The Top 5 Potential NBA Amnesty Clause Victims

#Kyrie Irving
11.30.11 7 years ago 5 Comments
There has been a lot of talk over the last several weeks about the new CBA’s “Amnesty Clause” for NBA teams. In it’s most basic sense, the clause is a do-over for teams, where they can rid themselves of one hideous contract. So in a league awash in bad deals that cripple teams, the rule would provide the option to eliminate the absolute worst of the worse. (Stuff you need to know: it’s not as easy as just eliminating a contract. Check this out for the details of the clause.)

Depending on how many teams decide to use the clause, there could be a lot of very talented NBA players instantly unemployed. So who are the best of the “worst” players who could potentially be available? Here are my Top 5:

5. Baron Davis – Common sense says that if there is any sure thing in these Amnesty Clause scenarios, it’s that the Cavs use theirs on Boom Dizzle. He’s great when he’s healthy and in shape (two things that rarely coincide), but he is also owed almost $14 million this season. With Kyrie Irving and Ramon Sessions on the roster, BD is expensive and expendable.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving
TAGS2011 Free AgencyAmnesty ClauseBARON DAVISBRANDON ROYDimeMagGILBERT ARENASJOHN WALLKYRIE IRVINGNBA Free AgencyRASHARD LEWISReal StoriesTravis Outlaw

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP