The Season’s Best Sports Gift Is Just A Click Away

11.18.10 8 years ago

Looking for the season’s perfect gift? The chance to purchase advanced tickets to one of the country’s best sporting events while also giving back? We’ve got you covered. Tickets for the 2011 McDonald’s All American Game (March 30, 2011 at the famed United Center in Chicago) officially go on sale to the public on Dec. 1, but we wanted to let you know that the Dime fam can score premium and value seats to the games in advance by going HERE through November 24.

Several Chicago-based prep seniors are in the running to make the 2011 McDonald’s All American team, and they’d be following in the footsteps of several local standouts throughout in the 34-year history: Mark Aguirre (Westinghouse, 1978), Isiah Thomas (St. Joseph, 1979), Doc Rivers (Proviso East, 1980), Nick Anderson (Simeon, 1986), Juwan Howard (Vocational, 1991), Kevin Garnett (Farragut, 1995), Quentin Richardson (Young, 1998), Dee Brown (Proviso East, 2002), Candace Parker (Naperville Central, 2004), Sherron Collins (Crane, 2006), Derrick Rose (Simeon, 2007), Jereme Richmond (Waukegan, 2010), among several others.

Important information to note:
– The POWERADE Jam Fest will take place on Monday, March 28, 2011 at Chicago State University’s Jones Convocation Center
– A full list of McDonald’s All American Game 2011 Nominees will be announced in December

For more information on the McDonald’s All American Games, visit www.mcdonaldsallamerican.com.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGShigh schoolMcDonald's All American Game

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP