While I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, I have to say that today could be the slowest day of the basketball year. Summer League is over, as is the USA Basketball mini-camp, so what is everybody doing? I have NBA TV on in the office right now, and they literally have nothing to talk about.

Right now, it seems NBA GMs are content going into training camp with 12-13 players on the roster before they sign non-guaranteed contracts with some guys from the D-League. There are plently of restricted and unrestricted free agents out there, but with the economy and the Summer of 2010 looming, no one wants to spend a penny.

The reason guys like Allen Iverson are still available is because no one wants to offer anything more than a one-year deal. And for players like David Lee and Nate Robinson, they’re holding out for more money and longer contracts but they’re going to end up signing a qualifying offer like Ben Gordon did a year ago.

To real see the craziness right now, you have to look at C.J. Watson. This guy turned down a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Sixers because he wanted legit PT and to stay in the City of Brotherly Love for longer. Really? In this market you take the money and you prove your value on the court because 9 out of 10 GMs would rather pay the league minimum for a guy from Southwest Texas Tech U.

Should the Sixers really be spending over $1 million on Primoz Brezec? No. But who else will take that kind of money? From Sean May to Shelden Williams, players are signing for cheap in hopes to revive their career, while a legit player like Ramon Sessions remains in limbo. Sure Milwaukee doesn’t want to pay too much to keep him around if they have Brandon Jennings and Luke Ridnour in tow, but if the Knicks are that high on him, just pull the trigger.

Although I don’t think he’s a franchise changer, I haven’t heard Raymond Felton‘s name surfance once this summer. While people were talking about mid-level exceptions during the playoffs, you’d think Glen Davis killed a man after his lack of offers. If Ryan Hollins can sign an offer sheet, you don’t think Linas Kleiza could help a playoff team? How about Flip Murray, Von Wafer or Ime Udoka?

What are your thoughts?