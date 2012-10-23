The Top 20 Shooting Guards In The NBA Today

In the midst of the NBA’s point guard revolution , the off guards have lived up to another moniker â€” cast to the side, buried underneath near endless highlight reels ofand

But even with positions as fluent as they’ve ever been, the shooting guard remains an all-important cog in the NBA lineup. Some of the league’s best players, old and young, occupy the position once defined by Michael Jordan, and a close look reveals a surprisingly deep crop of talent.

As part of Dime‘s 2012-13 season preview, just as we did last season, we’ll be going position by position this week, giving you the best players at each spot heading into the NBA’s regular season. Stay tuned for the SGs, SGs, PFs and Cs. Today, we break down the 20 best shooting guards in the league…

20. BRADLEY BEAL, Washington Wizards

Putting rookies on this list is always perilous, because we really have no idea what we’re going to get. But the early returns on Beal during the preseason have been positive, and he’s talented enough that we feel pretty safe putting him here. And really, it’s reasonable to assume that by next year he’ll be much higher. Everything about his makeup screams “Eric Gordon without the injury problems.” For now, he’s narrowly bumping off DeMar DeRozan, an athletic volume shooter/scorer who doesn’t actually score that much (17 points per game last year) and contributes little else on the floor.

19. O.J. MAYO, Dallas Mavericks

Back in his North College Hill High School (and even as a senior at Huntington) days, it seemed much more likely that Mayo would be at the top of this list rather than scraping at the bottom. But the gap between his potential and tangible production remains significant, and a fresh start with the Mavericks might be the 6-4 guard’s last shot to prove his true worth. Despite a reputation as a top-notch shooter, Mayo has yet to break above 40 percent from beyond the mark for a full season. He’s no slouch either, though, and at the very least has proven that he will be a reliable contributor for years to come.

18. WESLEY MATTHEWS, Portland Trail Blazers

Matthews is pretty much the definition of a solid but thoroughly unspectacular player. At 26, he’s probably not going to improve much going forward, but he’ll still be an important piece for the Blazers as they try to reset the franchise’s direction. He can shoot from deep (steady in the 38-40 percent range throughout the first three years of his career), doesn’t turn the ball over often and is generally a strong defender. In all, the Blazers could do much worse than pairing Matthews with promising rookie Damian Lillard in the backcourt.

17. COURTNEY LEE, Boston Celtics

Lee hasn’t yet had what you would call a breakout season, but he’s always been solid. You can pretty much count on him to shoot around 40 percent from three, finish at the rim and play decent defense. Whether he ever eclipses that standing remains to be seen, but he’s still a valuable contributor right now.