The Rest of the World is In Trouble

Kobe Bryant says he’s in for the U.S. National Team in both 2010 and 2012:
“The chance to represent your country, that’s not even a thought-process for me,” Bryant said Wednesday. “If they want me to be on it, I’m all game.”
Also interesting to note that Andrew Bynum is talking Team USA as well:
“If they contact me, that’d be something â€” yes, sir â€” that I’d be interested in doing,” Bynum said. “There’s really no greater honor than playing for your country, so I’d definitely be interested in doing that.”
Bynum said his summer schedule is open except for another personal training regimen, and his aspiration is to improve to the point that he can make the Olympic team in 2012.
Source: RealGM
Bynum has to let his game do the talking and shut his yap.
Sounds like Bynum was simply asked what he would say if Team USA wanted him; I doubt he just up and said he was gunning for the Olympic team.
AB
Well, in that case…aight. Kid still needs to step up to his contract.
Why is this news? Ask 99% of American athletes playing and they would say the same thing.
Saying you would say yes and getting asked are 2 different things.
Bynum has to get more physical and develop a reliable 10-12 feet shot. Other countries are gettig more physical and we cant have just finesse players in the frontcourt. We need tough guys who can shoot and defend straight up and help on the weak side.
Obviously Duncan is a special player, but I think Bynum needs to mold his game after Tim, that’s who he should be modeling his game after.
@control — Agreed. Didn’t Bynum only have one rebound the other night against Yao?
Come 2012, I’m thinking the candidates to play center for Team USA will look like:
* Dwight Howard
* Amare Stoudemire
* Al Jefferson
* Tyson Chandler
* Emeka Okafor
* Andrew Bynum
* Brook Lopez
Long shots:
* Al Horford (I think he can play for the U.S. or the Dominican Republic)
* Joakim Noah (he could be good in three years, right?)
* Roy Hibbert (probably won’t be ready yet)
* JaVale McGee (same as Hibbert)
What about Marcus Camby? He gets better the older he gets.
I’m a Camby fan, but he’ll be a little too old at that point.
AB
I don’t know about Brook, at least he doesn’t rock his brother’s stupid hairstyle. Really really long shot on Joakim. Like REALLY. I don’t think articles being written about him being the cause of every single Chitown failure, going back to Great Fire of 1871, ain’t a ringing endorsement.
Greg Oden should be on the list. Guy might turn out to be a bust, but he’s got the hype to at least get a look.
You’re right, I forgot Oden. He’ll be in the discussion.
Howard, Chandler
Amare, Bosh
LeBron, Carmelo
Kobe, Wade, Roy
D. Will, CP3
Throw in shooters like Durant, and Mayo on the wings and We have a great team. I for see the gold in the States for quite some time.
@ Control the great Chi Town fire of 1871 is the reason we now have panic bars on doors and not deadbolts. Just a side not.
Howard, Chandler
Amare, Bosh
LeBron, Carmelo
Kobe, Wade, Roy
D. Will, CP3
I like hooper’s team. Add a Roger Mason or Dime reader Jamal Crawford, and the team is set. Bring it on Ricky Rubios.
What about incoming college centers…Greg Monroe, BJ Mullins after everythings said and done there going to be stars in this league.
danny granger would be a great fit for team usa imo. considering his scoring and 3pt range.
Dont’ forget Stuckey for PG in these lists…Boy is gonna be a STAR.
well good luck in the last 23 years the word championship was won by the us ONCE 86 is 24 years ago and 94 was the last time they won. A spain usa rematch will be nice fatigue will come in to play also since the tournament is longer. I’ll probably travel to turkey for the semi’s and finals… just hope it isn’t ramadan like the last time I went there:D
Good news!Seems I have seen more interesting things about this on some tall dating place yet,The ideal place as far as i know __TALLLOVING.c om__… whatever u can come up with…LOL
B.J. Mullens is a Chris Kaman clone, u seen his numbers at Ohio State? He isn’t even starting
hey you guys should do a post on the new kobe shoe commerical, not my broken ankles. Its hilarious!
[au.youtube.com]
@ Austin…Al Horford is playing Right now with the dominican republic along with francisco garcia. And even if al horford wanted to play for team usa he cant, he wasnt born in the usa nor does he have any american relatives.
u know who could play for team Puerto Rico………..Carmelo Anthony. He wont want to right now but just watch when he gets old and team usa doesnt want him, he will play for us.
@quest-I dont think Melo would go to the Olympics or World championship or whatever the fuckthese tourneys we run through are called to get his ass handed to him.Which is what would happen playing for PR.
@quest — Can’t Horford play for the U.S. so long as he’s an American citizen? I’m thinking of Hakeem Olajuwon when he played for Team USA. He wasn’t born in America, and as far as I know, didn’t have any previous relatives here.
@austin burton
Fair enough you said Joakim Noah is a long shot
from what i remember though, hasnt he pledged to play for France, or one of his Euro connections?? Since he has pretty much a 0% shot at Team USA.
@austin- there is no way amare gets picked for a national team- he’s to selfish and plays no defense.
Blake Griffith by 2010 could be a 4-5 for team usa
@ austin, you are right, thats what becky hammon did along with the point guard that plays for russia. I got confused because in PR since we are american citizens and we dont have a puertorrican citizenship, the rules are that only puetoricans or people who are decendants of puertoricans can play. I guess it depends on the rules set by the countries respective basketball federations