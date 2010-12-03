The Real Celtic Pride Airs Tonight

With LeBronukah officially over with, we can get back to some real basketball tonight. Thanks to ESPN, their NBA Friday tips off with the first installment of The Association: Boston Celtics at 7:00pm. Whether you are a Celtics fan or hater, this series will without a doubt be an intriguing view of the 2010-11 Celtics, their personalities and the journey they are on towards Banner 18.

Not only will the show feature Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Shaquille O’Neal and coach Doc Rivers, it will also examine how this team fits into the history of great Celtics teams and their epic rivalry with the Lakers. This rivalry has spanned six decades and played a huge part in the development of Boston becoming one of the most passionate sports cities in the United States.

To many, including myself, the history of the game and who paved the way is very important. Tonight you will get a great sense of what that means to the Boston Celtics â€“ past and present.

The Association: Schedule

Friday, Dec. 3 – 7:00pm (30 minutes)

Friday, Jan. 21 – 7:00pm (30 minutes)

Friday, Feb. 25 – 7:00pm (30 minutes)

Wednesday, March 16 – 7:00pm (30 minutes)

Friday, April 15 – 8:00pm (60 minutes)

