The Veal’s on the bus

My apartment in Seattle is right in front of a Metro transit center; in other words, dozens of city buses stop in front of my building every day. Yesterday, I stepped out to get some lunch and I saw this on the back of Route 140:

Backstory for those who don’t know: Brian Scalabrine went to Enumclaw High School, about an hour outside of Seattle, then to Highline CC before transferring to Southern Cal. So Veal is technically from the area, but whenever we start bragging about how the 206 is taking over the basketball world — Brandon Roy, Nate Robinson, Jamal Crawford, Jason Terry, Rodney Stuckey, Aaron Brooks, Marvin Williams, Martell Webster, Spencer Hawes, and a rising group of current high schoolers who you’ll be hearing more about soon enough — Scalabrine usually gets left out.