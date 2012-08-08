The Top 5 NBA Teams Under Pressure To Win Now

Winning, losing, mediocrity. That’s the NBA pecking order these days, with those non-winning, non-tanking tweeners stuck in basketball limbo. Because, really, every GM’s worst fear is to become the next Atlanta Hawks. Only Rockets GMhas tried to rebuild without blowing up the foundation, but the Rockets have stared straight into the eyes of mediocrity and seen nothing. There’s nothing in that abyss for NBA teams, no light at the end of the tunnel. It’s almost a rite of passage these days, sacrificing the mirage of present triumph for a would-be dynasty down the road in some not-so-near future. And while it might be a bit rough on the chew for fans of the supplicating team, it’s necessary karmic justice.

But then there are the teams who cling to the present, tinkering with their roster and plodding through the waves of self-evident truth, that maybe starting over is the best course of action. These teams have moved all of their proverbial poker chips into the middle of the table and shown hands of various terror-inducing levels. They have to win now, if only to satiate the backwards ends-justifies-the-means logic or simply because non-winning equals non-losing as well, which only leaves mediocrity, our worst enemy. With that, here are five NBA teams in need of a championship right now, with anything less than hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy a failure.

5. San Antonio Spurs

The ebb and flow of the NBA was never better personified by this year’s San Antonio Spurs. For the second straight season they earned the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed, advancing to the Western Conference Finals and grabbing a 2-0 lead over Oklahoma City. We pronounced them kings, reveled in their team-style play and their propensity for giving us some nasty. We even foolishly posited that they could and would steamroll Miami and that non-clutch, hairline-receding chump in that No. 6 jersey. But all of that disappeared rather quickly as OKC took flight and did younger and more athletic things, leaving the old and crusty Spurs in the dust.

It might be a stretch to say the Spurs need to win now, per se, if only because they’ve done a lot of winning previously. And although they’ve have their fair share of young, subsidiary parts filling in the gaps, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan aren’t getting any younger. If the last two years have been any indication, the Spurs can win now. But if your core three players are all over 30 years old, “can” slowly morphs into “must.”