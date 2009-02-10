The Rockets Are a Complete Mess

When Richard Jefferson, Ramon Sessions and Charlie V combine for 76 points, there’s a problem with your team’s defense.
“We don’t try to play ‘D’,” Rafer Alston said. “That’s just the bottom line. It’s coming to the point we’re not even trying. Then we have the audacity on offense to race the ball up the court. The mind-boggling thing is how do you race around on offense and walk around on defense. To me, that’s not even trying. It’s embarrassing.
But Rafer isn’t the only one who is calling out his squad. Tracy McGrady is getting in on the action too, intimating that it’s not just the players fault for the lack of defensive intensity.
“We can sit here and pretty much talk about what we talked about a couple days ago after the game â€” defense,” McGrady said. “We don’t know how to play. We don’t execute defensively. We’re just right now a team that doesn’t know how to play defense. The first quarter, second quarter, third quarter â€” they got whatever they wanted. You’re not going to win that way.
“The offense is not fluid. There’s too much one-on-one, no ball movement. We’re just a team that doesn’t have an identity. We don’t know who we are. We’ve been talking about this for so long.”
Wow. Rockets GM Daryl Morey spends as much time as any other NBA GM trying to find the right players. He uses some version of Bill James’ sabermetric philosophy for baseball, but applies it to basketball using video games. So what should he do about the absence of defensive intensity and the lack of an offensive “identity” on his squad right now? Fire Rick Adelman? Try to swing a blockbuster deal?
Source: Houston Chronicle
A good buddy of mine is a Rockets supporter and has stuck by the belief that part of the reason this team is such a lemon is because they have been unhealthy and have not had a chance to be out on the floor together and build decent chemistry,
To me though the issue of defense is more about effort and desire, health and chemistry shouldnt play that big of a role in that – regardless you know its bad when guys are coming out and saying point blank that the team plays zero defense,
Having watched that game last night it was just awful, sloppy, bad defense, not a lot of heart or fight out of the Rockets, and though I commented earlier on TMac I will reiterate what I said, he is done, finished, ballgame, I was amazed how much of a shell he is of his old self,
I would try and deal TMac, see what the feeling is out there towards him, hell the team they played last night the Bucks has wanted him for a while, plus they are looking to trade RJ
Artest signs with LA next year.
McGrady has a huge contract that expires in time for the famous upcoming free agent class. It may not make him real attractive this year, but people will be looking for that cap space next year. He is movable, maybe not to a contender, but to a team clearing money to try and become a contender.
But what do you get back for him? What star guard is looking to move and would be worth that much?
If you’re looking to fire Adelman, what better coach is available?
And the award for the longest sentence in the history of modern language goes to…….Mammmmmmmba!
like i said, send tmac to a contender like the celtics, spurs or eevn back to orlando. Fire adlemen and bring in avery…First off, too many guys on the rockets have air time…interview the captains, and stop talkin to rafer, artest, etc…And tmac is right, the team has no identity…are they a slow “feed the all to yao team” if so u need more slow down guys..are they a “race down the court team” then u need to trade yao for a more athletic center who can keep up and some pics. As much as people wanna hate on tmac, yao hasn’t been out the first round either AND hasn’t shown he can carry a team. Is artest really the only guy on the team with playoff experience? lol…the team just looks completely out of sorts andits players don’ know their roles and the coaches don’t seem to know how to use them. Havin stars don’t matter if they all have their own agenda.
How are you so bad at Defense when you have Yao at 7’6 to clog up the middle, Ron Ron- one of the best defensive players in the league AND Shane Battier one of the better defensive players and puts it all out there. T-Mac defended Dirk well a few yrs back in that playoff series. I just dont get it??
they just want to get the coach fired… duh
It looks like the Rockets just need to start over. Keep Yao and get start looking for ways to get rid of T-Mac, Artest and anyone else on the roster.
@6 – Russ :: To quote Mamba from post #1 defense is all about “effort and desire.” Yes, you’ve got Artest, and Battier and Yao. Yes you do. But bad offense can put an extreme amount of pressure on your defense. They have a lot of bad offense.
On top of that, those three individuals are prone to defensive lapses…because they get caught trying to compensate for thier team-mates lack of d.
On top of that, sometimes it’s hard to stay committed to defense when teams are scoring on you. Just like ‘made-shots’ increases CONFIDENCE on the offensive end…well ‘made-shots’ decreases CONFIDENCE on d. Lose confidence…then you’re not paying as much attention to detail…then you’re screened or lose your man on a cut…it’s all about sticking to that effort…whether zone or man or box…it doesn’t matter…it’s all about effort and desire.
@iain it’s not even a sentence it has to have a period for that.
@Russ-Because people go off rep and hype and dont watch the games.Shane fell off on D,Ron-Ron aint playing it and he jacking,and Yao is slow as shit.But fuck H-Town they aint been shit since Keem fell off.
Well,on the other hand they aren’t an INCOMPLETE mess.At least now you know exactly what you have(or don’t).
Is any one really shocked by this?
I never considered Houston a runner for the NBA Championship. They can talk a lot, but it’s empty and breathless. They have no passion for winning.
LL
They’re not a complete mess though.
In 2009, they have some notable WINS against good teams.
I think it’s interesting to note who was in the starting line-up (S/L), it might reveal some thangs. HINT HINT: MCGRADY ONLY SHOWS UP ONCE!
MAJOR WINS since the beginning of the year:
BOSTON
S/L: SCOLA, ARTEST, YAO, WAFER, ALSTON
DETROIT
S/L: BATTIER, ARTEST, SCOLA, MCGRADY*, ALSTON
UTAH
S/L: BATTIER, SCOLA, YAO, WAFER, ALSTON
DENVER
S/L: SCOLA, YAO, WAFER, BATTIER, ALSTON
HEAT
S/L: BATTIER, YAO, SCOLA, WAFER, ALSTON
Did you catch the game TMAC started?? It was the Detroit joint.
Let’s check out the notable losses…HINT HINT: TRACY SHOWS UP MORE THAN ONCE
TORONTO RAPTERS – Where Houston lost by more than 20 points.
S/L: TMAC, SCOLA, YAO, ALSTON, HEAD
LAKERS – Where Houston almost squeeked out a WIN
S/L: BATTIER, SCOLA, YAO, WAFER, ALSTON
MILWAUKEE – most recent non-showing
S/L: SCOLA, BATTIER, MAC, ALSTON, YAO
**What can I say???? The only game Mac didn’t start in those losses was the Lakers game and they almost pulled that one off!
When Houston’s Starting FRONTLINE is Scola, Battier, Yao OR Scola, Artest, Yao –}} they get WINS, excuse me, MAJOR WINS.
Everynight from now on, it’s my opinion that Houston’s starting squad should be:
BATTIER*, YAO, SCOLA, WAFER, ALSTON
*Or substitute Battier with Artest. Keep in mind, Artest gives you more punch off the pine…hence he’s been coming off the bench.
Landry and Brooks need about 28-30 minutes, every night.
This is the recipe: 1 of 2 things need to happen.
TMAC needs to be CASSEL’D for the post-season
TMAC needs to be RIP’D for the right-now.
Maybe a trade…but I’m not advocating a trade…I’d like to see how my recipe works.
Houston is having problems that they are not dealing with correctly. I don’t think a trade is the only solution, and it’s one that I don’t want personally.
I’d rather grown men to be grown men. I guess they feel them calling out each other, the team and what not is what grown men do. It’s good to do that when it’s needed but not just for the sake of being heard, and that is what is happening here it seems.
I (and I may be the only one) still feel the Rockets will be ok, I still feel Tracy can be a valuable player and not a liability. I still at this time even feel they will make the playoffs and go past round one. Again that is me and probably only me. (Loyalty to a fault)
Still, things will work out, perhaps not as I see them, but long range thinking they will work.
I ain’t pressed. Still Houston Up!
Whatever happened to players only meetings??
I guess its hard when no one like each other.. Divas..
well there comes a point in a man’s life where he stops talking about it and thingking about it and he starts doing it. and defence is mostly about desire of course tactics come into play but it’s more in your mind then anything especialy on a level where players are so athletic as these guys it’s effort… don’t believe me? check bruce bowen
Its pretty clear Rafer is talking about TMac and Artest, and he’s right. The problem with Rafer talking is his 36% shooting. This is the second time dime has posted Rafers comments after the game; too bad the 2 stars aren’t going to listen until Reefer fixes his broken jumpshot
You guys gotta get a breath of fresh air. Who cares if Kobe’s faking sick or not? This post is supposed to be about the ROCKETS…last time I checked, neither Kobe or Lebron or any other IRRELEVANT nonsense plays on this team.
It’s pathetic to drag arguments from yesterday’s SMACK into every board. I can see why cats continue with thier rants and raves and arguments and discussions…but geesh, do it in the new Smack or email someone.
For real, for real, some of y’all starting to show your age.
We need a bloggers only meeting seems lol.
If only we could reverse time to when T was getting comparisons to Kobe. Sigh…oh well.
They got 6 games at home coming up.
Sacto
NJ
Dallas
Charlotte
Portland
Cleveland
I think those games will be what tells it all. Of course something big may happen before trade deadline, still I think there are other ways of getting by this than trading.
Either way I will always be a Houston fan and a McGrady fan as well.
Artest chokes out Alston after the Portland game..
And im thinking Yao just steps on Tmac before the Sacto game..
Sorry GEE.. that ship is sinking fast.. I feel bad for Adelman.. can the man get into anymore f’edup situations?? hes a good coach too.. if they get rid of Adelman it will show management has no idea what it is doing.. only a good 4-5 people need to be kept on that roster.. otherwise its time to have a firesale..
GEE – No worries pimpin…if the playoffs started today, they’d be in…
We still got TONS of basketball left.
BROGDEN you right pimpin that is why I ain’t trippin. Lotta dudes be on short term stuff. Gotta look at whole perspectives.
LakeShow84 the ship may be sinking but it’s still floating lol, and trust me when the flood comes, they will be ok.
Yo, Doc, you still want Elton Brand on the squad? philly needs Bosh or a player with those kinda skills. The post up game but can take it outside and run the floor. Even Odom would be a better fit.
ps Take it easy on the new kids
This is basketball commentary…
I think we need some new blood.. the same ol heads are starting to get tired of hearing the same ol heads.. We cant be seriously beefing over blogs are we??
None of this shit tomorrow!
But quick sidenote; DOC change ur name! u dont like Kobe lol quit trying to be all political and shiet..
And GEE i wouldnt even trip if the flood came and they made it past the first round..
I been a Tmac fan since he joined the Magic.. I didnt like him in Toronto because i thought he was riding VC’s coattail but the man carried the magic through all the BS.. And the man at least deserves to get out the first round to shut his critics up.. somewhat..
@ Lakeshow
The blood is good, playa. The problem is that heads need to realize that everybody got opinions and nobody’s opinion is gospel. It’s ok to disagree. We just can’t have dudes gettin mad and takin shit personal like you insultin they fam cuz you like Bron and not Kobe…
That bein said, i like Bron and Kobe too. I just like Kobe more cuz he plays for my squad. If bron played in LA purple and gold, he’d be my guy lol
It only takes a single shitty defender to ruin your entire defense. He drops his assignment, someone else has to float across, everything shifts, and any team worth a damn that can make two or three passes has your number.
In our rec league we had two douches last season who didn’t understand a damned thing about the game and took turns off the bench wrecking our d, we were losing by 10 to 20 a game. Now they’re gone and replaced with tough defenders, and yeah we’re putting up about 10 more points a game but our opponents are down about 20 to 30 a game, it’s the key to our wins.
