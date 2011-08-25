There’s No Sun In Rip City

Do you have any friends or relatives who are just a constant optimist? Everything that happens, whether good or bad, they’ll find the positives. The glass is always half full. When it comes to the NBA lockout, we have our go-to optimists as well. All of us have that one guy who’s always down to cheer us up or say something, anything, to put the bad stuff in the rearview. That dude ain’t LaMarcus Aldridge. He’s one of our favorite players and all, but he vented a little bit to The Oregonian, saying “it’s going to be awhile” until the lockout ends. Aldridge – a player rep – even said he is prepared to sit out the whole season if that’s what it takes to get a fair deal done. Ugh. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that. It’s troublesome to read about, but even worse when it comes from the mouth of a guy like Aldridge. He has to be dying to get back on the court, especially after the way he got screwed over last year when he didn’t make the All-Star game … For everyone out there complaining that Charles Barkley won’t be in NBA 2K12, realize it’s not because 2K doesn’t respect his game. They do; They think he’s one of the best ever. But the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement in time. We’re actually surprised this doesn’t happen more often with old school players and once-great athletes. We should all consider ourselves lucky they’ve (speaking of 2K) gone this far. Last year, they went way over the top with all of the stars they included. It was awesome. But now having full 12-man rosters on old school teams? That’s incredible. Of course, the envelope is always being pushed. Barkley didn’t get in this year, but we’re sure he will eventually … As it is, 2K12 is shaping up to be crazy, and should top even last year’s effort. We got the chance to check it out recently and it wowed us. All of the debates we have about comparing era to era can be settled on the sticks this year. Obviously, that’s not really the best way to do it. But with the realism in this game, sometimes it feels like it is … We answered some questions in our first annual DimeBag. Some of the letters that came in got a little creative … From LeBron‘s Twitter: Had a dream my hairline was back! Woke up and went to bathroom, turned on light slowly. Same ol story. Damn! Lol #wishfulthinking … Some of our boys swear Iman Shumpert is gonna be a beast. Of course, they said the same thing about Landry Fields. And Mardy Collins. And Renaldo Balkman. And Maciej Lampe. That’s what comes with being in New York. Every draft pick is poised to become the one that turns everything around, the one that brings a championship back to NYC. Either way, at least we now know the Knicks’ first rounder can dunk … Former Atlanta coach Mike Woodson probably won’t be a head coach next year, but he is closing in on a deal to become the Knicks defensive coordinator. He’s going to help. They could hire anyone and it would help … And Dennis Rodman is obviously wild, but this video onstage with Pearl Jam is something else. For the first 3:30 or so of the video, Rodman is sitting shirtless in a chair like a lost puppy. Then something must’ve kicked in because Rodman gets up and starts acting nuts. We need to party with the Worm … We’re out like video game Chuck.
Great youtube mixtape of Rodman with “Do the Evolution” playing in the background. Perfect
[www.youtube.com]
Tweet from Lebron — I went SOUTH and my Momma went WEST!
fields might not be the beast but he’s a good player. probably better than most of current knicks players
btw when it comes to mixing pearl jam and the nba, this one is the best clip ever. PJ and Kemp, could it get any better?
[www.youtube.com]
I was browsing thorough ESPN earlier and to my shock, actually it was a pleasant surprise, I saw an article written by Duff McKagan who carried the title Special to ESPN.com
For the information of those that only listen to Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and their ilks who pass themselves as musicians, Duff was the bass player for Guns N’ Roses — a band that released four very good albums and was a great live act. Boys and girls that is your signal to start googling the band.
The article made me smile because someone from GNR, considering their reputation, can actually write an intelligent article.
This got me thinking. Who would you spend an afternoon and come out of it very happy and armed with new ideas and insights? a. Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler who is now in American Idol, b. Bon Jovi’s Jon Bon Jovi who is still a struggling actor, or c. Duff. (I think the three bands are good apples to apples comparisons)
After what I read, my money is on Duff.
What kind of “fair deal” do these 15 bathrooms, car collecting, ten K champagne bottles, thugs expect? They get millions for being injured or tens of millions for putting up numbers that back in the 80s guys didn’t even get into the all star with. F u c k them!
@stefan
its simple. the players want the owners to share with each other before they give any money back. the owners think the players should take less so they don’t have to share with each other.
There Will be a lockout until Stern realizes its time to end his sheriff of Nottingham routine of asking the NBA’s small market teams to pay more then they agreed too. while the big market teams pay much less
The NBA as a league agreed to pay the players 57% of the leagues total money. that works out at the salary cap. if every team reaches it. The Knicks made over 130 million more then the poorest team in the league but still only had to pay the same amount.
these owners and players are pissing me the fuck off!
how hard is it to come to an agreement about how to split profits?!!?
problem with these negotiations is that it aint about owner-vs-players. its more about owners-vs-owners first.
them bastards dont even agree on shit. until they agree, they aint gonna agree to shit with the players union.
where is MICHAEL JORDAN in all this? he could END this shit in a second. why?….because he is the ONLY person in the leagues history that has been on both sides of this debate. as a player and now as an owner. MJ—out an end to this nonesense. dammit.
kyrie irving is the LEAST talked about #1 draft pick leading up to a season; ever.
i bet half of you just remembered he was drafted when I wrote his name. good luck kiddo….
lamarcus aldridge got robbed last season for the allstar game because yall dumbass fans and dumberass coaches voted for tim duncan.
STOP voting in players based on “lifetime” acheivement nonesense. vote for those who are having allstar seasons.
charles barkley is hardly ever in any video game. so we hardly ever care.
NYK fans are the DUMBEST fans in the league. end of story.
how long before mike d’antoni gets fired and mike woodson takes over?….over/under 35 games?
@stefan
thugs? That usually is code word for Niggers? What exactly makes you refer to a guy like Lamarcus Aldrige as a thug? Or Tim Duncan? Or Landry Feilds?
I agree that they shouldn’t be paid to be injured or to ride the bench, but that’s a fine line. Because the owners still make money while they are injured as the season tickets were already sold out. If DRose, Lebron, Wade, Bosh, Kobe, Melo, Dirk, and Dwight all had season ending injuries tomorrow. The Bulls, Heat, Lakers, Knicks, MAvs and Magic will still have already sold out their season tickets anyway. So the money is still coming in.
Are you saying that the owners should be able to pocket the profit even though they did nothing to help the sales?
Either way I think it all stems back to David Stern being a snake. Stern and his administration all need to leave. They have turned the NBA into entertainers pretending to be ballers, instead of true basketball players.
@Chicagorilla
I know most multi million deal players have their own charities or give away to others, but I do have a problem with their lifestyles. It can be Zach Randolph or Aldridge, spending unnecessary money means both being selfish, living off 3rd world poor, and not caring for the environment.
You do have a point about the owners but I thought most clubs are losing money instead of making profits.
If I were the Knicks, or the Lakers, Bulls, Celtics, Mavs (mostly Cuban saying f the cap), why the fack would I want to chip in to keep a team that should be folded (NO) or help out owners who have no clue what they’re doing (Sac)? Or the Clippers, who make money every year because Sterling doesn’t spend and lets guys walk? If everyone here chipped in $10 for a fantasy league, we got advertising, and then you could buy players etc. up to $20 total, and at the end we divided up all of the money and split it, do I go all out and try to win, or do I just put together a team and have Chicagorilla, LA Baller, F&F, and Beib do all of that and make a couple of bucks at the end of the year for having a shitty team? You’d want me out, but DIME takes too much pride in not having a guy kicked out (fold) of the league since they started it.
I am 3 days away from not giving a damn about the NBA anymore. Maybe 4 days. Fuck em all.
LOL love dime’s hate for the knicks…they definitely revoked ur press pass or some shit after they seen how shitty mag is lol..orr u guys never had 1 and used to sneak in the garden at that spot around the corner and ur jus salty they finally locked it off haha
nobody said balkman was gunna b good..evry1 was pissed about the pick and then shut up when they seen he was a decent defensive role player…no1 was hyped bout maciej lampe…maybe mardy collins a lil bcuz of the charlie ward comparisons but evry1 quickly found out he wasnt shit..and wuts with all the hate for Landry Fields??i will slap any1 that says they claimed they even knew who he was b4 the draft and were expecting him to get picked..i guarantee if he was a spur(who were waiting to pick him up after NY last year) u wood all be slobbin his knob
alf put down the cognac
wtf no barkley. I wanted to cram his nuts in Jordan’s face various times when dunking on him and winning 8 championships with Barkley instead. Then have Kobe do the same and win 8 more over the Fuhrer.
@Big Island, because of the reason you listed I could see why the the better owners don’t want to share their earnings with the lessor performing owners. To solve that problem, make it so that at any point in time underperforming owners can be voted out with a two-thirds vote by the other owners.
If you team constantly stinks, constantly has low attendance, they never dream of being even a max contract away from the salary cap, then that owner gets a severely low buyout of his or her franchise. The NBA holds a public auction of bidders that cant move the team for 15 years.
i’m gonna play 2k11 right now.
my team: pg: eric gordon
sg: rodney stuckey
sf: kevin durant
pf: anthony randolph
c: derrick favors
my opponent:
pg: eric bledsoe
sg: dwyane wade
sf: lebron james
pf: chris bosh
c: javale mcgee
i won in my dynasty mode. BOSS!
F&F – I like that idea except for the 15 year thing. Some cities just can’t/won’t support a NBA team, and for the league to be stuck there for 15 years seems like it could backfire bad. But being able to vote out someone like Sterling, or Sterling, or even Sterling in order to get someone in there who could do something? Perfect.
You’d hate for a team to go through a rough few years and then someone swoop in and buy the team with the intent to move. The 15 year rule will deter those type of buyers. It could probably come down to 5 years and still be just as heavy a deterant. When you hold black history apperciation night for low income kids on February 32 and make their parents buy a ticket all while people already accuse you of being ray-cist, it just isn’t a good look.
Big Island, lets play some 2K12 together. Yum Yum shirts against skins!!