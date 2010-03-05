The Top 5 Must-Have NBA Items Currently Selling On eBay

It’s Friday and it seems like a pretty slow news day. I’m sure you guys are sick of writers overreaching to find meaning in LeBron‘s change from 23 to 6 and anything having to do with Amar’e Stoudemire‘s contract, so why not buy something nice to keep yourselves occupied with? Here are five NBA items selling at ridiculously exorbitant prices on eBay right now that you may or may not have any use for. At all.
1. Jeff Hamilton NBA CHINCHILLA & CROCODILE Amazing Jacket
Chinchilla’s are on the verge of becoming extinct. Crocodile’s are on the verge of becoming part of Clyde Frazier‘s daily wardrobe. Combine the two? You get a jacket resembling a zebra who got too drunk one night and whose friends took him to get inked with NBA logos. You’re not convinced yet? The $6,999 price tag is a bargain compared to its original retail price of $14,000. If you buy this jacket and send us a picture wearing it, you will be enshrined on the Dime Mag office wall between our first Dime China cover and an autographed retro Shawn Kemp poster.
2. 2000-2004 NBA Game Used Rims!!!!2 Rim Set!!!Sold as a PAIR!!!Both rims are signed in person when I worked at the ACC for 6 years, One by Vince Carter and the other by Hall of Famer and former coach of the Raptors Lenny Wilkens!!!
Remember the days when the ball that left Vince Carter‘s hands went through the rim instead of hitting the product you might soon be the proud owner of? Remember when Lenny Wilkens led the Raptors to within one shot of the Eastern Conference Finals? Own a piece of Raptors history during their glory days and if you Buy It Now the seller will throw in a pair of Vince Carter Game Used Socks!!!
3. NBA Houston Rockets 22 games winning steak blanket NEW
Need something to keep you warm while waiting for Yao Ming‘s return? Do you have the $19.95 needed for a Snuggie but want to say “screw it, I’m dropping $1,000 on a blanket commemorating a regular season win-streak?” If your answer is a resounding “Yes!” to both of these questions, then don’t miss out on this unique opportunity!
4. NCAA NFL NBA MLB SPORTS BET BETTING PICKS 1 FULL YEAR
Be careful before you bid on this item! The Legal Disclaimer is clear:
“I AM NOT PROMOTING ANY ONLINE CASINOS OR TEACHING ANYONE HOW TO USE THEM. I AM JUST SIMPLY GIVING MY SPORTS ADVICE FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES….
The information on this site is strictly for informational purposes only. & it is not intended to be used to violate any Federal, State, or Local laws”
Right… and I’m buying my friend Nets tickets so he can go see a team win… NBA fans, don’t miss out on this $998 opportunity to get reliable picks from the Rain Main himself. Who wouldn’t trust a guy who uses eBay as his means for selling advice? Be warned, according to our seller, “the imitators are now copying my original text style and listing words. lol!! Do not fall for their schemes and false promises…”
LOL!
5. Jason Kapono Ultimate Logoman NBA Rookie Patch 1/1 Auto
You’re a serious card collector. You’ve got your Kobe Topps Chrome Refractor rookie card. Hell, you’ve even got your George Mikan rookie card too. You don’t have the Fleer Jordan rookie card yet, but why spend $750 on a BCCG 9 version of an ultimate collectible when you could drop $875 on a 1/1 Jason Kapono rookie patch autograph. While at this point in Kapono’s career the card could not nearly be worth this much, his expression on this card is truly priceless.
Which items would you bid on? What other ridiculous things have you come across on eBay lately?
I’ve got a basketball signed by all the players on the 2004 Piston’s championship team. I have no idea how much I could get for it. Perhaps I should throw it up on Ebay and see.
Do it DH..
Wouldnt hurt to find out..
Or wait until the 10 year anniversary.. By then Detroit will be even worst and someone will be pining for the glory days lol
@D.H.
If you had a ball with only Darko Milicic’s signed name on there and this Napoleon Dynamite quote from Unlce Rico: “Yeah… Coach woulda put me in fourth quarter, we would’ve been state(NBA) champions. No doubt. No doubt in my mind”
I got a signed Devin Harris Nets jersey… But I’m sure the signature made it even more worthless : (
Those ACC rims are not bad. Can be used for a backyard basketball net. Vince Carter dunked on a lot of people with those nets hanging up high in Toronto back in the day.
awww yeaahhh….. im gettin that jacked …. anyone wana lend me $7000?
I’ve got a signed program from a ’92 Celtics game signed by the whole squad. I’m sure it’s worth thousands (anyone have any idea?) but that’s staying locked up in my crib forever.
@ Celts Fan – haha the 92 Celtics. On paper looks like such a legit team but everyone’s at the end of their careers. Don’t you think that autograph prices should go down depending on what point of their career the item was signed? Shouldn’t a ball signed by a 1993-Barkley be worth more than a TNT-Barkley?
Hey Adam it’s been a while! Seems like just yesterday you guys would come in and wake me up to brilliant renditions of “MA..THE MEATLOAF!!” at 5 in the morning. Man, I really miss those days. Keep up the good work writing!
I have 3 mint condition Skybox sets of The origianl dream team, porcelian baseball cards of the greats (Babe Ruth, Joe Dimaggio, etc.) Skybox Hologram set from Chris Webbers rookie year. Plaques with Melo and LBJ going one on one and another with Kobe and LBJ goin one on one with rookie cards for both, Magic Johnson signature card and a Nolan Ryan 7 no hitters plate. Never tried to sell any of it. I have been saving it for my kids.
jason kapono haha damn him and luke jackson were waisted draft picks for the cavs
hahah thanks for the advice adam so what (who) was your inspiration for this article
when i was at the all star convention thing in dallas, i was lucky to get Magic johnson, bill walton, branden jennings, bruce bowen, robert horry, mitch richmon, johnny flynn, and derrick rose to autograph a basketball, i wonder how much the ball is worth.??..then derrick rose made an apperance at a foot locker in the mall the next day and a got him to sign his bulls jersey…it was pretty damn cool……
I would sooooo love a steak blanket!Um,what’s a steak blanket?
@foolio – I didn’t even notice that – no wonder that guy’s gotten no bids…