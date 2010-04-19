The other day, our friends at Lakers Nation put together a piece titled Jay-Z: I Have A Message For The Lakers. It’s an extremely detailed post that saw them dedicate one of Jay-Z‘s songs to each of the Lakers players, as every song has special relevance to the Lake Show. And in their mind, it will hopefully serve as a guide as they defend their title.
With tracks for Phil Jackson, The Lakers Bench, Andrew Bynum, Derek Fisher, Lamar Odom, Ron Artest, Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant, they’ve got everyone covered.
Without further ado, we present to you the ultimate Jay-Z playlist, dedicated to the Lakers. You can check out Lakers Nation’s full post HERE and let us know what you think.
everybody knows who Jay-Z is really backin to win the nba title!!!
@chris
And who’s that?!
Thats funny cuz sometimes i can tell Jay just said some shit off the top his head.. cuz it will be extremely weak.. How you gonna bite a whole opening verse and release that as one of yo singles Jay? i guess thats smart business right??
Dude has laid some eggs..
BUT all that being said he dont lay many eggs nowadays..
Tupac used to go in and write his lyrics off the top his head as well.. and dude could paint a perfect picture of a frickin mule f’in a hermaphrodite down in Baja in December..
Ya dig..
Are you kidding me? Anybody calling themselves Laker Nation should know that we don’t ride wit Gay-Z out here. Leave the dedicating Gay-Z songs to the Cavs and keep it Best Coast.
This list is horrible, mainly for the fact that he just started listening to Jay-Z, and tried to make an ultimate Jay-Z playlist off of 3 albums.
Love it! In particular the song they chose for Fisher and Kobe. Nice.
People who think Jay-Z isn’t the best are like people who think Mike wasn’t the best…you can’t argue with them. The dues wordsplay,and flow are unmatched. Unlimited gems in his catalouge. His albums aren’t cohesive but as a catalouge of songs, his is the best. Em is a nice 1A lol…
can’t argue with this
[www.youtube.com]
@CHRIS
Who New Jersey?? New York??
@hooper:
I don’t think Jay is the best. Don’t get me wrong, I think he is amazing and unprecedented but calling him hands-down the best seems disrespectful to so many other great rappers.
@D.I. Dollar, thats wus up
Forget Jay right now, RIP to Guru of Gangstarr. Another legend in hip hop has passed. I’m playing Gangstarr all day today.
@Dennis Castro, that foo died?? what??? Gangstarr IS the shit
R.I.P Guru of gangstarr
Thats just fucking sad
The prime example of why Jay-Z is nowhere near the best just passed….