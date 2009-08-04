The Sixers Are Awesome

It’s a painfully slow news day in the NBA, so everyone in the hoop world was gearing up for the release of the official NBA schedule at 1 p.m. And sure enough, as soon as the schedule dropped, teams were releasing it on their home pages, their twitter feeds, issuing official press releases (the Trail Blazers are always on top of it), and trying to connect with their fan bases any way they can possibly think of.
It’s kind of a big deal right? NBA-starved fans are dying to know who their team plays on opening night. I’d love to know who my favorite team is playing on opening night, so I head over to the Sixers’ home page. No announcements about the schedule, nothing about who we play opening night, no dates to look mark on the calendar for when the Lakers or Celtics come to town … but hey! There’s a something about an auction for a signed Jonas Brothers jersey from two weeks ago! Sure, there are links to season ticket packages, but zero about the schedule.
Thanks Sixers! You’re the best.
lol, poor 76ers, used to be awesome. Now they pass out promise rings to their fans
Do the bitches in the photo even like the sixers? Or are they dating someone from the team.
May be the best news the sixers get all year
Who in the world would like The Jonas Boyfriends and the Sixers.Fire whoever thought of this gimmick.Can them 3 dudes with the jerseys play though?I’ll trade Sammy,Willie Green,and Elton Brand for them right now if they can make a layup.
what’s up with that Clippers vs Suns game on christmas?
that must be the “dinner time” game so that people can eat without missing anything important…
@ 4 lol funny stuff
clippers vs suns = blake vs taylor griffin
Why does sixers sign Jonas Brothers?To bring more Jonas’ fans into their court to see sixers’ games?!….