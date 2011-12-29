The Top 10 NBA Superstar Trades With The Largest Impact

It is pretty rare when an elite superstar, a player at the top of their game, is traded off by a team. Circumstances have to reach a boiling point where the team is not going anywhere or the player sees greener pastures and nothing will stop that fixation. In the NBA today, superstars (and those who think they are superstars) are all built the same. If their team has not won a championship or when they see their friends winning them in a brief amount of time, they see it as a need for a new setting.
This was a pretty rare event during the first 40 years of the NBA. During that time frame only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Charles Barkley were in their actual prime before being traded away.
Over the past two years LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Amare Stoudemire, Chris Paul, Deron Williams and Chris Bosh have all been moved on (or left on their own) to new surroundings. That amounts to six out of what most would say are the top 20 players in the league, or 30 percent of the best talent in the world moving around.
More players will be on the move in due time. But here are the biggest deals involving superstars in their prime throughout NBA history:
Franchise Centers don’t average 11ppg and 7reb. Please stop acting like Marc Gasol is that good. He’s just average at best.
It’s funny how the Lakers benefited from so many of these trades. Well actually, it’s not really funny at all.
i think guys back in the day were perfectly happy being on mediocre teams and getting paid while losing every year and it wasnt PC to say you wanted to be traded or go to a winning team. i think KG (being a pioneer in the HS to Pro realm) began having players look at things differently and not wanting to waste prime years in lottery or first round exits. i think lebron saw his career going that route and wanted to team with another star.
It’s “latter”, not “ladder”
How about Danny Ferry & Reggie Williams to the Cavs for Ron Harper, two first-round draft picks and a second-round pick?
That trade effed up a damn good core – a young Cleveland team with loads of potential.
What about Moses Malone?
I am happy Vince Carter left Toronto, he always had a sad face on, he loved to mope. And recently he reflected on the “good old days in toronto”. LOL – one playoff series win. Bosh didn’t get us a playoff series win but at least there is proof that he was here as we won the division with him. Carter has no evidence he was at the acc.
Before 2000: no bitchassness.
Man players don’t play for us or cities they play for themselves. Kg went to the sest finals in 04 then no where untill his trade. The wolves screwed up talking to joe smith. Lost drafts. Look how fans are. Everyone on lbj untill dude left. That’s dumb if you a fan you a fan. Gp in seatle, la, or miami, if you love him why do you care? Mj magic bird all played decades with teams that where always good. Karl malone stayed with the jazz so long because they where good. Nba players careers are short. Why not try to win one every year?
There are so many things wrong with this piece, I don’t know where to begin although I’m glad someone already caught your use of ladder/latter.
Chris Kaman arguably a Top 5 player in the NBA, wtf?