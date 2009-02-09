The Secret To Doc Rivers’ Success

Before the Knicks/Celtics game on Friday, we were talking in the office about two-time Coach of the Year Doc Rivers and the job he’s been able to do on the bench. For years, we’ve been discussing Doc’s knack for drawing up plays off the cuff â€“ that oftentimes get the Celtics the W â€“ and his ability to manage superstars.

From Ray Allen‘s game-winning three against the Sixers on February 3, to Ray’s attempt to win in it in overtime against the Lakers on Thursday, Doc seems to know a thing or two about how to draw them up. So with only two questions to ask him after they beat the Knicks, you knew what was on my mind. Listen to what Doc had to say…

Dime: Why are you so good at coming up with quick hitter plays at the end of games and during timeouts?

Doc Rivers: Well probably because I have three really good players. You know, that really helps. You just watch the game and try and get tendencies and then play from there. We have veterans, and that helps as well. Because when you have veterans who can think, you can draw up something that they’ve never seen before and you have a chance of running it.

Dime: Throughout your career, you’ve been great at managing superstars. Why?

Doc: Honestly, I don’t know. You’ve gotta be honest with them, and they’ve been honest with me, and that forces a relationship. I think that if your stars have character, you have a chance of coaching them.