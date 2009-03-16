The Raptors Wore Celtics Jerseys Last Night

Here’s Danny Granger‘s thought process during this fast break last night: “Is that a bird? Is that a plane? Is that a member of the Boston Celtics? No, it’s Shawn Marion!” The Raptors were playing in their St. Patty’s Day green jerseys – which weren’t the most popular with the team. Chris Bosh described the threads as “wackness” and Anthony Parker said he “already registered a complaint.”

“Everybody’s saying it’s the Celtics logo. It’s just a clover, a symbol of Ireland,” said Patrick O’Bryant. “It would be the same if they had Prehistoric Day and everybody in the NBA had a dinosaur on their jerseys.”

I’m not sure if Patrick O’Bryant is defending the jerseys or if he’s siding with Bosh and Parker. But the idea of wearing jerseys with dinosaurs on them for “Prehistoric Day” is so out there, I’m not sure what to make of it. This is like the first thing that anyone has ever heard from Patrick O’Bryant and he’s talking about dinosaurs.

Source: Real GM

