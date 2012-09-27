The Top 10 NBA Jerseys Since 2000

*** *** ***
NBA jerseys have flair. They’re not particularly flashy, at least most of the time, but there’s a certain emotional kick, a consistent branding that honors the past while forging the future. At Dime, we’ve seen iteration of similar color schemes over the years, and many of us still hold on to our favorite retro gear. We all have our favorite teams and favorite players, but certain jerseys transcend allegiance. They’re a part of basketball history. Here are 10 of the best during Dime‘s era of covering basketball.
*** *** ***
10. INDIANA’s NAVY BLUE PINSTRIPED JERSEY

Reggie Miller wore many hats during his career: Knicks killer, playoff choker, victim of Tayshaun Prince‘s freakishly long arms. He’s one of, if not the greatest three-point shooter of all time, the third wheel on TNT’s broadcasting team along with Marv Albert and Steve Kerr, as well as an Indiana legend. But we’ll always remember him for those stripes that gave life to his navy blue Indiana Pacers jersey. There was something altogether plain about the solid blue, white and yellow amalgamation, and it just couldn’t match up with those stripes.
For someone so brash, so pesky and, well, so cheap, it’s no surprise his jersey just needed a little something extra. Jeff Van Gundy probably hates the guy at this point, having killed his Knicks squad time and time again, and more importantly, for fathering this flopping trend that is currently overwhelming the NBA. But that’s what Reggie Miller was â€“ different. Just like those stripes. Maybe they don’t belong there, or maybe they do. The jersey would do just fine without them. But when I think of the Indiana Pacers, I think of Reggie Miller, and then I think of those stripes he put on night in and night out.