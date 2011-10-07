The Real NBA All-Star Game

The players nailed it. These charity games are about the fan. The prices, venues and quality of play makes these pickup games as close to NBA action as you can see over the lockout. After attending The Battle of I-95 a few weekends ago, I’m now addicted. Here are some reasons why you should make it an obligation to attend one yourself.

It’s essentially an ALL-STAR GAME at a much cheaper price

Everything these days is about the almighty dollar. That makes these once-in-a-lifetime games one of the biggest bargains you can find. The average price on a ticket to the 2011 NBA All-Star Game was about $2,130. Seats at Chris Paul‘s game in North Carolina this past Sunday were $40 ($100 for courtside). Not only are the prices better, but the gameplay has the same exact blueprint as the NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA has always been my favorite All-Star game in sports. For the first three quarters, the players put on a show for the audience, tossing up alley-oops to long-time friends and lobbing jokes at one another with friendly trash talk. For the most part, the players are there to have a good time. However, when it gets down to crunch time, competitive nature really leaks out. These charity games are no different. In a tight game at the Battle of I-95, Kyle Lowry, surrounded by three defenders, needed a tough and-1 to put his team up before Tyreke Evans and his ridiculous handles could cap off the night by embarrassing Gary Forbes not once, but twice.

Every February, we look forward to the game’s best convening for a competition like no other. Yet tomorrow, of the 21 players planning on participating in “The South Florida All-Star Classic” at FIU, nine were All-Stars this past season: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e Stoudemire, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo. Should you drop $2,000 to see the All-Star Game in Orlando or $100 to sit courtside in Miami this weekend? Hmmm… (If you can’t do either, local residents can check the game out on CBS sister station My TV 33. Otherwise, it will be streaming on cbsmiami.com.