “The board is fully committed to doing whatever it takes to put a winning team on the floor. That includes re-signing Chris Bosh. That includes exceeding the tax limit.
“… I’ve got scenarios where we’ll be a $3-million [all currency U.S.] tax team and a $7-million tax team. And I’ve got scenarios where we’ll be higher than that.”
Of the eight teams with home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, seven have payrolls that exceed the NBA’s luxury-tax threshold this year. And that’s something that Bosh knows and has pointed out. Is there any debate why the Yankees won the World Series last year or are in contention every year? No. It’s because they spend the dollars to make it happen. So if the ownership up in T-Dot are willing to spend a few more Loonies to put together a winning team, it will be interesting to see if Bosh is a part of it. And if he’s not, who they’ll throw their money at instead.
They shouldn’t sign Bosh. He’s had 7 years to prove he’s a franchise player, and hasn’t.
They should throw all of their money at good role players who play with energy and athleticism
Max Contracts for Sonny and Amir
Have Hedo assassinated…use the money to sign someone with a heart.
Get some people who aren’t as soft as Bosh’s face, even if you have to sign people who are the “Kimbo Slice” type of the basketball world. In otherwords, get homeless North Americans instead of homeless Euros…
Just get a leader for goodness sake! A superstar point or an elite scorer. Whatever it takes. If Bosh leaves so be it. But you cant go half ass on signing players and expect to make it far. Quit signing soft players like Hedo and focus more on grit and competitiveness. Colangelo had too many years chillin and not worrying about anything thinking he had this all figured out. The truth is this Raptor team is probably the worst since Vince left. If you still want fans watching the games and buying the tickets. Get some serious work done!
Move out of Toronto. The end. HA!
canada is too cold for farms..
I don’t know who would really want to go out to Toronto. Lebron James nor Dwayne Wade are going there, so why spend money for the sake of spending ala Detroit Pistons last year?
giving Hedo that big contract was a gigantic mistake. You need to get rid of him bad, but that’s near impossible with that contract. He’s terrible, and he’s eatin up cap space that toronto needs for a quality leader.
also, Bosh is not the guy you want leading your team. But i do think you need to keep him and spend the money to obtain a premier free-agent in order to even CONTEND.
even if Toronto makes that happen, they will still only get to conference finals at best.
@ 1 (Peace Train)
either you are actually Sonny or Amir posting on this article or you are out of your mind.
Max contracts for Sonny and Amir?? LOL!
What type of sign and trade options could we get coming the other way?? It is highly unlikely but what if Joe Johnson or Wade came to the Raptors who would we have to give up? It’s fun to dream.
co-sign with boomshakalaka… overpaying for role players is never a good look. Take the knicks as a perfect example
Unless Colangelo has a magic wand he can wave and turn Turkoglu, Bargnani and Calderon, who make a combined $30 million/year, into players capable of contributing on both ends of the floor, this team will have a hard time competing for anything more than a low playoff seed.
Take Bosh away from this team and they have perhaps the worst core of players in the entire NBA. Bosh, and Raptor fans, deserve much better and the blame has to be squarely placed on Colangelo’s shoulders.
Turkoglu is untradable, but Bargnani and Calderon could be dealt for some decent pieces. Get rid of those two, find a consistent perimeter scorer and a centre who can bang down low, then you can think about Bosh re-signing. I don’t see it happening because I don’t think Colangelo is willing to admit he made a huge mistake drafting Bargnani 1st overall.
Pick up Travis Outlaw in the FA market trade Calderon to trailblazers for Bayless and trade Bargni and whoever for Hibbert and you got yourself a nice team lol or go for the Lakers
1. hope to win a top 3 pick: get wall, turner or johnson.
2. sign-and-trade bosh to lakers for bynum.
3. hope turkoglu turns it around — unlikely.
pf-bargnani
sf-johnson or turkoglu
c-bynum
pg-jack
sg-derozan
Sorry to be the voice of reason again, but take the exact same team and bring them back next year and if everyone’s healthy, they’re easily into the playoffs. I watched the Colangelo press conference and he made some good points, some of which I’ve mentioned.
1)Turkoglu was a great signing and there’s a reason he was wanted by Portland as well. The problem is NOBODY saw Hedo comin in hurt and then playin with no heart till 3 games left in the season. I read a lotta posters sayin smack like “Hedo’s signin was stupid” Wrong. Hedo’s signing was perfect for this team. A wingplayer that could play the 1,2,3,4 positions and guards 1,2,3 at 6’10, could run the point in the crunch. Preseason, dudes were sayin Bosh, Hedo and Bargnani was a top 10 frontcourt. Please stop with the crap like anybody knew he would suck when the season started. Same with those dudes sayin they “woulda” picked Durant over Oden. Yeah, now you would.
2) Raptors had 29 wins at the all-star break. First game back against Memphis, Bosh puts up 32 and 10, gets hurt and they drop like a rock goin like 11-20 the rest of the way. Bosh stays healthy and Chicago’s at home watchin the playoffs,
3) I’m gettin tired of dudes actin like this ain’t an issue, but the Raps added 9 NEW PLAYERS this season. They weren’t just tryin to integrate a free agent pickup and a rookie, they had a new team. Reggie Evans was brought in for his toughness, he still ain’t healthy.
4) Rookie coach in his first full season. Don’t tell me he didn’t make mistakes,
Don’t know what happened to lettin a young team grow together and learn to win. People talk like Raps were favored to win it all. Make the playoffs, take your lumps like a man and come back next year ready to dish some out. They bring Bosh back and bring the exact same team back healthy, they’ll be the Atl Hawks 3 years ago. Got an all-star, good complementary pieces. Shit, played 20 games without their best player and missed the playoffs by a missed layup against the Wariors…
@Brown
I agree with most of what you said but I don’t know if drafting Bargnani was THAT big of a mistake. It’s not like it was ’03 and the field was mad deep. Adam Morrison went #3 and Sheldon Williams went #5, those are big mistakes.
Bargs put up 17 and 6 this year and even if he’s soft, Aldredge (who went #2) only pulls in 3 boards a game.
I’m guessing the reasoning behind your statement is that Rudy Gay and Brandon Roy were both available, but I think the Raps were intent on developing Joey Graham (who was just coming off his rookie year) and maybe THAT was the real big mistake.
Either way, hindsight is alwasy 20/20.
@ Grissy – you’re looking at the wrong numbers on Aldridge. He pulled down 8 a game this year.
@ KDizzle – GREAT points. I root for the Raps, so I hope that they stay the course with the current team and maybe make a play for some help.
@KDIZZ Turk was exposed hard in the Lakers finals last year taking dumb shots during the 4th quarter crunch time…yes he was an x factor they made it to the finals but he was the reason they lost in the finals(playing injured jameer nelson over rafer was a mistake too)..a lot of good players where coming out 2010 FA, toronto should have held off til than. should have signed 1 year deals with turk and Jjack to have capspace for 2010. Raptors knew they were in trouble when he showed up to prseason training over weight and injured. I thought Bellini was good pick up but he didn’t fit in there offensive scheme but he was a cheap pick up compared to a’ la turk. But if you follow Raptor past players turned to stars they tend to leave asap(TMAC,Damon Stoudamire, VC and soon to be Bosh) and if your a nobody, and u play in toronto to be somebody. They tend to leave for more money and be a nobody again on another team. Example Mike James, Doug Christie, Tracy Murray and soon to be Jarret Jack. Bargni will be traded off like Camby and become a better after he leaves TDOT!!!! Amir Johnson is the only thing that was good about 2009 Raptor season. If Bosh decides to stay, which i hope he doesn’t He will break the circle of life. Bosh in my opinion is too soft to lead teams. I wanted that Anthony Randolph for him trade to go thru 2 years ago.
@ john says:
1. hope to win a top 3 pick: get wall, turner or johnson.
2. sign-and-trade bosh to lakers for bynum.
3. hope turkoglu turns it around â€” unlikely.
LMFAO!
Run that deal to the Lakers! The Lake show would love nothing more than to shift out Andrew “Mr. Injury”Bynum for a solid third option like CB!
Face it Raptors fans— your team is as gay as your mascot. Get out of Toronto, because:
A.) You need to much, having spent for role players BEFORE getting a solid leader;
B.) Your goofy taxes make everyone a “max player” which really screws you in FA;
C.) Regardless of what you are willing to spend, you have little hopes of being anything other than a second round playoff team because of LBJ & the Cavs, as well as DH and the Magic both of which have proven leaders and a core group of young players to shift vets in for two year spells all the while remaining consistent winning clubs.
D.) Why would Wade, or Joe Johnson leave their prospective clubs to come to your team which has less than the teams they are with now? The money? See point “A” above.
Sorry guys, not hatin’, just statin’!!! Better luck in three or four years when you lose the albatross around your necks named Hedo! You could always outright cut him and face the piper earlier?