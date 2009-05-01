The Rockets still need T-Mac

Just … don’t.
Don’t start with the “T-Mac was holding the Rockets back,” and the, “I knew they’d win as soon as he was gone” nonsense, because it’s not even clever or correct.
In the simplest terms, yes, one of Tracy McGrady’s teams finally got past the first round of the playoffs, and they did it while McGrady was nowhere in sight. And so to some, the easy conclusion is that the Rockets won BECAUSE Mac was out, when the truth is that they won DESPITE Mac being out. To look at it another way, is anyone saying Orlando won last night because Dwight Howard didn’t play? Or is it really that they won despite Howard’s absence? The same applies for Houston and its superstar.
So why were the Rockets able to get past the higher-seeded Blazers this year when they’d dropped so many first-round series against lower-seeded teams in the past?
* For starters, this Rockets team was ready to get over the first-round hump — with or without McGrady. Yao Ming, Shane Battier and Ron Artest came into this season determined to do better, and have mostly stayed healthy and focused in that pursuit. The role players — Scola, Landry, Brooks, Lowry, Hayes and Wafer — have all stepped up throughout the season and the playoffs, a contrast from so many instances in T-Mac’s career where teammates have failed to pull their weight. And Rick Adelman, a Coach of the Year candidate, figured out how to win with this roster. Adding a healthy T-Mac to the equation would have only made the Rockets better.
* Second, the right opponent fell into Houston’s lap. Not only were the Blazers a good matchup for the Rockets, but the Blazers were also a classic playoff upstart, a young squad who had to lose in the first round this time: just like the ’07 Magic, the ’08 Hawks, and (as much as I hate to admit it) the ’09 Bulls. The Blazers would have lost to the Jazz in a seven-game series this year, maybe even the Suns if that’s how the seeding had worked out. It’s not a knock; it’s just not their time yet. Do you think the Rockets really would have lost this series if they had T-Mac slapping up 20 points, five boards and five dimes per game and trading crunch-time buckets with Brandon Roy?
Don’t fool yourself: The Rockets could still very much use T-Mac, and if he were magically ready to play when they have to go to L.A. and take on the Lakers, they’d be thrilled to have him. Houston is averaging 92.5 points per game this postseason; the only teams lower than that who are still playing are Miami and Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Lakers are dropping 106 points a night. You don’t think Houston could use McGrady’s 28.5-ppg postseason scoring average?
That’s one misconception about McGrady: that he chokes and shrinks in the playoffs. In reality, Mac’s postseason numbers (28.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 6.2 apg) are better than his regular season numbers. But how many times was he in a series that his team was definitely supposed to win? Check the three postseasons in Houston: In ’05, the Rockets were seeded lower than Dallas, and lost a Game 7 on the road. In ’07, they lost to a Utah team that went to the Western Conference finals. Last year, they lost to that same Utah team in a tough six-game series.
Just answer me this: What exactly is it about T-Mac and his game that prevented the Rockets from advancing in previous years? What serious argument can you make that Houston would have beat Dallas in ’05 or Utah in ’07 and ’08 if McGrady hadn’t played?
In the next round it’ll become clear. When the Rockets offense goes stagnant for stretches and they need somebody to create buckets, they’ll miss McGrady. When Kobe is slinging daggers and the Rockets don’t have a counter-puncher, they’ll miss McGrady. And if you wanted to see the best possible series you could see between the Lakers and Rockets, you’ll miss McGrady, too.
i think all the “they won because he left” people forget that this seasons TMAC wasnt a good player at all, he was hurt and really hasnt been the same for 2 years… this season because of the knee he couldnt do anything cause he couldnt move with it… a healthy tmac makes this team a number 2 seed easily… but about the game last night wafer showed some balls showing up and playing with a bulging disc in his back… did you catch artest post game conf. if not check it out, instant classic
I just want to say that it’s not a smart decision to rule out the bulls already. If you ask me I’ll tell you Boston has everything to knock them out, but the thing with the Bulls team is that they are a little bit crazy and that turns them into an nonsense team, and I truly believe they are capable of pulling a nonsense win over the C’s.But that’s just me.
Man stop trying u aint got no followers on this bullshit.Ya man a fucking choke artist.Who gives a shit what he averages in the playoffs.He can average that easy.Its more to a game than stats.Offensive fluidity and shit like that.They basically traded your man for Artest and we seen who the better player is.
Htown with T-Mac 20-15 Without 37-15-STOP IT!
Excellent article, t-mac do be catchin alot of slack sometimes, alot of people just dick ride whoever is hot for the moment, it wasn’t that long ago that t-mac was throwin up great numbers, he just been injured lately. Believe me, if gilbert arenas can come back and play on a bionic knee, this dude can come back no problem.
Great and necessary article.. However, I get the feeling that the people in Houston aren’t going to see it this way..
The fact, is Darryl Morrey and the GM have done a fabulous job getting additional quality players so that they can beat a young team like the Blazers.
Let’s face it, last year, if Rafer had not missed three playoff games last year, the Rockets could have beaten the Jazz..
If we trade a healthy Mcgrady, I really fear the consequences. Imagine facing that guy in another Western Conference team, like the Suns, Spurs, or the Mavs..Be Careful what you wish for.. cuz u might actually get it…
adam ivy has a good point tmac’s been hurt for a while. When he did play this year he was hobbling around looking like gary payton in his last year. Slow as can be. The problem with Austin’s point is that yeah a healthy Mcgrady would be awesome, but that Mcgrady hasnt existed for a couple of years. I for one am tired of hearing tmac say my back (really any other body part can be used here) feels the best it ever has and this is the year we go far. I’m sure his teamates, the owner, coaches & staff have gotten tired of hearing that as well. It’s time to move on as the rest of the rockets clearly have.
A couple years ago this would’ve been a real arguement. But the reality is that TMac really couldn’t help the Rockets as much as you like to preach. If anything he’d take away minutes from players who have EARNED their minutes this year, point in case Von Wafer.
The Rockets had 2 guys who hurt their chances when it came to playoff ball. Those guys were Skip and Tmac. They just didn’t fit the ‘team ball’ style that the Rockets endure. They both have too much of a me first style and that seriously clashes with the Rockets style. Skip was traded, and we’ve seen how Aaron Brooks has taken over the starting spot, doing a damn good job.
Meanwhile the loss of Tmac means all the hype around him not getting out of the first round was mute. Lessening the hype around the team, and letting them focus on the TEAM.
I’ve always been a big Tmac supporter, but ever since he left Toronto, he’s taken a lot more of a me first attitude, and he had to in Orlando. Even at points in Houston.
The point is, this Rockets squad is a true team. Players like Tmac and Alston disrupt that mentality, because thats simply not their mindset going into a game. Are they horrible players for it? Not at all, would they help out other teams well? of course, look at what skip has done for the Magic. Tmac could help out another team for sure. But these Rockets are only going to win if they all buy into the team first theme that has given them their success the past couple of years.
The difference this year is that they added Artest, a guy with superstar game, but who has become a team first guy for them. Tmac is a scorer and a superstar (or was), and that mindset doesn’t lend to team first philosophies. Just ask AI.
Again, I’m gonna post what I said in previous articles bout TMAc.
This is for Austin. You asked me this: “What about T-Mac’s game PREVENTED the Rockets/Magic from advancing in the past?”. I gave an answer in the previous post, but I’m taking it here for you to see.
‘What is wrong with TMac?
His heartless jacking, his lack of drive, his tendency to put the blame on others when they where losing instead of carrying his teammates and take all the blame, his frail leadership skills, his unwillingness to defend, and his lack of heart.
Damn, Austin. That was either TOO easy or that question was just TOO dumb.
PS: First fucking time the Rockets reached the 2nd round in 12 years. THEY WERE WITHOUT TMAC. THEY WERE WITHOUT TMAC. THEY WERE WITHOUT TMAC. THEY WERE WITHOUT TMAC. I repeat. THEY WERE WITHOUT TMAC. And all you fucking ‘apologists’ are still fucking riding his balls. LOL at your delusions and douchebaggery.’
Another one. This is a response to rangerjohn:
“@ ranger:
TMac is probably watching his 13-points-in-less-than-one-minute vs the Spurs clip in Youtube to ease the pain. If you can’t carry your team when it matters, just watch the highlights that the little kids love.
And props on saying that he can’t carry his team. TMac’s wife, also known as Austin Burton, told me this: ‘You can say Houston doesn’t need him, because obviously they advanced without him, but to say he was one of the reasons they’d lost in the past, explain that one’.
Losing in the first round for several consecutive years while being the ‘leader’ of a team is reason enough to say that he IS one of the reason they lost in the past. Losing one playoff series, I’ll take that, but NEVER winning a series, DAMN, definitely that is NOT coincidence. If all you TMac apologists take off your fucking fanboy goggles for a minute, you could see the reason for yourselves: TMAC DOESN’T PLAY WITH HEART. HE CANNOT FUCKING LEAD. He doesn’t have it in him. He is too soft. He will find excuses instead of taking it as his own battle. And this fucking attitude hurts his team, and now that he is gone, their game is flowing.
Austin, point fucking explained. See ya.”
“You don’t think Houston could use McGrady’s 28.5-ppg postseason scoring average?” falls on the same terms as:
“You don’t think Dallas could use Stackhouse’s 19-ppg scoring average?
No and no. Because none of them is able to do that anymore, and also T-Mac kills chemistry right now on this team, he doesn’t care at all, look at him coming out of shape at the start of the season. And for some unknown reason, since T-Mac turned down the season by anouncing he would have microfracture surgery (killing any chance they had of trading him and helping the team) the Rockets got on a great run and are playing very well since that.
Just to see how a good a teammate he is, read this:
[bleacherreport.com]
austin, i normally like your stuff, agree with al ot of what you post but not this time. tracy is more of a ball hog then ron ron by far. it is hard to make the extra pass when the 1st guy you pass to wants to be the hero. his shooting % drops 6% in the playoffs while his ppg goes up 4 ppg. what does that mean? he is taking more shots but not making them. and not making a lot of them. what does that mean? it means he is taking shots away from his teammates.
tracy stagnates the offense, he slows dow nthe ball movement, and he doesnt get his teammates involved. “but his assists go up” sure 1 assist but his minutes go up 5 minutes per game also.
bottom line, in 7 yrs of playoff exits on 3 different teams there is only one common denominator, TRACY MCGRADY! it is simple math. and as for your “d howard” comment, it was one game not a series, and not 7 series!
The thing is Houston would love to have McGrady back IF AND ONLY IF he was CONSISTENT. Thats what all the critics say about his performance and the numbers speak for themselves. I am a McLady hater but its more because he’s just been a big pussy this season and his little ankle injury might cost this city a championship.
No he cant help it, but there is no class or sportsmanship on his part to try to be there for the fans or moral support for the team. EVERY game this season after Mutumbo got hurt, he has been out there with the players cheering them on.
Where’s T-Mac?
Oh I forgot, hes at home being a little bitch.
hugo, the surgury is something i forgot to mention. good point, how many times has he been mentioned in trade rumors at the deadline and how many times has he come up lame ir just played like crap just before, making his 21 mil a year for an injury prone player undesirable to other teams. i dont think it is a decission he makes, i think it is subconcious (?sp?). the rockets could get so close to winning a title with just about any other player making his money!
@Adam : Big co-sign. It’s the same reason that all the coaches you’ve seen before keep getting hired and guys like Maggette still are able to sign big contracts. General Managers and Presidents of teams have a long memory for certain names and once you’re in there, it’s hard to find yourself on the outside.
Why else would Tyronn Lue get signed by the Magic during the season? He stinks and as soon as the Magic could pry Rafer away from the Rocketse, he’s seen almost no action. We’ve seen how utterly bad Marbury has gotten after sitting for so long and the Celtics still signed him.
McGrady puts up bigger numbers by taking away from his teammates. He’s like Iverson, like Steve Francis in that they will get assists and rebounds, but they come as a result of that player having the ball too often.
It’s not like TMac has Antonio McDyess’ heart and we’re waiting to see what kind of player he is post-injury. Ron-Ron is the anti-Tmac on that team and they needed it.
Skip to My Lou was the true reason behind the Rocket’s failures. He is and was a cancer to the team. He sucks, cant shoot, can’t defend, and shoots the ugliest floater ever. Freaking Andre Miller had a series of his life against Orlando… The same Miller that had his ankles broken and his shot tossed by a rookie… You wonder why the Rockets always lost to the Jazz is because they had the best PG make foo of Skip. It’s not Tmac, it’s Skip’s fault.
@ 21:
Then why did the Rockets lost in the first round back in 2005, when Bob Sura was their point guard? Skip was not there. TMac was there.
As a Laker fan, I am relieved beyond belief that the Rockets took out the Blazers. The only team in the West I was afraid of was the Blazers, and the Rockets just did our job for us… Good look Houston, we might let you last 6 games instead of 5 now.
Even though I respect a lot of what Austin writes and posts….i mean……hey, everybody deserves their opinion but this thing on TMAC is pretty dumb.
they’re better without tmac, but it’s not his fault. they have a more fluid offense that uses yao more, an inside out game that works. their other players get more into the game because there’s no one to defer to. This is a team that plays better without a superstar because it has a lot of other good parts, kinda like how detroit would have been if they traded for iverson 3 years ago.
With both T-Mac and Alston on the Rockets, they were getting WAAAAAAAAAY too many points off the perimiter shooting at a 35-40% clip.
Not having Tracy there has forced the Rockets to go inside to get more of their buckets, and Scola (and his 56% shooting) has emerged as a result.
Could having T-Mac back help them? Yes – provided he didn’t just jack shots, and played within the team concept. Would he be capable of that …. not so sure.
I so agree with this Article and I have been arguing this all season!
People say.. “T-Mac takes bad shots and takes shots away from people.. without him the Rockets can play team ball”
WTF?….. Sooooooo Artest doesn’t take bad shots?.. Doesn’t he bussup shots out of nowhere just to take them? Does he make his teamates that much better than T-Mac?…NO
T-Mac creates opportunities for his teammates.
When teams start the front Yao.. then what?.. Who would the Rockets get offense from?.. You all say.. team ball.. and Von Wafer but really.. who else on that team can create a shot and score the ball?… Who would you want trading baskets with Kobe in the 2nd round?…. Von Wafer…or T-Mac?
The problem is… We have never seen a Healthy T-MAC, YAO, and Artest combo… This year doesn’t count because it was apparent that Mac was injured.
Role players Arent supposed to score and carry the load of scoring. Team Ball?.. in the playoffs.. your Superstars take over.. they set the tone, they win the series…. thats what will happen when Rockets face Lakers.. Kobe will be a superstar.. and who do the Rockets have to respond especially when they double Yao?
Von Wafer…….?
Artest.. who’s shot has been God Awful?
I prefer a relatively healthy Tracy Mcgrady..
They’re definitely better without T-Mac. You say his scoring average has gone up in the playoffs, but I’d like to see his FG% in the playoffs. Just because he jacks more poorly selected shots, it won’t help his team win.
i agree with Ranger on this one. Tmac is disruptive on offense and he’s useless on defense. He takes away minutes from Battier, and will take away shots from Scola and everybody else.
Nonetheless, I think Houston’s a better team when Tmac’s on the floor, playing the role of Von Wafer – a scorer on the 2nd unit.
@ 27:
But the ROCKETS fucking won and are now in the 2nd round, which TMac never brought to this team.
You could make all the arguments about injuries, and other stuff, but at the end of the day, it’s all about one thing: TMAC NEVER LEAD HIS TEAM TO THE 2ND ROUND.
T-Mac is disruptive on offense..
name me one superstar that is not, at times????????.. Name me 1!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Kobe has a Kobe mode where he says.. eff the triangle.. Wade sometimes want to doo too much.
Lebron is a stat grabber.
Shouldnt your Star take the most important shots?.. regardless of who he is taking shots away from?.. Heck Kobe takes shots away from Pau, Fisher, Vujacic at times.. at they are all capable of scoring
He is still asleep on the West Coast and Austin’s gonna wake up to all this hate.
I’ma go out on a limb and say the T-Mac was Not the reason he didn’t get out the first round.
1. I mean the teams he played against were just better.
2. The players he was matched up against were just better.
3. The coaching before this year was just weaker.
4. T-Mac wasn’t healthy before this year, well he’s not healthy this year either.
5. I really don’t have an argument, to be honest … he is not a player you want to make the focal point
terrible terrible article.
if t-mac were on this team he’d be shootin 41% jacking up the majority of the team’s shots. Yao wouldn’t be getting the ball and artest would be the 3rd option when he should be sharing the first option with Yao.
T-mac is over the hill and was an overrated star when he was in his prime. He couldn’t stay healthy, he had no heart, and he was inconsistent. He also quit on his team (admittedly) so many times it’s finally good to see what this team can do with SOLID leadership from Yao and Artest, 2 guys who don’t pretend like they’re in the Kobe, LeBron, Wade, Duncan category of players.
If T-Mac were there this team would resemble the Lakers, with 1 superstar and a great supporting cast, which wouldn’t work because the superstar isn’t even all-star caliber at this point. Now that he’s gone, this team is more like the championship Pistons team, with good but not great players creating a balanced, work-hard, hustle environment, something they could never foster with T-Mac setting the tone. Now they’re not as good as that Pistons team, but this mode fits them better and if they dump T-Mac’s contract somehow and pick up another solid piece they might get over the hump.
I like Austin’s points and in thoery T-Mac is an asset, but in reality he does kill team chemistry.
It’s a shame T-Mac didn’t have this support cast in previous (playoff) years …ie Yao, Ron and Battier.
@bobbys
I have to say Yao Ming is a superstar. He’s probably the second best if not the best center in the league. Actually I think he’s the best. Name a center better than Yao. Tim Duncan doesn’t count.
lmao never seen a healthy yao/tracy/artest together and this year doesnt count? so what year does count?
here is the thing, in the last 5 yrs (granted not all games together) tracy has shot an averge of 20 shots per game while yao has shot an average of 14.5 shots per game. (but he is not a ball hog) to compare, kobe in the last 5 yrs has shot an average of 22 shots per game and with the exception of last yr and moreso this year, everyone has called kobe selfish. labron who has had ZERO help till this year averages 21 shots per game. so tell me why is tracy jacking 20 shots per game with arguably the 1st/2nd best center in the league? would shaq have taken that crap from kobe in 1999-2003?
tracy is bad for any team UNLESS he came in on a “manu ginobili” type set-up, about 8-10 mil a year off the bench which ANY TEAM would love to have.
@rangerjohn
It’s not how many shots the feature player takes it’s when he takes the shots and what he does in the meantime. LBJ sets up so many player on his team it’s obvious he makes his teammates better. On a lesser scale T-Mac is doing this…at times particularly in the last couple of years he was considered a little selfish especially given that he had an emerging big time center on his team. Mind you Yao in previous years was not the force he is now…he’s just coming into his own. Not to mention he was injured a lot too. Kobe on the other hand made it his MO to freeze out his teammates and break offense to socre as opposed to scoring within the flow of the offense and setting his teammates up when necessary. This is why although Kobe takes only a couple more shots than the other guys he gets the label of selfish.
@ Bobby
WTF?????????????????????????????
You just lost all credibility..
If T-Mac was there.. Artest would be a 3rd option.. agreed!
But then you said.. Artest should be sharing 1st option with Yao..Ummm nooo
Do you watch Artest play?.. he doesnt really have an offensive game. He can’t create for other people.. and again.. this season… his shot has been GOD AWFUL!
Artest cannot be a 1st option..thats just silly. I dont think anyteam he ca go on right now.. where he would be a 1st option on offense.
2ndly T_mac isnt All-Star caliber at this point.. agreed.. because he has been injured!.. but if you look at it.. D-Will has never been an All-Star… so.. how much of a deference would being an All-Star be?.. would T-Mac being an All-Star really mean anything?
karizmatic: in no way was i dogging Yao. He’s great and I’m very happy this has become his team. As I said, I’d much rather have a team with Yao at the helm than T-Mac. Yao always works hard and always gets the respect of his teammates which is more than anyone can say of T-Mac.
But with that said, he’s not a superstar in the sense that he can singlehandedly carry a team through the playoffs. The list of guys who can do that is very short, off the top of my head i would say only these guys can do it: Lebron, Kobe, Wade, Duncan, Nowitzki. Even great players like KG, Yao, Howard, etc. might be able to take over a single game, but I don’t think they’re capable of doing it over an entire playoff run.
Also, you say that Yao isn’t the force he is now in previous years, but look at his career stats.
2005-6: 22.3, 10.2
2006-7: 25.0, 9.4
2007-8: 22.0, 10.8
2008-9: 19.7, 9.9
It looks like his numbers have actually dropped this season. Yao was tearing it up in 2006. He’s always been good, it’s just that T-Mac didn’t fit in the same system as him (like Kenny and Charles have been saying for years)
Point well taken…I would shorten your list though. Lebron, Wade, and Duncan are the only ones that can single handedly carry a team through the playoffs
@ craig990
Artest should not be a number one option on any team but to say he has little offensive game is incorrect..he is a beast in the post. and can shoot out to the three, when he is inclined he also can create shots for his teammates…his problem is not skills his problem is his state of mind.
bobby (#38) you ahve to take into consideration that yao only played and average of 53 games in all the season you mentioned except this season. less games makes averages change drasticly
Lol.. I am redeemed! Also Houston is quite frankly better this year than in previous years.
the same Sura that never played a game afterward due to his injuries
the team that had Scott Padget play 30+ min
the team that had David Wesley and Mike James get heavy minutes
It’s a miracle that they even went to 7 games against Dallas
Lets not forget he was without Yao last year. I think we its no argument that he’s not the best LEADER of a team. He’s not going to LEAD a team to a championship, not even a playoff series win. That doesnt mean he’s not a good enough player to help take them there. His best chance was in that 7 game series when Stern and the league and a vendetta against Yao and Van Gundy. He was balling, but he wasnt the only offensive option. In orlando, he was it. Even Kobe couldnt get out of the first round with a group of scrubs.
and chicago swept the heat (with Wade AND shaq) in the 1st round of 2007. So Wade couldnt do it either. We’ll see about this year.
I was busy writing my own defense in Smack not knowing an article was here.
Anyway I will just repost
Houston Up!
Knew the T-Mac haters would be out in fool force today. So I will address it even as it is beneath me. I am only on Houston time though, cause Orlando didn’t really matter to me.
K saying T-Mac had basically the same squad is really reachin. Even the players and coaches on the team now say it’s a totally different squad than any Mac played with in Houston. Course they just play on the team, so a blogger would know better than them?
O4-05 Pimpin had JVG system to go into and wonderful players like Juwaun Howard, Mike James, David Wesley, Ty Lou, Jim Jackson, Yao, Ron Barry and Vin Baker. Ain’t no closeness or basically the same squad in that. Still they over did it on em and went 51 – 31 and lost to Dallas in the playoffs 4-3. Not that bad considering Steve Franchise never did better as a Rocket with that squad either.
05-06 Same coach and a few different players. Worst record. Mind you now T’s best years were in Orlando and he started with back pains and other physical ailments. Which has probably been the greatest defender of all against him. Now you have Alston, Chuck Hayes, Derek Anderson, Stro Show, and Luther Head and still the good ol Ju Howard, David Wesley and Yao. Still a very different system and team from what is currently there. Didn’t even make the playoffs that year I believe.
06-07 Oh boy! The year Rudy Gay was there and gone. Still under JVG and now we add Shane Battier, Bonzi Wells, Steven Novack and Kirk Snyder. Still got good old Ju Howard, Luther Head and Deke. This year went 4-3 vs Jazz in playoffs. Hard fought series but still you ain’t gonna tell me that is close to the same squad. No Scola (you know how valuable he was this 1st round this year) no Ron, no Landry, no Brooks and no Wafer. Again mind you, Tracy ain’t sittin out in these playoffs like many key players for different teams this year he was putting the team on his back with not being his best.
07-08 Deuces JVG it’s been real. Now we got Pretty Ricky!
Personally I thought this was the year they were going above and beyond. I thought they had the coach and the players to get it done. New System and now they had Landry, Brooks, Scola, Stevie Franchise, Gerald Green, Bobby Jackson, and still had Yao, Deke, Shane, Alston and Novack. That year with injuries T still managed to do his thing and the regular season was nice. 55-27 and the second longest streak in the NBA ever. Crunk!
Playoffs come along and Yao is out ENTIRELY! Jazz again 4-2. Still most always blame Tracy for not moving on and not Yao oddly. No Ron and Yao for playoffs so I still don’t see how they are close to the squad that advanced this year, cause they aint.
08-09
Now this squad is still under the great system of Rick and now have Ron and Von to go along with Hayes, Landry, Deke, Yao, Brooks, Alston for some time, Lowry, Scola and Barry. Time and injuries have taken there toll on T and he still tried but ended up hindering more than helping THIS year. To even think that T was more of a hinder than help in the previous years is nuts considering he is who often took them as far as he could. So he calls it quits and the team still does very well. Playoffs hit and they advance T was cool enough to sit on the bench and even chill with the team and what not.
So haters you can hate and debate and what not but the fact is dude still advances with the team. It ain’t all the Rockets advance but T. On the simple basis of him carryin the squad for so long it’s good to see them actually go and make it happen without him carrying the load. Sure I wish he could have been on the court. Dude is an outstanding player and he has done well.
Oh and if after this surgery T-Mac gets to more of healthy than hindered. That is yo a## Mr. Postman!
Haters enjoy ya self! Houston UP!
Him being out gave the role players room to grow.
Austin lol what is this crap since qq repoested his argument heres mi question again. Is it coincidence that the rockets lose tmac and advance and that the spurs lose manu and loss? Remind me again how tmac is better lol. Tmac belongs in the iverson group sorry austin. Doc this is the first time ever we agree i think.