The Story Of World Basketball Festival 2012 In 50 Pictures

Technically, I spent my entire weekend working. But when you’re going to Team USA practice to catch the best players in the world in their element, attendingblock parties to seeandperform and checking out 20 years worth ofandfootwear design and technology, you can take it. This really wasn’t work. And the people at, Nike, Jordan and Converse didn’t want it to be. It was a celebration of the game, the Olympics and our men and women who will be going across the sea to represent us on the hardwood.

Yesterday, I wrote a recap of the entire weekend, and have spent time on the near upset for Team USA against Brazil, as well as my visit to Barry Farms. Between wear testing the craziest technology I’ve ever seen in a sneaker to going to rooftop Nike parties next to the White House to spotting DerMarr Johnson watching the games, the entire weekend was epic. Fifty pictures recapping the entire event might be the best way to summarize it all…

*** *** ***