The Rockets Are a Complete Mess

When Richard Jefferson, Ramon Sessions and Charlie V combine for 76 points, there’s a problem with your team’s defense.

“We don’t try to play ‘D’,” Rafer Alston said. “That’s just the bottom line. It’s coming to the point we’re not even trying. Then we have the audacity on offense to race the ball up the court. The mind-boggling thing is how do you race around on offense and walk around on defense. To me, that’s not even trying. It’s embarrassing.

But Rafer isn’t the only one who is calling out his squad. Tracy McGrady is getting in on the action too, intimating that it’s not just the players fault for the lack of defensive intensity.

“We can sit here and pretty much talk about what we talked about a couple days ago after the game â€” defense,” McGrady said. “We don’t know how to play. We don’t execute defensively. We’re just right now a team that doesn’t know how to play defense. The first quarter, second quarter, third quarter â€” they got whatever they wanted. You’re not going to win that way. “The offense is not fluid. There’s too much one-on-one, no ball movement. We’re just a team that doesn’t have an identity. We don’t know who we are. We’ve been talking about this for so long.”

Wow. Rockets GM Daryl Morey spends as much time as any other NBA GM trying to find the right players. He uses some version of Bill James’ sabermetric philosophy for baseball, but applies it to basketball using video games. So what should he do about the absence of defensive intensity and the lack of an offensive “identity” on his squad right now? Fire Rick Adelman? Try to swing a blockbuster deal?

Source: Houston Chronicle