The Rest of the World is In Trouble

#Olympics
01.15.09 10 years ago
Dime 43

Kobe Bryant says he’s in for the U.S. National Team in both 2010 and 2012:

“The chance to represent your country, that’s not even a thought-process for me,” Bryant said Wednesday. “If they want me to be on it, I’m all game.”

Also interesting to note that Andrew Bynum is talking Team USA as well:

“If they contact me, that’d be something â€” yes, sir â€” that I’d be interested in doing,” Bynum said. “There’s really no greater honor than playing for your country, so I’d definitely be interested in doing that.”

Bynum said his summer schedule is open except for another personal training regimen, and his aspiration is to improve to the point that he can make the Olympic team in 2012.

Source: RealGM

TOPICS#Olympics
TAGSDimeMagOLYMPICS

