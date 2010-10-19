The Skullcandy NBA Crew Headlined By Kevin Durant

#Style – Kicks and Gear #James Harden #Kevin Durant #Derrick Rose
10.19.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

It’s nothing new that our friends at Skullcandy have been working with NBA players. From our feature on them back in Dime #47, all the way through their collaborations this summer with Jordan Brand, they’ve been in the mix. But now they’ve introduced the “Skullcandy NBA Crew” featuring Kevin Durant, Deron Williams, Derrick Rose, Andre Iguodala and James Harden. What started at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas this summer will result in NBA signature headphones dropping throughout the season. Check them out and more after the jump.

Everyone below is wearing exclusive versions of the Skullcandy x Roc Nation Aviator.

Also, check out what KD listens to before games…

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#James Harden#Kevin Durant#Derrick Rose
TAGSANDRE IGUODALADERON WILLIAMSDERRICK ROSEFeatured GalleryJAMES HARDENKEVIN DURANTReal StoriesSKULLCANDYStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP