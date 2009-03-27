The Science Behind Gilbert Arenas’ Road To Recovery

When Gilbert Arenas said earlier this week that he was only going to play in home games when he returns this year, there was nothing that made me more enraged. As an Arenas fan for years, you’d think I would be happy to see him on the court, but after fleecing the Wizards for $111 million this summer, I’d rather not see him at all.

The thing is, his wax figure at Madame Tussauds has seen more action this year than Gil. Perhaps those haters back in his Arizona days were right when they said he’d see zero minutes in the League â€“ not because of talent, but because of injury.

After signing that six-year, $111 million contract with the Wizards â€“ despite missing almost all of the 2007-08 season with a knee injury â€“ Arenas went back in for his third operation in 17 months on his left knee in September. At the time, the team said the arthroscopic procedure removed a moderate amount of debris from Arenas’ knee, and that he should be back around mid-December. Last time I checked it was almost April.

Trying to figure out why is it taking Arenas so long to get back on the court, I contacted one of the Lakers’ orthopedic consultants, Dr. Daniel Kharrazi. An orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, Dr. Kharrazi says that for a fairly straight forward injury Arenas shouldn’t have necessarily been out this long.

“Meniscal injuries are fairly straight forward and are easy to come back from,” says Dr. Kharrazi. “If there is a tear in a region where there is articular cartilage, you have to rely on time and the body’s potential to repair the injury. But sometimes even in the best of hands, the body may not allow you to heal.

“One of the possible explanations for why Arenas’ cartilage legion was slow to heal is that scar tissue built up limiting his range of motion. Any time cartilage is involved in that area it will take some time because that region is avascular and doesn’t have good blood supply.”

So with time on his side, Arenas had his work cutout for him. To get back to playing level, he had to hit the weights.

“First and foremost, core strengthening is absolutely critical,” says Dr. Kharrazi. “There’s no way to prevent this type of injury and no two patients are the same. What you can do though is strengthen you quadriceps and hamstrings. The nature of jumping sports is that there is always the chance of an impact injury.”

But what amazed me most is that for a player attempting to make it back, there is little doctors can actually do to prevent these injuries from reoccurring. Right now, after this type of surgery, the only way to keep the knee protected is the use of a strengthening brace. There is however some interesting research in the works.

“At one cartilage restoration center, there is a lot of progress going on right now,” says Dr. Kharrazi. “Like brain cells, you can’t recreate cartilage. What God gave you is what you got. But there is a lot of research going on with microfracture stem cell activation. It’s never the same as cartilage, but they’re trying to find a way to recreate cartilage so it’s the same as when you were originally born â€“ elastic, water-filled and indestructible.”