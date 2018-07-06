Watch ‘The Starters’ And Kristen Ledlow Preview NBA Summer League 2018

#NBA Summer League 2018
Presented By
NBA TV

This portion of the NBA calendar is defined by things that happen off the court. The NBA Draft has come and gone, all eyes are on free agency, and big-name players are requesting trades to get moved prior to the start of the next campaign.

But for fans who want to watch actual, live basketball, the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League is here to keep all of us entertained. Sure, superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant won’t be playing, but watching a host of recent first-round draft picks and players with a hunger for just one shot at making an NBA roster can captivate and entertain.

To get you ready for Summer League, which is taking place in Las Vegas this year with all 30 teams participating for the first time, we asked The Starters and Turner Sports’ Kristen Ledlow to give us a breakdown (in the above video) of what you should expect when the action gets started. From the crowds, to the players showing that they belong in the league, to the performances by the players who were just drafted, visits by legends checking out the next wave, and everything in between, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about what NBA Summer League has to offer.

Tune in to NBA TV and check out Dime for all the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League excitement.

TOPICS#NBA Summer League 2018
TAGSKristen LedlowNBA Summer League 2018The Starters

