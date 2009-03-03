The Veal’s on the bus

My apartment in Seattle is right in front of a Metro transit center; in other words, dozens of city buses stop in front of my building every day. Yesterday, I stepped out to get some lunch and I saw this on the back of Route 140:
Backstory for those who don’t know: Brian Scalabrine went to Enumclaw High School, about an hour outside of Seattle, then to Highline CC before transferring to Southern Cal. So Veal is technically from the area, but whenever we start bragging about how the 206 is taking over the basketball world — Brandon Roy, Nate Robinson, Jamal Crawford, Jason Terry, Rodney Stuckey, Aaron Brooks, Marvin Williams, Martell Webster, Spencer Hawes, and a rising group of current high schoolers who you’ll be hearing more about soon enough — Scalabrine usually gets left out.
“wearing #44 for the Boston Celtics”
Ya know…just in case you can’t find him among the other loofy looking white guys on the team.
lol @1
serious traffic accidents are expected involving veal haters trying to run into those buses.
Brian Scalabrine on the bus… the bus then immediately missed 3 stops.
hahahaha that is amazing.
tell me this is a prank…
Clearly it’s an ad for Highline, not for Seattle area ballers.
He surely will attract lots of recruits. LOL.
AB that just made my day…I’m so used to seeing the plumber chick on the back of King Met. She is fine as hell but I’d much rather learn that Veal graduated from Highline while driving to work.
He probably took over #44 as a prerequisite from GM Danny Ainge who used to rock that number with the previous championship Boston teams of the 80’s. haha.
This is what puts Seattle Tourism over the top??
Beleive it or not, Veal was actually a pretty good college player lol. He led SC to the Elite Eight in his time there, something not even OJ Mayo was able to do.
Veal was decent in college. He DID NOT lead them to the Elite 8 however. That team had some talent with Sam Clancy, Granville, Trepagnier, Bluthenthal. I think he went to USC cause the Uni’s matched his red hair….
#12, thats right. He might have graduated a year earlier but they also had Adam Spanich who was a good three point shooter.
man, my bad eyes thought it was kevin love (#42)… until i read the text and i almost puked out all my dinner…
effin’ shit what kinda pride you get with making the douchebag benchwarmer of the douchebaggest team in the league your posterboy? someone outta fire the brains behind that shit, coz that ain’t pretty…