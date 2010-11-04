The Replacements: Top 5 NBA Players Filling The Void

Early in the NBA season, it seems as though people are preoccupied with star players that were traded in the 2010 offseason and their new teams. But what about those teams that lost that star player. Are they destined for failure? Will anyone step their game up in the departed player’s absence?

I thought it would be interesting to look at five players who have recently risen to the occasion to deliver performances worthy of saying, “LeBron Who?”

J.J. HICKSON, Cavaliers — Coming off a career high 31 points against the Hawks, J.J. is looking more and more like the new “franchise” now that the former “franchise” sailed ship. He is averaging more than double his offensive output last season and is looking more like a polished vet than a third-year guy out of NC State. I guess the Cavs had some great foresight when they refused to package him in any trades last year.

ROY HIBBERT, Pacers — Can you say the reincarnation Patrick Ewing? (Sorry Pat Jr.) This third-year center out of Georgetown is definitely one of the brightest spots on this overachieving Pacers squad. Benefiting from the exodus of Troy Murphy, Hibby is putting up 16 points, 9.5 boards and 4.3 assists per game while hitting 83.3 percent from the stripe. Furthermore, he is really showing off his defensive prowess: clogging the lane, altering shots and averaging nearly three blocks a game. Wish I had him on my fantasy team.

ANDREA BARGNANI, Raptors — After losing their All-Star big man to the Heat, the Raptors are in desperate need for a player to step in and carry the offensive load. Look no further than “Il Mago”, Andrea Bargnani. Despite their 1-3 start, Andrea is putting up 24 points on 47.1 percent shooting from the field with almost 2 blocks per game. What is most refreshing is seeing him attack the paint more this year, which is something that should be expected from the seven-footer on a nightly basis. While he is severely lacking in the boards department, it appears as though Reggie Evans is getting enough for the both of them.

PAUL MILLSAP, Jazz — We all saw what he could do when Boozer was injured last year but now that his former teammate has moved to the Windy City, Paul Millsap just picked up where he left off. Averaging a grown man’s double-double with 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds, he is making Jazz fans forget about CBooz and his well-manicured beard.

D.J. AUGUSTIN, Bobcats — The guy standing to gain the most from the departure of Raymond Felton was none other than D.J. Augustin and he is not disappointing. He is playing big minutes for Charlotte, averaging over 38 through four games while improving in almost all statistical categories from last season. He’s putting up an impressive 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and shooting 50 percent from three. The Bobcats aren’t winning, but no one can blame D.J. for not doing his fair share.

Honorable Mentions — Kevin Love, Robin Lopez, Dorell Wright, Nicolas Batum, Anderson Varejao, Carl Landry