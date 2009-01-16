The Spurs Sign Austin Croshere

It was bound to happen. This morning, the Spurs signed veteran Austin Croshere to the first 10-day contract of his career, buying some insurance for their frontcourt. In case you didn’t know, Croshere has been in the League this season, playing for the Bucks up until he was waived last week.
“It’s the kind of thing we’ll often do during the year,” Gregg Popovich said this morning, after Croshere’s first shootaround with the Spurs at the Wachovia Center. “We’ll take a look at other people, in this case a veteran who has been a solid player in the league. We have 10 days to let him get used to what we do and see if he fits into the program in some way.”
When asked for his take on the signing, The Fantasy Doctor replied, “No comment.”
LOL..umm is this the center they have been waiting for?
laballer
ill take it hes better than a couple of dudes we have
How is he in the league still? Then again how did he get all those Milli’s from Indy. He’s like the KVH of the league now, with less hype, mo’ money, and apparently he’s not retiring anytime soon, lol.
Spurs should get Joe Smith; what do they need with a poor man Red Rocket
i feel 10 years younger seeing austin croshere make the news.
cynic, I agree, but we have to respect that there is NOTHING poor man’s about Croshere.
“Remember kids, if you are only going to have 10 good games in your entire career, make sure they occur in the playoffs in a contract year.”
somewhere, Ranger John thinks this helps…
Could be a good signing for them. Its not like anyone had high expectations for Roger Mason, Jr.
who thinks he looks like quagmire hahhahahaha
@me
right on, he seems to move the head from side to side
Croshere fits into the spurs style of play… just a bunch of old people who know how to play together
i did hehehe
Is that a pic of Austin Croshere? I don’t remember him looking even remotely like that. That guy in the pic looks like some random bumpkin you’d run into attending a gas station in the deep south, middle of nowhere. One of those guys that has 2 or 3 first names and has at least one sister-cousin.
@#10 (celts) i am on the fense on this one (i was on the fense with roger too), but hey he did pull down 6 boards against pilly last night in 7 minutes lmao.
i expect he will be a fill in, he might help, he might get released in 10 days only time will tell.
this guy has been in the league for over 10 years but his college teammate, Shammgod, couldnt last
Austin is an average player, at best.
Good signing for the Spurs..
You can always use an average big man.. I expect San Antonio to make him work out..