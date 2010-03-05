The Top 5 Must-Have NBA Items Currently Selling On eBay

It’s Friday and it seems like a pretty slow news day. I’m sure you guys are sick of writers overreaching to find meaning in LeBron‘s change from 23 to 6 and anything having to do with Amar’e Stoudemire‘s contract, so why not buy something nice to keep yourselves occupied with? Here are five NBA items selling at ridiculously exorbitant prices on eBay right now that you may or may not have any use for. At all.

1. Jeff Hamilton NBA CHINCHILLA & CROCODILE Amazing Jacket

Chinchilla’s are on the verge of becoming extinct. Crocodile’s are on the verge of becoming part of Clyde Frazier‘s daily wardrobe. Combine the two? You get a jacket resembling a zebra who got too drunk one night and whose friends took him to get inked with NBA logos. You’re not convinced yet? The $6,999 price tag is a bargain compared to its original retail price of $14,000. If you buy this jacket and send us a picture wearing it, you will be enshrined on the Dime Mag office wall between our first Dime China cover and an autographed retro Shawn Kemp poster.

2. 2000-2004 NBA Game Used Rims!!!!2 Rim Set!!!Sold as a PAIR!!!Both rims are signed in person when I worked at the ACC for 6 years, One by Vince Carter and the other by Hall of Famer and former coach of the Raptors Lenny Wilkens!!!

Remember the days when the ball that left Vince Carter‘s hands went through the rim instead of hitting the product you might soon be the proud owner of? Remember when Lenny Wilkens led the Raptors to within one shot of the Eastern Conference Finals? Own a piece of Raptors history during their glory days and if you Buy It Now the seller will throw in a pair of Vince Carter Game Used Socks!!!

3. NBA Houston Rockets 22 games winning steak blanket NEW

Need something to keep you warm while waiting for Yao Ming‘s return? Do you have the $19.95 needed for a Snuggie but want to say “screw it, I’m dropping $1,000 on a blanket commemorating a regular season win-streak?” If your answer is a resounding “Yes!” to both of these questions, then don’t miss out on this unique opportunity!

4. NCAA NFL NBA MLB SPORTS BET BETTING PICKS 1 FULL YEAR

Be careful before you bid on this item! The Legal Disclaimer is clear:

“I AM NOT PROMOTING ANY ONLINE CASINOS OR TEACHING ANYONE HOW TO USE THEM. I AM JUST SIMPLY GIVING MY SPORTS ADVICE FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES….

The information on this site is strictly for informational purposes only. & it is not intended to be used to violate any Federal, State, or Local laws”

Right… and I’m buying my friend Nets tickets so he can go see a team win… NBA fans, don’t miss out on this $998 opportunity to get reliable picks from the Rain Main himself. Who wouldn’t trust a guy who uses eBay as his means for selling advice? Be warned, according to our seller, “the imitators are now copying my original text style and listing words. lol!! Do not fall for their schemes and false promises…”

LOL!

5. Jason Kapono Ultimate Logoman NBA Rookie Patch 1/1 Auto

You’re a serious card collector. You’ve got your Kobe Topps Chrome Refractor rookie card. Hell, you’ve even got your George Mikan rookie card too. You don’t have the Fleer Jordan rookie card yet, but why spend $750 on a BCCG 9 version of an ultimate collectible when you could drop $875 on a 1/1 Jason Kapono rookie patch autograph. While at this point in Kapono’s career the card could not nearly be worth this much, his expression on this card is truly priceless.

Which items would you bid on? What other ridiculous things have you come across on eBay lately?

