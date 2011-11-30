The Top 10 Best College Three-Point Shooters Ever

Over the years we’ve seen all sorts of different types of players dominate from behind the arc. Take a look at this list of the top shooters of the last 13 years and even the most diehard college basketball fans will struggle to find any familiarity with the names on it. To celebrate the anniversary, we’re giving you our list of the top ten college three-point shooters of the line’s brief 25-year history.
***
10. John Grotberg
Although he didn’t play Division I, we had to put Grotberg on this list for his overbearing dominance in statistics. In just 96 games, he managed to knock down an obnoxious 526 treys. Yes, your math is correct. That averages out to 5.5 threes per game. That’s enough to shatter J.J Redick‘s all-time mark of 457, but since Grotberg played Division III ball, we were forced to temper his impact on this list. Still, Grotberg and his stroke certainly belong here. He now plays for BBC Kayldall in Luxembourg.
9. Glen Rice
When people hear Glen Rice’s name, the first word they should think of is winner. He is one of only nine players to ever win a high school state championship, NCAA Tournament and NBA Finals title. Rice played his college ball from 1985-89 at the University of Michigan, where he left as the school’s all-time leader in points, thanks in part to his lethal three-ball. Rice entered college with limited range, attempting only 12 treys in his first two seasons. From that point on, he put up 269 attempts, making 132 of them (enough for 49 percent from the field). His draft stock skyrocketed after dropping a record 184 points in the NCAA Tournament, ending his season at 51.6 percent from behind the arc and cementing himself as one of the top three-point shooters.
8. Kyle Korver
Two years ago, Korver set the NBA record for three-point field goal percentage in a season at 53.6%. If you watched any of his college career, you’re hardly surprised. He put Creighton on the map with his lights-out shooting and became the Missouri Valley Conference’s leader in three-point field goals made at 371. In his four years there, the Ashton Kutcher look-alike took 1,184 shots with 819 (70 percent) of those coming from behind the three-point line. He finished his college career shooting 47.2 percent from the field, 45.2 percent from three, and 89.1 percent from the line – a true gauge of how pure of a shooter he really is.
7. Tony Bennett
Every time that Tony Bennett hoisted up a three, it had a 50% chance of going in. He only made 290 treys in his college career, but made the best of them by shooting with an unfathomable proficiency. Bennett sits atop the leader board in three-point percentage at an astounding 49.7 percent – a mark that has stood untouched for the last 19 years. He played at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for four years under his father, Dick Bennett. Currently, Bennett coaches at the University of Virginia. Last year, his team ranked 21st in the nation in three-point percentage at 38.8 percent.
6. Chris Lofton
Some may argue that Chris Lofton wasn’t even the best shooter in Tennessee history, but the numbers suggest otherwise. At 431 makes, Lofton is fourth on the all-time three-pointers list. That’s the most ever in the SEC and 85 better than the school’s beloved Allan Houston. In his four-year career, he averaged 16.6 points per game, including a whopping 3.4 three-point field goals. He is currently playing for the D-League’s Iowa Energy and knocked down 2.8 threes per game this past season.
What about Andrew Goudelock from College of Charleston ?
Rodney Monroe, NC State
Chris Jackson–Mahmoud Abdul Rauf
Where is the Dukie — Tragdon Langdon or whatever is name is, Alaskan Assassin!
Salim Stoudamire without a doubt… Dude was deadly off screens or pulling up from 30.
Steve Alford? Kidding me?
Watching Shawn Respert at Michigan State changed my life. That’s when i realized the value of range. That dude literally pulled from anywhere. He should be on this list.
Man, NO love for the Pac-12 or the West Coast in general.
I could name 10 guys just from the Pac-12 who could/should be on the list — Steve Kerr, Reggie Miller, Jason Kapono, Tracy Murray off the top of my head — but that’s one reason why I love college ball even more than the NBA: There are so many teams and so many styles that it makes lists like these even tougher to put together than an NBA list.
That said, Salim Stoudamire should absolutely be mentioned, if not ranked No. 1 overall.
[dimemag.com]
Salim Stoudamire, Trajan Langdon, and Shawn Respert should’ve been on here somewhere. Rick Mount should’ve gotten a mention too.
Salim, without a doubt. Steve Kerr? He only really had 1 bad game(Final 4….oops.) I do believe he warrants placement here. Miller, Murray, and Kopono all deserve mention as well….
Glad to see Staples on the list, but where is Salim?
an impossible list. first guys i thought of were jay williams, steve novak, and ray allen.
the best shooting night i ever saw was on senior night in nashville a few years ago. shan foster could not be stopped in his last home game and ended up hitting 9 straight bombs in the 2nd half and ot. too bad he lost his stroke as a pro.
[www.youtube.com]
I think some of you guys are forgetting that the line came into college in like ’86. Kerr, Reggie, Alford all those guys had one year of it before they finished college so I can see why Kevin didn’t put them on here.
Salim was a monster from deep though.
Mahmoud-Abdul Raouf aka Chris Jackson. He was an amazing talent and arguably the best player in college basketball during his career at LSU
@ Austin Burton
I know right… Ive come to expect that tho. But jimmer did get POTY atBYU of all places
Clarence Gilbert. Missouri. look him up
@Sweeney — You’re right, but Steve Kerr shot 57 percent from the three-point line the one year he played with it. FIFTY-SEVEN percent! His FG percentage was lower than his 3P percentage that year.
WORST LIST EVER.
where are names like Steve Kerr, Salim Stoudamire, Jason Kapono, Adam Morrison, Reggie Miller you know they play basketball on the west coast as well moron.
For example Salim Stoudamire was a better college shooter than Reddick, better 3 point percentage, field goal percentage and free throw percentage.
At one point during Salims senior year and Reddicks junior, Reddick would have had to make something like 150 straight 3 pointers to match Salims numbers. Salim also had better range and could shoot off the dribble.
I was reading the list and the names that instantly popped in my head as omission were: Trajan Langdon, Shawn Respert, Salim Stoudamire and Adam Morrison.
The first 3 everyone had named already, so that means their list is BS.
STEVE NOVAK!
The dude is a hoisting machine!
Whatever list doesn’t contain Travis Ford from Kentucky is straight bogus. Three words “Three point layup”!
Hubert Davis…?
I just looked at what Steve Kerr did his senior year in college. 57%3pt on 114-199 3pters that’s “Holy f^ckin $h!t territory right there. All the while he shot 55%FG. As a Point guard.
FIFTY-SEVEN PERCENT FROM THREE. He automatically should be Number 1 on the list.
In comparison, JJ Redick never shot higher than 42%3pt 139/330 and he’s number one on the list?
Kerr shot 130 less 3pters than Redick and still hit nearly as many at 114. let that sink in
Salim Stoudimire’s senior year he shot 50%3pt 120/238. and his lowest 3pt% in college was 41.5%…
Shawn Respert? Highest 3pt% in college was 47%. and he Never shot lower than 43%3pt in college….that’s higher than anything JJ ever shot.
If someone else can name me any other player whose home crowd did not sit down until he hit his first three of the game, then i will say Kerr doesn’t belong on this list. Arizona fans remained standing until he hit that 3. Think about how insane that is.
This list has ‘failure’ written all over it. Someone else should re-write it… no offense Mr. Smith.
Or maybe rename the list to “Kevin Smith’s Favorite College 3-point Shooters”… because it sure as hell isn’t the BEST collegiate gunners.
brendan plavich. uncc
Donald Williams and Steve Novak
Don’t forget, the three ball is the reason Glen Rice had a taste of Sarah Palin
No love for the Alaskan Assassin Trajan Langdon?