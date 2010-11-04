The Replacements: Top 5 NBA Players Filling The Void

Early in the NBA season, it seems as though people are preoccupied with star players that were traded in the 2010 offseason and their new teams. But what about those teams that lost that star player. Are they destined for failure? Will anyone step their game up in the departed player’s absence?
I thought it would be interesting to look at five players who have recently risen to the occasion to deliver performances worthy of saying, “LeBron Who?”
J.J. HICKSON, Cavaliers — Coming off a career high 31 points against the Hawks, J.J. is looking more and more like the new “franchise” now that the former “franchise” sailed ship. He is averaging more than double his offensive output last season and is looking more like a polished vet than a third-year guy out of NC State. I guess the Cavs had some great foresight when they refused to package him in any trades last year.
ROY HIBBERT, Pacers — Can you say the reincarnation Patrick Ewing? (Sorry Pat Jr.) This third-year center out of Georgetown is definitely one of the brightest spots on this overachieving Pacers squad. Benefiting from the exodus of Troy Murphy, Hibby is putting up 16 points, 9.5 boards and 4.3 assists per game while hitting 83.3 percent from the stripe. Furthermore, he is really showing off his defensive prowess: clogging the lane, altering shots and averaging nearly three blocks a game. Wish I had him on my fantasy team.
ANDREA BARGNANI, Raptors — After losing their All-Star big man to the Heat, the Raptors are in desperate need for a player to step in and carry the offensive load. Look no further than “Il Mago”, Andrea Bargnani. Despite their 1-3 start, Andrea is putting up 24 points on 47.1 percent shooting from the field with almost 2 blocks per game. What is most refreshing is seeing him attack the paint more this year, which is something that should be expected from the seven-footer on a nightly basis. While he is severely lacking in the boards department, it appears as though Reggie Evans is getting enough for the both of them.
PAUL MILLSAP, Jazz — We all saw what he could do when Boozer was injured last year but now that his former teammate has moved to the Windy City, Paul Millsap just picked up where he left off. Averaging a grown man’s double-double with 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds, he is making Jazz fans forget about CBooz and his well-manicured beard.
D.J. AUGUSTIN, Bobcats — The guy standing to gain the most from the departure of Raymond Felton was none other than D.J. Augustin and he is not disappointing. He is playing big minutes for Charlotte, averaging over 38 through four games while improving in almost all statistical categories from last season. He’s putting up an impressive 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and shooting 50 percent from three. The Bobcats aren’t winning, but no one can blame D.J. for not doing his fair share.
Honorable Mentions — Kevin Love, Robin Lopez, Dorell Wright, Nicolas Batum, Anderson Varejao, Carl Landry
I haven’t gotten to see enough of the Raps yet this season to establish a real opinion on him, but based on box scores alone, Bargnani might be positioning himself for an all star run this season.
Good list, but Troy Murphy was not a big hole to fill, he’s mediocre at best.
I’m loving Andrea finally playing like a number 1 pick, he’s being aggressive, drawing some Kobe like fouls and knocking down his shots. I knew Bosh was the one messing up his game, now he is finally taking people into the post and just slaying them. He even blocks shots as well.
Now about those rebounds. Look, I know your playing with Evans and i wouldn’t want to crash the boards with him as well, but AT LEAST get like 7-8 a game. YOUR SEVEN FEET for Christs sake.
edub. i’m thinking that the record from last year with a go to guy besides granger was the void to fill. i could be wrong.
John Wall in for Arenas
Honorable mentions.
Robin Lopez and Batum’s inconsistencies are killing my fantasy team!
How about some love for E-Bledsoe of the clips filling in for BD.
@edub I know Troy Murphy is no Bosh or LeBron but he did play big minutes which Hibbert is now capitalizing on.
@E I hear ya man. I have Lopez on my fantasy team too..hopefully he’ll live up to the potential we set for him lol.
jeremy lin, show some love plz
ROY HIBBERT
” Wish I had him on my fantasy team.”
I picked him up real quick when Yahoo messed up and drafted Hedo on my team… Loving the unexpected blocks