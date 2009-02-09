The Run Was On in Philly

02.09.09 10 years ago 4 Comments
Don’t Miss the Next Philly Run

If you missed last Saturday’s Philly Run you missed a great day of basketball. Girard College was packed all day with kids from in and around the Philadelphia area hoopin’. 200 plus kids of all ages came out and showcased their skills.

Some of Philly’s top AAU and top High School players came through and played as well. The competition was top-notch all Saturday long. As always, each participant goes home with their own identification card as well as a Converse Philly Run reversible jersey.

The next Philly Run session is Sunday March 8th, back at Girard College from 10am until 4pm. Check back here and www.converse.com/phillyrun for updates.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP