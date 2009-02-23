The Real Story Behind The Tyson Chandler Trade

Not to sound like an investigative journalist, but did you think there was something fishy with the nullification of the Tyson Chandler trade?
He’s dealt, and then the trade is rescinded because he “didn’t pass a physical.” I could have sworn that “turf toe” was the condition that the Thunder doctors cited.
However, according to Chandler’s blog, he never actually got on the plane to go to OKC.
On my way to the airport I get a call from my agent again and he says “Don’t get on the plane.” And I’m like “What?” He repeats, “Don’t get on the plane. There’s some problems with the trade, I don’t know if it’s going to go through.”
So I go back home and he calls me back to say the deal is not going through. Meanwhile, I’m like “WHAT?”
Next thing you know, I’m getting calls from a couple of the Hornets people, and they’re saying, “We’re looking forward” and this and that.
All my teammates are calling me back and they’re all hyped. I got a call from Chris and one from D-West. Everybody was excited, saying: “We’re so glad to have you back.” Everybody was upset about the trade and now I’m coming back and we’re all hyped up. So I’m telling them: “It’s meant to be. It wasn’t meant for us to be broken up. Now let’s make this championship run.”
After hearing Tyson’s perspective, what’s the chance that the Hornets players voiced their serious concern for this deal, and then New Orleans used a “failed physical” to cancel the trade after the fact?
Chandler then goes on for like 25 paragraphs in his blog about why it’s his destiny to be back, and how happy everybody is to have him back, and why the trade was a terrible idea from the jump. After reading the latter explanation, there’s a problem with my conspiracy theory. I’m not sure if anything he wrote is true in the first place.
Source: Tyson Chandler’s Blog via True Hoop
Dime, y’all messed up. If you would have read the whole blog, he was in OKC for the hornets game when he got the news he got traded. Presti picked him up from the hotel and took his physical that day.
Good thing you aren’t an investigative reporter AK but I like the conspiracy theorist angle. It was pretty clear that CP3 was not happy with the move.
Chirs Paul must have been pissed off
Championship run…not so much :-/
Wasn’t it Chandler that failed the physical? Meaning that the Thunder were the ones to decide whether the trade was called off or not? Unless New Orleans pressured OKC into rescinding the trade, I don’t see how this is any type of conspiracy theory.
Not a good look Dime. Did you guys read the full blog or did you just read this part off of another site. The Thunder sent Chandler back and he took his physical the same day the trade happened because the Hornets were in town to play OKC. He went back to NO to pack some things and send his kids to Cali.
AK—
damn. you still suck. is it possible you can fake turf ‘finger’ and stop writing for Dime?
geesh. spare us.
Yeah, if you read the first part or follow the Hornets, the whole team was actually already in OKC when he was traded. So the timeline is like this:
1. Hornets are in OKC for Tues night game, Chandler gets told he’s traded, OKC people tell him he can go take his physicals and get it over with right away.
2. He flies back to NO (separate from the Hornets) to pack and make family arrangements.
3. Team comes BACK from OKC to play a back to back against Orlando at home Wednesday.
4. Sometime before/during that game, OKC decides against the trade and Chandler doesn’t get on the plane back to OKC.
Katz, another piece of shit article.
cp3 threw a hissy fit.
and threatened not to re -sign if they didnt get himback.
or something of the sort.
I hope you know the Lord Andrew cause you’re being crucified.
This does nothing to reveal the real reason the trade wasn’t going to go through in the first place.
I still think you’re good.
CP said fuck that shit!
misleading title.. i thought yall had the real story
hurry dime! post as many stories today as you can. get this off the first page! hahaahahahaha
The Thunder already admitted that he failed the physical. It appears someone is lying, but who?
How could the Hornets cancel the trade? It was on the Thunder’s physical. I seriously believe the Thunder were only going to follow along if Chandler showed up in perfect condition. He didn’t and they bailed. That was a smart move–Chandler hasn’t shown any interest in winning this year. These quotes just show how crazy the guy is.