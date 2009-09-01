The Stephen Jackson trade that makes sense for everybody

Not to take a dump on my colleague Gerald Narciso’s five trade scenarios for Stephen Jackson, but there’s one deal out there that makes almost too much sense not to happen — if in fact the Warriors are going to grant Capt. Jack’s request and send him to a winning team:
MIAMI gets: Stephen Jackson
GOLDEN STATE gets: Michael Beasley, Dorell Wright
For starters, the money works out. Jackson is due $7.6 million this season, while Beasley ($4.6M) and Wright ($2.8M) combine to make almost equal that amount.
But why would Miami do this? No matter what the organization’s spokespeople have said, I’m pretty sure they’ve explored the possibility of — whether you think it’s fair or not — cutting ties with Beasley. This move allows them to unload Beasley in a totally justifiable basketball move for an All-Star caliber veteran in Jackson, who conceivably makes them more prepared to get past the first round of the playoffs now rather than later.
Whereas Beasley was being prepared to move from his natural power forward spot to small forward, Jackson (who goes to a playoff team like he wanted) is a natural three who can start right away while allowing Udonis Haslem to stay at the four. Now D-Wade would have a more veteran squad with some championship experience, and since Jackson’s contract goes beyond this season, Wade at least has some idea what he’d be signing up for if he decides to re-sign. The Heat have almost nobody under contract for next season; they can afford Jackson. And although they’re all about cap flexibility right now, you need somebody around to entice superstar free agents, and everyone who’s played with S-Jack loves him (including Tim Duncan).
Jackson is an upgrade over Beasley in defending small forwards, and while he probably doesn’t drop 20 points a night outside of Golden State’s helter-skelter system, he puts another shooter and big-shot maker on the floor to capitalize on Wade’s penetration. Finally, by dealing 2-for-1, the Heat open up a roster spot for … Allen Iverson? Now the Miami rotation looks like this:
PG – Mario Chalmers
SG – Wade
SF – Jackson
PF – Haslem
C – Jermaine O’Neal
Bench – Iverson, Daequan Cook, James Jones, Q-Rich, Joel Anthony, Jamaal Magloire
For the Warriors, Beasley is almost a perfect power forward for Don Nelson, his versatility making him similar to a young Chris Webber. Franchise cornerstone Anthony Randolph can move to the three and give opposing SF’s all kinds of matchup problems, while “Bad Porn” Corey Maggette goes to the bench where he can be a harmless ball-hog on the second unit.
(As a bonus, assistant coach Stephen Silas can perhaps enlist his father, longtime NBA player/coach Paul Silas, to act as a Tony Dungy-like mentor for Beasley. I’ve seen the elder Silas work up-close with young players [high school to NBA], and he cuts an imposing figure who commands respect automatically.)
Wright has been a bust in Miami, but he’s still young and has some promise. And if there’s one team in the League where a long, athletic wing can shine, it’s Golden State. If nothing else, Wright can showcase himself in his contract year. Here’s the new Warriors rotation:
PG – Monta Ellis
SG – Stephen Curry
SF – Randolph
PF – Beasley
C – Andris Biedrins
Bench – Kelenna Azubuike, Maggette, Ronny Turiaf, C.J. Watson (?), D. Wright, Brandan Wright
Golden State GM Larry Riley sounds like he isn’t interested in trading (arguably) his team’s best player, but if Jackson complains loud and long enough to get his way, it works for everybody to send him to Miami.
Franchise Cornerstone Anthony Randolph? Wow, he had a decent rookie year and a good summer league and he’s the franchise cornerstone? No wonder that franchise is terrible.
Miami’s about as much of a contender as the Knicks though.
I think it’s possible but Beasley has waaay too much potential for the Heat to give them up like that. Wade would have a fit with Jackson jacking up bad shots. Don’t think that’s a good trade for the heat despite the off-court problems of Beasley dealing a blow to the image of the Heat organization.
Normally i would agree with u AB, but that seems kinda onesided… yes Beasely is in trouble right now, but his upside shouldnt allow that that trade… Beasley in his prime will(or should be) better than Jackson.
Plus that contract is something that will keep him from getting traded…
I gotta also agree Randolph will have a breakout year…
Beasley stuff is overblown. It’s the middle of summer and there is no basketball news, so its all about Beasley going to rehab and putting stupid things on his tweeter account (can you imagine Charles Barkley circa 1989 with a Twitter account?). Jackson is old and has a bad contract.
You have to give the kid another year. If you have to move him at that point, then you should still get more than Jackson.
Also, AI coming off the bench behind Wade? Why put a team in that kind of situation the drama is absolutely, positively inevitable? AI was worth the headache at one point in his career. That point is behind us.
Stick with Beasley and bring down Chris Bosh next summer. That’s a title team in 2011.
And when Beasly end up being a 20 and 10 guy for GS Miami will be pissed.
this trade would be stupid unless Miami gets a 1st rnd pick out of this along with it
Dime, ANOTHER article about SJack? You guys are on his jock more than Eddy Curry SHOULD be on weight watchers. I know the guy is one of your boys, and no doubt he has a few thousand subscriptions to the mag, but come on guys, you guys put in more work than his agent, manager and PR rep combined. What does SJack got on you guys? Did he catch you guys disposing of an intern’s body or something?
BTW, I would take Beas over SJack even if Beas were caught hanging around Bob Saget, busting rails off a male strippers ass crack, while having unprotected sex with Mariah Carey’s sister.
Bench – Iverson….trouble, it aint gonna fly. Beasley will not be traded.
this is retarded. The heat would have no other power forward, and captain jackson is in his 30’s – his contract is to big for the Heat. He would most likely only be added as a “final piece”. I just don’t see jackson in Miami.
Not to take a dump on your colleague???
Do you guys even read each other’s articles? Narciso’s article only elaborated the possibilties with the 5 teams that JACKSON mentioned. It’s not like he came up with those on his own as the BEST trade scenarios.
Ok, Austin…Feeling threatened by the new guy so you go after him…I like it!
@bliz289 — C’mon son! I’m better than that.
This is a good trade cus this could help dwade stick around longer seeing as how capt Jack also has a ring and wants to win another plus he’s a vet who doesn’t mind taking the big shot and Miami/Wade wants to win a chip now and this would improve their chances rather than waiting for beasley to reach his prime.
What a bad trade suggestion.
You’re proposing to trade a #2 pick with tremendous room for improvement for a guy that’s gonna be 35 at the end of this contract? A contract that was extended for no reason anyone can tell?
Golden State is a bad franchise and sending Beasley to a place that no one wants to go is the exact opposite of a positive environment to mature in.
It wouldn’t matter if GS was a 50 win team and right in the thick of the West, it’s a miserable team, run by miserable front office people and a coach that doesn’t seem to give a fuck about anyone. The fans are dick slapped by those in charge on a constant basis and they had a MASSIVE opportunity after beating Dallas in the playoffs to better themselves and get more national exposure.
Denver is a very useful place for Jax as they didn’t do ANYTHING to get better and lost Kleiza. Quite a volatile team and another guy that Karl does have to worry about, though no one really had to worry about Jax in SA. I like that trade for the Denver trade exception as they aren’t going to get anyone else of such quality on the trade market this season. Only thing they can think of is being another player in 2010, but I don’t think they can afford to wait that long. Denver is gonna be paying big money to a short number of players, so they need to strike while they still can.
Teams in need of a SF upgrade: NJN, NYK, MIL, NOH, SAC
Come on, Austin.
The warriors would do this deal in a New York minute. Would Riley Coyote? HIGHLY doubtful. At the least he’d demand one young prospect thrown in.
I don’t see this one happening.
Once again, Captain Jack to Portland makes all the sense in the world. Batum + whoever makes the cap #’s work and its a done deal.
Ain’t no doubt that this be the dumbest trade ever y’all. Beasley be a young baller selected #2 and Jackson be a 30 year old fakeass thug that be runnin his mouth. Ain’t no way Riley be doin this trade unless the Warriors be partin’ with some bigs too. No Austin, you ain’t know shit. This trade be makin’ sense only in your fat head and to nobody else yo.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The REAL Tyrone
I haven’t bothered to read the other comments, but if this hasn’t been said already…there is no way in hell that Riley blows this 2010-2013 cap space on someone like Captain Jack. If you have the chance to secure Lebron James, Chris Both, even Carlos Boozer, you don’t mess around with that.
If Jackson were an expiring contract, I’d say absolutely hell yes. He brings scoring and experience. But as is, there’s simply no way. This is a pipe dream, period.
Yeah, as a Warriors fan I would do that trade in a second. I like Jack, and he’s got an edge to him, but he’s a pretty low percentage shooter. He also gets carried away with complaining to the refs. This trade would allow for Anthony Morrow to get more playing time. Watch out for him. I can’t see Curry playing the 2 though. I think Monta would go back to 2 and Curry plays 1. Monta is way more explosive than Curry will ever be.
I like this 4 gsw but hell no for Miami. Beasley is going to be a beast. 20 and 10 for sure. I gotta agree with the portland suggestion. He would help that team for sure. Also, what about Jackson to Utah? They could use his versatility and his scoring. Boozer for Jackson and Wright?
now if u said Anthony Randolph, Brandon Wright and sjack for Beasley Dorrell Wright and James Jones and a pick, it seems more logical.
Heat get young potential and the vet in sjack, Warriors get a Future Great forward, and money off the books with wright and also James Jones who has a team option this year.
WOW. THATS ALL I CAN .
Doc – dude beasley averaging 20 and 10 with the warriors shouldn’t make the heat mad. It’s just a product of the system. You would average 10 and 5 with that team.
NICE TRADE IDEA GET RID OF CAPT. JACK–HE IS OFFICIALLY A SCRUB. IF HE DON’T THINK HE CAN WIN A CHIP WITHOUT OTHER NAME BRANDS THEN HE MUST SUCK. WARRIORS ARE SOLID UP AND COMERS. IF THERE YOUNG GUNS SHOW UP WATCH OUT WEST (SEE DALLAS 07 TO GET AN IDEA OF WHAT IS POSSIBLE). I KNOW NO BARON AND NO S-JACK BUT THIS TRADE WOULD MAKE THE WARRIORS BEST YOUNG TEAM IN THE LEAGUE BEASLEY MORROW MONTA CURRY RANDOLPH BIEDRINS ALL UNDER 25??? LOOK OUT 2010 AND BEYOND. WITH THAT FIREPOWER WARRIORS SCORE 120 EVERY NIGHT!! WARRIORS BASKETBALL A GREAT TIME OUT.
as of right now if am a nba franchise i would try to make a move regarding gsw hoops this franchise has been suckers in the last coulple of years regarding any front office moves 1st and for most as long as the contracts are of equal value a deal can be done. us die hard warrior fans know we are in need of front court help but freakin nellie loves nothig but tweeners and guards oh and if am a current nba player you better hope you are not coming out west to play for nellie.
Yeah only problems I see with this trade is
#1) S-Jax said he wanted to go to a contender Miami not so much.
#2) If you think Miami is a bad influence on B-easy don’t send him to a place where weed is legal and all the real thugs are.
#3)Why would either team want to do this trade. We don’t want another undersized power and Miami doesn’t want a undersized small foward.
I just get a bad feeling that the Heat would live to regret this deal.
you forgot to mention a morrow on the dubs bench, dood is a killer. 3 point shooting champ all star 2010!!!
Why trade a young talented, albeit troubled, efficient & versatile offensive player for an older, less talented, more troubled, in efficient player? The last thing Miami (read: DWade) wants is ANOTHER dude taking the ball out of his hands; especially if they get AI.
Dorell Wright is yet another athletic swingman with no discernible skills or feel for the pro game ala Kedrick Brown/Quintel Woods/Tim James/Harold Miner/Richard Dumas, et all. They get drafted on physical tests, but never develop into anything more than a tease. How he’s lasted this long boggles the mind, as they usually are out by year 4 or 5.
Michael Beasley would destroy the league in Nellie’s system.
Imagine a youth core of Michael Beasly, Stephen Curry, Anthony Randolph, & Andreas Biedrins. If the Warriors hadn’t signed Maggete they’d be the most interesting team in the NBA.
Honestly B-Eazy was leashed in Miami, Spoelestra yanked him the seond his check scored a basket
If this trade ACTUALLY happens, I’d be more shocked then when the Trailblazers traded down in the 2005 NBA draft and ended up with Martell Webster when they could have had Deron Williams or Chris Paul
@ Post 18: Tyrone -You tell ’em! Jackson MUST be a “30 year old fakeass thug that be runnin his mouth”… He lies.
ANYWAY – Fuck the trade. How much do you think Dime writers bite their tongue? I been subtly tryna provoke the pens over at Dime to retaliate but they’re all WNBA! I wanna see a Writers vs. Readers piece.
I can see Boo-Boo’d Up Burton and Aron ‘Alchemist’ Phillips tryna take on all-comers…
@ Post 31: Imagine if the Blazers didn’t fuck up and had a Chris Paul/Brandon Roy backcourt?!
bad article austin.
1. stephen jackson, skills-wise, is not the same player as michael beasley. he has championship experience, yes, but beasley is bigger and a much more well-rounded offensive player that can shoot and is big enough to play the post.
2. that being said, why trade 1 quality guy (if he gets his act together) and a blah for an old vet?
3. iverson will not come off the bench for any team. he has made that clear. he’ll shave his rows, but dont ask him to play 6th man.
bad trade for heats ….great one for gs tho
Austin, like the articcle. I think it’s a good trade for both teams. Jax is one of the best defenders at sf in the leage. Remember Melo said he would drop 44 on the dubs in honor of Obama being the 44th prez? Jax shut him up by keeping him in the low 20s with a crappy fg%. Beasley will never be a good defender and is tweener. If draft was done over, Randolph would be drafted ahead of Beasley, guarensheed. I watched all of the dubs games last year (unfortunately)and Randolph’s potential is off the charts. Randolph’s future is purely at pf. Beasley would get buckets in Nellie ball being as good as a shooter he is in a 6th-7th man role. As frustrating as Nellie is, he is great at devoloping young players(see Nash and Nowitzki) and the dubs will have a breakout year if everbody is healthy. Include C.J. Watson to sweeten the deal.
I think jax isn’t the perfect trade to miami for 3 reasons.
The 4 and 5 positions are where the heat desperately need to improve…teams rarely win with out one class big man (and I don’t believe JO is that)
The heat is a family (they say it)…I don’t think they’ll let Beasley go yet. They’ll give it another go…he is only 20.
I think CHI town could be a good possible move…but only if monte ellis is moved aswell. Chicago are loaded with points. A trade involving Hinrich could work well for both…as Warriors are yet to have a pass first guard.
beasley going to the warriors would put him in more trouble. he’s going to norcal where there’s PURPLE! that’s the finest weed out there. i don’t think he would be able to resist the temptation. in the end, i wouldn’t mind seeing beasley play for the warriors. he has as much potential as randolph. the two would be a good scoring duo.
miami has the strongest future of any team in the league. in 2yrs, they will have the best record in the nba.
provided they can keep dwyane wade and also keep chalmers and beasley. after that, alls miami needs to do is go out and get a big man or two…
GS out: Stephen Jackson/Corey Maggette/Brandan Wright/Devean George
GS in: Michael Beasley/Andrei Kirilenko/James Jones
Miami out: Michael Beasley/James Jones/Udonis Haslem
Miami in: Carlos Boozer/Stephen Jackson
Utah out: Carlos Boozer/Andrei Kirilenko
Utah in: Udonis Haslem/Corey Maggette/Devean George/Brandan Wright (plus $8 million in salary relief)
@Better Than Austin’s. If that works financially for all three teams that seems like a damn good trade for all 3 teams. You need to get on the phone and propose this to the teams. Let’s make it happen!
gotta agree with the blazer suggestion. The blazers are loaded on talent and they need to focus on improving a select few while adding more veteran experience to a young roster that’s right on the heels of the lakers. Send Outlaw plus a filler to make the numbers work. Ideally, you throw in Martell Webster and the numbers would matchup perfectly, but it would depend on who the blazers are willing to part with. Batum, Bayless, or Webster would have to be in the discussions to make the deal work and anyone of them, plus outlaw would make a great addition to a young warrior squad looking to rebuild.