The Stephen Jackson trade that makes sense for everybody

Not to take a dump on my colleague Gerald Narciso’s five trade scenarios for Stephen Jackson, but there’s one deal out there that makes almost too much sense not to happen — if in fact the Warriors are going to grant Capt. Jack’s request and send him to a winning team:

MIAMI gets: Stephen Jackson

GOLDEN STATE gets: Michael Beasley, Dorell Wright

For starters, the money works out. Jackson is due $7.6 million this season, while Beasley ($4.6M) and Wright ($2.8M) combine to make almost equal that amount.

But why would Miami do this? No matter what the organization’s spokespeople have said, I’m pretty sure they’ve explored the possibility of — whether you think it’s fair or not — cutting ties with Beasley. This move allows them to unload Beasley in a totally justifiable basketball move for an All-Star caliber veteran in Jackson, who conceivably makes them more prepared to get past the first round of the playoffs now rather than later.

Whereas Beasley was being prepared to move from his natural power forward spot to small forward, Jackson (who goes to a playoff team like he wanted) is a natural three who can start right away while allowing Udonis Haslem to stay at the four. Now D-Wade would have a more veteran squad with some championship experience, and since Jackson’s contract goes beyond this season, Wade at least has some idea what he’d be signing up for if he decides to re-sign. The Heat have almost nobody under contract for next season; they can afford Jackson. And although they’re all about cap flexibility right now, you need somebody around to entice superstar free agents, and everyone who’s played with S-Jack loves him (including Tim Duncan).

Jackson is an upgrade over Beasley in defending small forwards, and while he probably doesn’t drop 20 points a night outside of Golden State’s helter-skelter system, he puts another shooter and big-shot maker on the floor to capitalize on Wade’s penetration. Finally, by dealing 2-for-1, the Heat open up a roster spot for … Allen Iverson? Now the Miami rotation looks like this:

PG – Mario Chalmers

SG – Wade

SF – Jackson

PF – Haslem

C – Jermaine O’Neal

Bench – Iverson, Daequan Cook, James Jones, Q-Rich, Joel Anthony, Jamaal Magloire

For the Warriors, Beasley is almost a perfect power forward for Don Nelson, his versatility making him similar to a young Chris Webber. Franchise cornerstone Anthony Randolph can move to the three and give opposing SF’s all kinds of matchup problems, while “Bad Porn” Corey Maggette goes to the bench where he can be a harmless ball-hog on the second unit.

(As a bonus, assistant coach Stephen Silas can perhaps enlist his father, longtime NBA player/coach Paul Silas, to act as a Tony Dungy-like mentor for Beasley. I’ve seen the elder Silas work up-close with young players [high school to NBA], and he cuts an imposing figure who commands respect automatically.)

Wright has been a bust in Miami, but he’s still young and has some promise. And if there’s one team in the League where a long, athletic wing can shine, it’s Golden State. If nothing else, Wright can showcase himself in his contract year. Here’s the new Warriors rotation:

PG – Monta Ellis

SG – Stephen Curry

SF – Randolph

PF – Beasley

C – Andris Biedrins

Bench – Kelenna Azubuike, Maggette, Ronny Turiaf, C.J. Watson (?), D. Wright, Brandan Wright

Golden State GM Larry Riley sounds like he isn’t interested in trading (arguably) his team’s best player, but if Jackson complains loud and long enough to get his way, it works for everybody to send him to Miami.

