The Top 16 GIFs Of The 2013 NBA Playoffs

If you’re like me, you don’t have the attention span to sit through the extra meat of a video clip to see what you came there for. That’s why the .gif is so great — it gets right to the point. So without further ado, here are the top 15 GIFs from this year’s playoff run.

*** *** ***

16. TONY PARKER‘s almost historic three in LEBRON JAMES‘s face

NBA Finals, Game 6