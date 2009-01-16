The Spurs Sign Austin Croshere

It was bound to happen. This morning, the Spurs signed veteran Austin Croshere to the first 10-day contract of his career, buying some insurance for their frontcourt. In case you didn’t know, Croshere has been in the League this season, playing for the Bucks up until he was waived last week.

“It’s the kind of thing we’ll often do during the year,” Gregg Popovich said this morning, after Croshere’s first shootaround with the Spurs at the Wachovia Center. “We’ll take a look at other people, in this case a veteran who has been a solid player in the league. We have 10 days to let him get used to what we do and see if he fits into the program in some way.”

When asked for his take on the signing, The Fantasy Doctor replied, “No comment.”