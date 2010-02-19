Last night during the Cavs/Nuggets game, my roommate and I got into a discussion surrounding the following question: Who are the Top 5 players in the NBA? Safe to say, deciding on just five wasn’t easy.

During All-Star Weekend, when I was with about 15 other media outlets surrounding Carmelo Anthony‘s table, ‘Melo said something that stuck with me: “If someone doesn’t mention me as one of the top five players in the League, then they don’t know about basketball.” And after last night’s performance, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone that disagrees.

In no particular order, if ‘Melo is going to be in the Top 5, then that group would obviously have to include Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as well. But for the fifth guy, it came down to two people: Chris Paul and Kevin Durant.

Clearly two different players in their own right, while my roommate argued for KD, I had to defend CP3. Right now, in terms of complete players, you have to rock with Paul. Sure Durant is one of the most prolific scorers in the League, but he’s not a game changer like Paul is right now in his career.

So assuming Durant gets bumped down to that second group, other guys that have to be considered for number 6-10 include Dirk Nowitzki, Dwight Howard, Amar’e Stoudemire, Steve Nash and Chris Bosh.

What do you think? Who are the Top 5 players in the NBA? Who is in the group 6-10?

