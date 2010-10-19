The Skullcandy NBA Crew Headlined By Kevin Durant

It’s nothing new that our friends at Skullcandy have been working with NBA players. From our feature on them back in Dime #47, all the way through their collaborations this summer with Jordan Brand, they’ve been in the mix. But now they’ve introduced the “Skullcandy NBA Crew” featuring Kevin Durant, Deron Williams, Derrick Rose, Andre Iguodala and James Harden. What started at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas this summer will result in NBA signature headphones dropping throughout the season. Check them out and more after the jump.

Everyone below is wearing exclusive versions of the Skullcandy x Roc Nation Aviator.

Also, check out what KD listens to before games…

What do you think?

