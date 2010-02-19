Last night during the Cavs/Nuggets game, my roommate and I got into a discussion surrounding the following question: Who are the Top 5 players in the NBA? Safe to say, deciding on just five wasn’t easy.
During All-Star Weekend, when I was with about 15 other media outlets surrounding Carmelo Anthony‘s table, ‘Melo said something that stuck with me: “If someone doesn’t mention me as one of the top five players in the League, then they don’t know about basketball.” And after last night’s performance, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone that disagrees.
In no particular order, if ‘Melo is going to be in the Top 5, then that group would obviously have to include Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as well. But for the fifth guy, it came down to two people: Chris Paul and Kevin Durant.
Clearly two different players in their own right, while my roommate argued for KD, I had to defend CP3. Right now, in terms of complete players, you have to rock with Paul. Sure Durant is one of the most prolific scorers in the League, but he’s not a game changer like Paul is right now in his career.
So assuming Durant gets bumped down to that second group, other guys that have to be considered for number 6-10 include Dirk Nowitzki, Dwight Howard, Amar’e Stoudemire, Steve Nash and Chris Bosh.
What do you think? Who are the Top 5 players in the NBA? Who is in the group 6-10?
Agreed. Joe Johnson fans are probably going mad, but you have to draw the line somewhere
Chris Bosh?
Dwight Howard?
Amar’e Stoudemire?
aron
so no duncan in the top ten? gtfoh
i think it was yesterday skip , rose and some skinny black dude where doing this same thing. skip nailed the top 5 perfectly
kobe
wade
bron
td
dirk
jalen didnt know what the fuck he was talking about and lets not even get into the other dudes picks.
my picks
bron kobe wade td and dirk in any order you like. melo is top 10 durant i dont know yet. amare hell no.
Steve Nash?
Tim Duncan?
Dirk Nowitzki?
Good list…
It’s only because of Media perception why Melo isn’t mentioned in the the top 3 players in the league. Honestly is LBJ/Kobe/Wade that much better than him…
The answer is no!
In another year or so the real discussion WILL BE:
Who is the best player in the league, LeBron or Carmelo?
It’s what we’ve been waiting for since ’03
No Earl Watson love?
melo needs to lead a team somewhere before breakin out the paul pierce like comments. again lol amare and nash over td. dude just by pure logic if the suns had two players better than td wouldnt they be battling the lakers for best record out west?
@Geoff
I agree. Even guys like KG, Pierce and Duncan aren’t in that Top 10 group right now.
Melo is top five, yes, he is a great player. and he should get more credit, such as last night. Lebron had a triple double. But it was Melo that played great in the clutch, not lebron.
And I don’t see ANY headlines stating how great Melo is,Why is that?
At the beginning of the season he was the MVP.
And talking about the MVP, someone like Kevin Durant should get votes. Remember is the team that does more for a team that was bad. he has done that.
But, I regress, Melo is great and deserve more respect.
@Ian
There’s no way you can say TD is one of the Top 5 best players in the LEague right now. He may be the greatest power forward of all-time (I think there’s definitely an argument for Malone), but not in 2010.
I think CP rounds out that Top 5. Then Durant. Dirk, Nash, Amar’r, Bosh are in that next group, and then you can start talking Duncan.
My top 5:
1. Kobe Bryant – the most complete player in the world
2. LeBron James – the “human video game”
3. Dwyane Wade – finesse meets unstoppable force
4. Tim Duncan – Shaq said it best, “The Big Fundamental”
5. Carmelo Anthony – unguardable
aron
yes i can say it
let me know when guys like melo and durant carry teams deep in the playoffs a couple of times dont break out regular season stats. sir you had two suns over duncan that makes list kinda wrong. isnt td putting up the same stats he always does and his team can finish anywhere from 2-8 in the playoffs just like durants and melos? btw malone isnt even the second best pf ever how the hell is he up there with td let me guess you are going just number wise team winning doesnt count?
patrick
amare bosh nash? over td then i can start talking td hahah sure. this is so simple like i told aron with the suns example (just in case if the suns had two players better than td they would have a chance at winning this season. you know nash and amare cant guard me right?) the same with toronto if bosh is better than td.
jah
good list
i can switch out melo and dirk those are my top 6.
I think you honestly can only do top 4 cause after that it starts getting to unclear.
Especially with no criteria (and I said this in another post about the top dunkers) it’s hard to say who is where. Has to be some specific rules.
1 to 4 is easy though but after that with players like Duncan, Dirk, and Durant it starts getting fickled.
Dirk is not top ten…I have been saying that for years…Top five in no order are: Bron,Kobe,Melo,Wade and Paul.
The next five are:Durant,Roy,Bosh,Dwill and Dhoward…
Dirk is not top ten and neither is Nash. Duncan like Garnett, is bascially done. But if dirk is top ten then so is joe johnson and amare. Dirk and amare are both great offensive players but they will score 28 but give up 28…not top ten…top 20 yes…top ten no…
DWill is in my 6-10 range over Nash and Amare.
Kevin Durrant is top 5, I’d take him over Duncan today.
Bryant
LeBron
Wade
Melo
Durrant
he is just as unguardable as Melo and if he had the cast these other guys do he’d dominate.
in no particular order
kobe
lebron
wade
mello
dwight howard- i know, i know but u gotta put him man. he has more of an impact defensively than any1 on this list including lebron. his offense is getting better too. he has his team 2nd in the east.
DHoward may still be a few years away from having a really dominant offensive game, but you have to double team the guy on every play. That alone makes him top 5.
ummmm deron williams? he is better then paul everyone knows its true look at them play each other, look at there records look at everything so if ur gonna even have one of them in the top five d-will deserves it more
Ericka Dampier. How come nobody is mentioning his name?
Lebron
Kobe
Wade
Duncan
Billups
aron listen i dont have a prob if you leavin td outta your top 100 but you cant put two suns over him it doesnt make sense when the spurs even have a better record and havent been healthy.
kobe, lebron, dwade, melo, durant….the only 5 people in the league that can do whatever they want no matter who they are playing against.
1-lebron- only weakness is he too good 30 7 7 and motherfuckers still complain
2-wade- smaller lebron
3-kobe-his startin 5 is in the top 50 players in the league overrated in the clutch though
4-howard-controls the game and cant score consistently leads the league in two major catergories (rebounds and blocks)
5-duncan-19 10 2blocks and all of a sudden u washed up lmao and needs no doubles to defend the post
6-durant-melo wouldnt have this same team winnin with this record he would gun them out of games
7-dirk-2biggest mismatch in basketball most unblockable shot and 90percent from the line so once he get rollin u done 50wins 10straight seasons tough
8-deron williams-most complete pg in the league he gets the nod of paul he has a better halfcourt game period
9-chris paul-20pts 11dimes 5boards 3steals from the point guard position mini magic
10-paul pierce-more clutch than melo on both ends of the court and the one matchup bron dont want to see in the playoffs in a best of seven
6-10 I would take Amare out and put Tim Duncan in. Steve Nash is clearly a top 10 player, and there’s no way that the Suns can have two top 10 players and not be thought of as contenders.
I don’t know how much I’m feeling CP3 this year either. I think Steve Nash has been the best point guard in the league this year. CP3 is obviously going to be better when healthy and in the future, but Steve has been playing out of his mind for a 37 year old. He’s older than some of the old guys at the rec center.
I’d even bump Melo to the 6th-10th range. The guy is a hell of a player, but I don’t think is in that area where he makes his teammates play out of their minds like LeBron, he isn’t quite the killer Kobe is (yet), and doesn’t have the refs in his pocket as much as Wade.
my top 5 as of RIGHT NOW in the NBA:
1) Lebron James
2) Kobe Bryant
3) Carmelo Anthony
4) Kevin Durant
5) Chris Bosh
6-10:
6) Dwyane Wade
7) Dirk Nowitzki
8) Chris Paul
9) Dirk Nowitzki
10) Tim Duncan
9)
1. Kobe – hands down the most skilled, most unbelievable player, has EVERY move in the book. Not as quick and high flier as he once was however
2. Lebron – Most dominant player, fundamentally not nearly as good as Kobe but will break all sorts of records when all said and done.
3. Wade
4. Melo
5. Durant
6. CP3
7. Dirk
8. Duncan
9. Amar’e
10. Nash
Right Now
1) Lebron
2) Kobe
3) Dwade
4) Dwight Howard
5) CP3
Sorry Ian but the Spurs have too much talent to be where they are at.. give Dwade and CP3 Ginobli, Parker, RJ, Mason, McDyess, etc, etc and let them keep their servicable bigs in Beasley and Okafor and they going somewhere.. Spurs might be out first round this year..
I keep Melo off the list because Chauncey manages his game FOR him.. All the top 5 do is manage games period.. Well Howard is such a beast he doesnt need to lol
But Melo def in my 6 spot though..
Kobe
Lebron
Wade
Melo
Durant
Paul
Bosh
Dirk
Deron
Duncan/Pierce
Good list. For me, it’s Lebron/Kobe/Wade, then a gap, then CP3/Melo, then another gap. D-Will and Durant are the next closest. D-Will needs to look to be more of a dominant scorer IMO, Durant needs to prove that he can do this kind of work against elite teams in the playoffs. Probably Bosh/Howard after that.
^^^
how are you gonna say that’s the top 5 ‘right now’ when cp3 is injured? considering how melo scored at will last night, i dont think you can slight him for dh or cp3.
In 2 years the question is going to be Lebron or Durant as #1.
Melo is probably the best offensive player in the NBA right now. But his game isnt as well rounded as Lebron, Kobe, Wade and Paul and he doesnt bring the Defense like Howard. He also isn’t the leader on his own team, he’s their main weapon, but Chauncy is what makes that team so good
Top 5 guys you’d give the ball to if you needed a Bucket
Melo
Kobe
Dirk
Durant
Lebron
Top 5 players in the NBA
Lebron/Kobe
Paul
Wade
Howard
*** my list is based on everyone being at full health
Top four are easily Kobe, Bron, Wade, and Melo. Then it gets fuzzy. Howard is not top 5 and I have trouble putting him in the top 10 because of his lack of any offensive game other than dunking. Amare isn’t in the top 10, but Joe Johnson and D-Will deserve some mention for top 10. Johnson is definitely the most underrated guy in the league. He’s got all the talent and skills as the top guys but he’s smart and picks his spots (sometimes he’s a little too choosy). He so efficient and rarely hurts his teams with bad shots or decisions.
How the hell did you fail to mention D-Will? You can argue that he is better than CP3……but wort case scenario he is a hair behind CP3 which makes him top 10.
ARON – you misheard Carmelo, he just said YOU “don’t know basketball”!
lakeshow
so its duncan fault they are the 5th seed?? not parkers injury not manus injuries not jefferson sucking?? now mason is great all of the sudden the reason he played better since coming over is he feeds of duncan. the only reason the spurs are in the playoffs is duncan how the hell can you twist it to sound that hes the reason they are doing so bad? now you did prove my suns point if the suns have a worse record than the spurs how can amare and nash be better? if you like the what if game of givin players other team mates give bron or wade kobes team and see what happens.
dude you give jefferson to someone else and that team might miss the playoffs. love the part were you combined teams for wade all the spurs plus all the heat and wade takes them somewhere dude comon.
again he might not crack your top ten but keep things real.
control
“and there’s no way that the Suns can have two top 10 players and not be thought of as contenders”
yup
Top 5 (not in order0:
LeBron
Wade
Kobe
Carmelo
Dwight, Dirk or Durant
After top 3 though it actually is tough to choose beween Carmelo, Dwight, Dirk or Durant–and I can’t argue with anyone that sorts those 4 out differently. Bosh also is a tough omission and would be next on my list (no. 8).
Amar’e is not even in consideration here–he is not what he was a couple of years ago. AND Chris Paul these days is radically overrated! What the hell is N.O. doing these days?
After Bosh at 8, I go with Nash at 9. Maybe Chris Paul squeezes in next, but I think I’d still rather have Duncan and D-Will (@ 10 and 11). And I’d also take Derek Rose (@ 12) over Paul. Okay, I’ll give Paul next slot (@13), over Pierce and Joe Johnson.
Shit i dunno Ian
After 4 its rough ok lol.. OK ok.. ill put Duncan in the 5 spot since he is doing more than CP3 (who is injured mah bad).. i will agree and say they have faced their share of injuries..
Lol shits.. its rough after 4..
no way CP3 is in the top 5. combine his bitchy adittude and now his questioable health and you have a tradeable point guard. From day one I was always a bigger fan of D-Will than Paul. Top 5 players u want on ur team, in real life, not stats or fantasy league, real warriors.
Also not based on history or 5 years ago
Kobe
Bron
Melo
Wade
Howard
next five
Dirk
Durant
D-Will
Roy
Bosh
Bron
kobe
wade
melo
TD
‘nough said.
And damn people if you top 10 it aint a bad thing lol
we talkin top 10 in the whole wide world.. in all of the human species lol.. shit..
But if i could get CP3 or Duncan nowadays ima take CP3.. well then again shit i dont know lol
I had to choose 11 players because there is 3 tiers within that.
First Level: LBJ/Kobe
2nd Level: Wade/Melo
3rd Level: Dhow/CP3/Durant/Dirk/Dwill/TD/Bosh
To say TD is not top 10, even today is ridiculous. What big would I want come playoff time? Who is better than TD at both ends of the court?
I have Suns season tix and I wouldn’t put Amare near those groups though Nash is very close to Level 3 which is a testament to his conditioning, dude is 36!
You really just said CP3 is tradeable because of his “bitchy adittude”?? good thing you aint a GM..
That aint real at all..
And yes I’d PREFER Dwill’s game over CP3’s any day but cant argue with the results.. give CP3 Utahs squad and that could be frightening..
You people sayin Howard is a top 5 NBA player are obviously paying more attention to the commercials than the games. He’s the most dominant center in the league and he’s on a winning team, but he doesn’t have the skills of a Melo or Lebron. He’s a top five athelete, but he can’t hit free throws, and is just now beginning to be able to score from more than 3 feet away from the rim. And don’t gimme no “he hit some 3 pointers in the all star game” nonsense either. If he starts shooting from more than 12 feet the Magic will lose in APril rather than May.
That said, my top five are:
Kobe
LeBrick
Carmelo
DWade
Nate Robinson (Nah just messin witcha)
Nash
DERON WILLIAMS.
Deron might not make top 5 cut, but he should be in the top 10, and he is a more complete package than Chris Paul… and bigger, and stronger, and has a better crossover!
Claw
