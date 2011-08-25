There’s No Sun In Rip City

Do you have any friends or relatives who are just a constant optimist? Everything that happens, whether good or bad, they’ll find the positives. The glass is always half full. When it comes to the NBA lockout, we have our go-to optimists as well. All of us have that one guy who’s always down to cheer us up or say something, anything, to put the bad stuff in the rearview. That dude ain’t LaMarcus Aldridge. He’s one of our favorite players and all, but he vented a little bit to The Oregonian, saying “it’s going to be awhile” until the lockout ends. Aldridge – a player rep – even said he is prepared to sit out the whole season if that’s what it takes to get a fair deal done. Ugh. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that. It’s troublesome to read about, but even worse when it comes from the mouth of a guy like Aldridge. He has to be dying to get back on the court, especially after the way he got screwed over last year when he didn’t make the All-Star game … For everyone out there complaining that Charles Barkley won’t be in NBA 2K12, realize it’s not because 2K doesn’t respect his game. They do; They think he’s one of the best ever. But the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement in time. We’re actually surprised this doesn’t happen more often with old school players and once-great athletes. We should all consider ourselves lucky they’ve (speaking of 2K) gone this far. Last year, they went way over the top with all of the stars they included. It was awesome. But now having full 12-man rosters on old school teams? That’s incredible. Of course, the envelope is always being pushed. Barkley didn’t get in this year, but we’re sure he will eventually … As it is, 2K12 is shaping up to be crazy, and should top even last year’s effort. We got the chance to check it out recently and it wowed us. All of the debates we have about comparing era to era can be settled on the sticks this year. Obviously, that’s not really the best way to do it. But with the realism in this game, sometimes it feels like it is … We answered some questions in our first annual DimeBag. Some of the letters that came in got a little creative … From LeBron‘s Twitter: Had a dream my hairline was back! Woke up and went to bathroom, turned on light slowly. Same ol story. Damn! Lol #wishfulthinking … Some of our boys swear Iman Shumpert is gonna be a beast. Of course, they said the same thing about Landry Fields. And Mardy Collins. And Renaldo Balkman. And Maciej Lampe. That’s what comes with being in New York. Every draft pick is poised to become the one that turns everything around, the one that brings a championship back to NYC. Either way, at least we now know the Knicks’ first rounder can dunk … Former Atlanta coach Mike Woodson probably won’t be a head coach next year, but he is closing in on a deal to become the Knicks defensive coordinator. He’s going to help. They could hire anyone and it would help … And Dennis Rodman is obviously wild, but this video onstage with Pearl Jam is something else. For the first 3:30 or so of the video, Rodman is sitting shirtless in a chair like a lost puppy. Then something must’ve kicked in because Rodman gets up and starts acting nuts. We need to party with the Worm … We’re out like video game Chuck.

