The Return of Nike’s 3-on-3 Tournament

Red Bull’s got the East Coast covered this summer with the 2on2 Revolution Tour. But if you’re looking for some 3-on-3 ball in the West Coast, there’s good news: The Nike 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will make its highly anticipated return to Los Angeles. During the weekend of August 6th, Nike’s second annual tourney will take over the streets of L.A Live. As the largest organized basketball event in Southern California, the tournament is open to players of all ages and talent levels.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the city’s biggest organized basketball tournament as we transform downtown Los Angeles into a basketball and entertainment mecca,” said Scott Hanley, Vice President of tournament organizer AEG Sports.

AEG will be creating 150 basketball courts to accompany this year’s event. The courts will be spread throughout the streets of L.A., and AEG has also planned for an interactive Fan Fest, an accompanying event featuring a multitude of attractions at Nike Center Court and considered an equally important part of the tournament. Fan Fest will feature a slam dunk contest, live music and athlete autograph sessions, and is free of charge to the public.

The inaugural tournament drew over 500 teams, and with Lakers fans looking to keep their championship high going, that total should be greatly exceeded this year. Registration is $160 per team, so make sure you’ve got the confidence of Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle before you enter.

“The level of play and the excitement created last year during the inaugural Nike 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament was incredible,” Hanley said. “And we truly believe that every aspect of this year’s event will exceed last years.”

Tournament play is broken down into four divisions: Standard, Adult Elite, Wheelchair and Special Olympics. Each group features sub-divisions separated by age group, skill level and size, and each roster must have a minimum of three players and a maximum of four. Participants can register their teams now at www.nike3on3.com.