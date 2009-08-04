The Sixers Are Awesome

It’s a painfully slow news day in the NBA, so everyone in the hoop world was gearing up for the release of the official NBA schedule at 1 p.m. And sure enough, as soon as the schedule dropped, teams were releasing it on their home pages, their twitter feeds, issuing official press releases (the Trail Blazers are always on top of it), and trying to connect with their fan bases any way they can possibly think of.



It’s kind of a big deal right? NBA-starved fans are dying to know who their team plays on opening night. I’d love to know who my favorite team is playing on opening night, so I head over to the Sixers’ home page. No announcements about the schedule, nothing about who we play opening night, no dates to look mark on the calendar for when the Lakers or Celtics come to town … but hey! There’s a something about an auction for a signed Jonas Brothers jersey from two weeks ago! Sure, there are links to season ticket packages, but zero about the schedule.

Thanks Sixers! You’re the best.