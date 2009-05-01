The Rockets still need T-Mac

Just … don’t.

Don’t start with the “T-Mac was holding the Rockets back,” and the, “I knew they’d win as soon as he was gone” nonsense, because it’s not even clever or correct.

In the simplest terms, yes, one of Tracy McGrady’s teams finally got past the first round of the playoffs, and they did it while McGrady was nowhere in sight. And so to some, the easy conclusion is that the Rockets won BECAUSE Mac was out, when the truth is that they won DESPITE Mac being out. To look at it another way, is anyone saying Orlando won last night because Dwight Howard didn’t play? Or is it really that they won despite Howard’s absence? The same applies for Houston and its superstar.

So why were the Rockets able to get past the higher-seeded Blazers this year when they’d dropped so many first-round series against lower-seeded teams in the past?

* For starters, this Rockets team was ready to get over the first-round hump — with or without McGrady. Yao Ming, Shane Battier and Ron Artest came into this season determined to do better, and have mostly stayed healthy and focused in that pursuit. The role players — Scola, Landry, Brooks, Lowry, Hayes and Wafer — have all stepped up throughout the season and the playoffs, a contrast from so many instances in T-Mac’s career where teammates have failed to pull their weight. And Rick Adelman, a Coach of the Year candidate, figured out how to win with this roster. Adding a healthy T-Mac to the equation would have only made the Rockets better.

* Second, the right opponent fell into Houston’s lap. Not only were the Blazers a good matchup for the Rockets, but the Blazers were also a classic playoff upstart, a young squad who had to lose in the first round this time: just like the ’07 Magic, the ’08 Hawks, and (as much as I hate to admit it) the ’09 Bulls. The Blazers would have lost to the Jazz in a seven-game series this year, maybe even the Suns if that’s how the seeding had worked out. It’s not a knock; it’s just not their time yet. Do you think the Rockets really would have lost this series if they had T-Mac slapping up 20 points, five boards and five dimes per game and trading crunch-time buckets with Brandon Roy?

Don’t fool yourself: The Rockets could still very much use T-Mac, and if he were magically ready to play when they have to go to L.A. and take on the Lakers, they’d be thrilled to have him. Houston is averaging 92.5 points per game this postseason; the only teams lower than that who are still playing are Miami and Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Lakers are dropping 106 points a night. You don’t think Houston could use McGrady’s 28.5-ppg postseason scoring average?

That’s one misconception about McGrady: that he chokes and shrinks in the playoffs. In reality, Mac’s postseason numbers (28.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 6.2 apg) are better than his regular season numbers. But how many times was he in a series that his team was definitely supposed to win? Check the three postseasons in Houston: In ’05, the Rockets were seeded lower than Dallas, and lost a Game 7 on the road. In ’07, they lost to a Utah team that went to the Western Conference finals. Last year, they lost to that same Utah team in a tough six-game series.

Just answer me this: What exactly is it about T-Mac and his game that prevented the Rockets from advancing in previous years? What serious argument can you make that Houston would have beat Dallas in ’05 or Utah in ’07 and ’08 if McGrady hadn’t played?

In the next round it’ll become clear. When the Rockets offense goes stagnant for stretches and they need somebody to create buckets, they’ll miss McGrady. When Kobe is slinging daggers and the Rockets don’t have a counter-puncher, they’ll miss McGrady. And if you wanted to see the best possible series you could see between the Lakers and Rockets, you’ll miss McGrady, too.