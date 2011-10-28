There are few NBA players with as much swag as Brandon Jennings. (And I say this in a good way.) So you can understand how excited I am that his new signature shoe, the Under Armour Micro G Bloodline, drops next week. Inspired by his life story, each of the seven shoes in the collection represents a different stop on his distinct path to the NBA. Check ’em out:
The Under Armour Micro G Bloodline Collection
