The “Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” T-Shirt Returns In A New Colorway

It’s not as if we expect the violence to go away. Not at all. We just want to see improvement, and over the course of this bloody summer, it’s gotten worse. Dime Magazine will always be about celebrating the roots of the game, and because of that, we are committed to ending the violence that has hit our cities, basketball courts and community. Now, here’s your chance to contribute. We originally released a “Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” t-shirt in a different colorway, and the returned with a Chicago-inspired joint that had people going crazy. Both shirts sold out very quickly (we have actually restocked the original with a few sizes), but it’s not over for you yet if you missed out on the originals. We’ve just released a new colorway, and you can buy it here in regular sizes for $20 (UPDATE: only sizes left are men’s large and XL).

This Philly-inspired colorway is a thank you to Thad Young, who bought 100 shirts this weekend. All of the funds from his purchase will go to Philly’s Chosen League.

One hundred percent of the overall profits will go towards refurbishing basketball courts, providing free clinics in urban areas, providing security for existing leagues, and promoting literacy.

Is this the best colorway yet?

