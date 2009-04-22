The right coach for your team

When Smack reader “SwedishMooze” suggested that Andre Iguodala‘s game-winner against Orlando the other night doubled as a big F-U to Sixers coach Tony DiLeo — who’d called timeout when Iguodala had the ball where he wanted it a few seconds earlier and may have drawn up a different play than “Andre iso on Hedo” — I asked the biggest Sixers fan I know, Dime’s Pat Cassidy, who he wants coaching his team next year.

Assuming that DiLeo is sent back to the front office, Pat’s short list was headlined by Jay Wright, and included Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and Billy Donovan.

There are going to be a handful of NBA coaching openings this offseason, with Sacramento, Minnesota, Toronto, Philly, Phoenix, and the Clippers being the most likely destinations.

If your favorite team is on that list, who do you want management go after? If your team isn’t on that list, is there still another coach out there who you think would be a better fit?