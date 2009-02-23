The Real Story Behind The Tyson Chandler Trade

Not to sound like an investigative journalist, but did you think there was something fishy with the nullification of the Tyson Chandler trade?

He’s dealt, and then the trade is rescinded because he “didn’t pass a physical.” I could have sworn that “turf toe” was the condition that the Thunder doctors cited.

However, according to Chandler’s blog, he never actually got on the plane to go to OKC.

On my way to the airport I get a call from my agent again and he says “Don’t get on the plane.” And I’m like “What?” He repeats, “Don’t get on the plane. There’s some problems with the trade, I don’t know if it’s going to go through.”



So I go back home and he calls me back to say the deal is not going through. Meanwhile, I’m like “WHAT?” Next thing you know, I’m getting calls from a couple of the Hornets people, and they’re saying, “We’re looking forward” and this and that. All my teammates are calling me back and they’re all hyped. I got a call from Chris and one from D-West. Everybody was excited, saying: “We’re so glad to have you back.” Everybody was upset about the trade and now I’m coming back and we’re all hyped up. So I’m telling them: “It’s meant to be. It wasn’t meant for us to be broken up. Now let’s make this championship run.”

After hearing Tyson’s perspective, what’s the chance that the Hornets players voiced their serious concern for this deal, and then New Orleans used a “failed physical” to cancel the trade after the fact?

Chandler then goes on for like 25 paragraphs in his blog about why it’s his destiny to be back, and how happy everybody is to have him back, and why the trade was a terrible idea from the jump. After reading the latter explanation, there’s a problem with my conspiracy theory. I’m not sure if anything he wrote is true in the first place.

Source: Tyson Chandler’s Blog via True Hoop