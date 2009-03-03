The Top 5 Guns For Hire

Andrew wrote this morning that the Celtics should have been more patient, now having a shot at bigger frontcourt contributors Drew Gooden and Joe Smith, but with Mikki Moore and a full roster, Gooden and Smith will have to find another team to suit up for. Turns out, they’re not the only ones.
As GMs cut ties with players before Sunday’s deadline to still be playoff eligible, giving them a chance to participate in the postseason, who will snatch them up? Unless you’re contending, you’re not really looking to spend money, but if you have title aspirations, here are five guys who just became available (since the Knicks just signed Cheikh Samb) and where they’re most likely headed:
Drew Gooden (Kings to Spurs)
Since before the trade deadline, the Spurs have been looking for help in the frontcourt. At 6-10, 240 pounds, Gooden could be just that. Formerly the 4th pick in the 2002 NBA Draft with career averages of 12 and 8, who wouldn’t want Gooden coming off the bench for cheap? If the Spurs can manage to get this done, he will help them in their quest to make it back to the Finals. Remember, it is an odd year.
Joe Smith (Thunder to Cavaliers)
It’s been a tough career for Smith. Almost fifteen years after he was the 1st pick in the 1995 NBA Draft, Smith finally has a chance to choose a situation where he came contribute and hopefully get that allusive ring he’s been chasing since his days at Maryland. Although there was word last week that the Nuggets were interested in bringing him back to Denver, his best chance is in Cleveland.
Stromile Swift (Nets to Suns)
Of all the players on this list, Swift could be the wild card. You know what you’re getting out of Gooden and Smith each and every night, but Swift has been locked in the Nets’ dungeon for so long, he’ll be happy just to see some sunlight. With Amar’e Stoudemire shelved with his eye injury, the Suns may have found just the man to fill the void. Nine years after he was the 2nd pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, let’s call him, Amar’e Light.
Luther Head (Rockets to Nets)
After the Nets waived Swift last night, word out of New Jersey is that they are most likely going to pursue Head. Remember, just two years ago Head was averaging double figures in significant time for the Rockets, but for some reason fell out of favor. If given the chance to play, Head could be a significant pickup for the end of the season and/or the future.
Jason Hart (Clippers to Nuggets)
He hasn’t done much this season, but Hart is a veteran and a legit backup PG. Word out of Los Angeles is that Hart will ink a deal with the Nuggets, signifying their desire to pickup all the necessary pieces as they hope to make some noise in the Western Conference playoffs.
Honorable Mention: Adonal Foyle (Grizzlies to Magic)
Acquired by Memphis at the trade deadline as part of the Rafer Alston deal, there have been reports coming out of Orlando that Stan Van Gundy would love to have Foyle back in town. Just like Brent Barry and the Spurs last season, under League rules, he can’t return to the Magic for 30 days from the trade. Having only appeared in five games this season, Foyle had been serving mainly as an additional assistant coach and mentor to Dwight Howard.
Gooden to SA would be very nice. Also like Swift to Suns if he has gas left.
Suns should try to pick up head or hart. No body but Nash can bring the ball up underr pressure
foyle????why do they even want him? dwight already has ewing as a mentor, he doesnt need foyle…use that extra money and get him a decent PF who actually PLAYS. Think gooden beside dwight.
Can Gooden play defense though?
Watch out. CGF’s hittin on that birthday girl. She fine so that’s a good look…………..
Foyle is a good mentor for off the court issues
that show is on some they city ish. Those girls are fine but some are kinda bitchy though.
“Foyle had been serving mainly as an additional assistant coach and mentor to Dwight Howard.”
.. A MENTOR? I’d like to see what he could teach
congrats on the new reality show…
Aron, good article except for trying to sneak Swift in there. I have a feeling that you’re trying to get with his sister or something. He’s been below average for YEARS, if not his entire career. There’s a reason a team like the Nets cut him…
Why wouldn’t the suns pick up the backup point guard ?? They’ve been looking for one for 4 years !!!
Take it from a Utah fan – Jason Hart is washed up. Completely done. Not even capable of ten minutes off the bench, based on his performance last season. Gooden is waaaaaay (way way) too dumb for Popovich’s liking. And we’ve known for a while that Bob Sarver’s finished spending money on the Suns, so how could they be in the market for Stro? It’s not like Phoenix is one relatively inexpensive piece away from being crowned champs. I reckon Joe Smith is the only one ending up somewhere where all parties benefit.
I’m still shocked how far Luther Head fell off in such a short time. He was leading the NBA in three-pointers just a couple years ago; not percentage, but in threes MADE, meaning he was getting a lot of time and was an integral part of what Houston was doing. The emergence of Von Wafer played Head out of a spot, but he can still help a team. If I’m a team like OKC or Minnesota who’s trying to build something, I’d get him now and keep him for the future.
I’m a homer at times, and at this time I wish the Raps could grab Stro and Luther. Especially Luther to see if he can stick for next year, dude is young and has the talent if given the opportunity.
the magic would be wise to bring adonal back. he is the mentor and best coach for Dwight. Patrick is there just for employment purposes. his coaching/mentor skills are sorely lacking
hawks should go after drew gooden
elusive (not allusive), you moron