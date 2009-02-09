The Run Was On in Philly

If you missed last Saturday’s Philly Run you missed a great day of basketball. Girard College was packed all day with kids from in and around the Philadelphia area hoopin’. 200 plus kids of all ages came out and showcased their skills.

Some of Philly’s top AAU and top High School players came through and played as well. The competition was top-notch all Saturday long. As always, each participant goes home with their own identification card as well as a Converse Philly Run reversible jersey.

The next Philly Run session is Sunday March 8th, back at Girard College from 10am until 4pm. Check back here and www.converse.com/phillyrun for updates.