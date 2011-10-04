The Wait Is Over: NBA 2K12 Is Here

It’s official. The wait is over. No, not that wait. We may not be getting real NBA action anytime soon, but at least NBA 2K12 is doing their best to fill the time. And with their game looking extra crisp this year, it’s almost as if we’re playing the real thing.
NBA 2K12, the top-selling and top-rated NBA video game simulation franchise from 2K Sports, is now available for the Xbox 360 video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation3 computer entertainment system, the Wiiâ„¢ system from Nintendo, PlayStation2 computer entertainment system, PSP (PlayStationPortable) system, and Windows PC.
“Hoops fans have long argued about the hypothetical outcomes among basketball’s most legendary players and storied teams,” said Greg Thomas, president of product development for 2K Sports. “We took that passion to heart in creating NBA 2K12, giving gamers the opportunity to end the debate once and for all with 15 electrifying basketball icons in NBA’s Greatest mode.”
I have not had a chance to really dig into the game yet, so I’m not exactly sure what I’ll do first. Normally every year is the same: pick out a franchise and jump into the preseason. But there are a few problems this year: no rookies (I’ll wait until a patch comes out when the lockout is lifted) and an unreal feature centering around the NBA legends.
Last year I didn’t even touch the Association mode until I had finished the Jordan Challenge. On the higher difficulties it took me some time (Okay, I’ll admit. I eventually cheated on some of the challenges. Stopping Clyde Drexler was ridiculous.). Alas, I finally finished and jumped into a franchise. Who to take though? That’s always a question. Sometimes it’s cool to take a team in major financial trouble – like the Knicks of the Isiah Era – and try to turn them around, shedding bad contracts. Other times, I’ll drive an organization from ashy to classy. You can also control an aging playoff contender and either push them over the top or keep them relevant.
My top 5 favorite Association mode teams:
1. Grizzlies – back before they were the Cinderella of the NBA, the Grizzlies had Rudy Gay, O.J. Mayo and not much else. So I traded Gay and much of the rest of their team for draft picks and built a beast of a squad around John Wall, Derrick Favors and Mayo.
2. Knicks – back in the day, it was almost too easy to shed contracts. The computer was just a little too stupid. I get the sense it would be a lot harder now to trade away Eddy Curry, Jared Jeffries, Quentin Richardson, Jerome James and the rest in one of two seasons.
3. Pacers – for some reason, one of my roommates in college was obsessed with Indiana. No clue why; He was from Brooklyn (the CT version, not the famous one. Complete opposites). We’d play the computer two-on-one, and run games at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday nights, but still never finished more than two seasons.
4. Magic – this one is taking it back. In the old 2K games, was anyone more fun to play with than Tracy McGrady? With a bushel of terrible teammates, it made for a unique challenge.
5. Lakers – attempting to keep the vets relevant was always tough once the core started aging/retiring.
Besides that, My Player is a mode onto itself. It was fun last year, but the amount of hours you had to put in to make it worthwhile just weren’t going to happen. Perhaps this year will be different. 2K has promised the process will be faster.
My Twitter timeline and Facebook have been littered with people already talking the game up, already putting in time on the sticks. It’s making me jealous and angry. Hopefully everyone isn’t getting too much of a head start.
What’s the first thing you did/will do when you put in the game?
I”ll buy this when the lockout is lifted playing with no rookies or hot/cold updates is like playing NBA live 99 or sumthing add my 360 gamertag Tha Boddy
Any idea why after all these year 2K still can’t make white people look any good? Larry’s hair has a yellow mist around it and he and Dirk both look horrible.
i stopped clyde on my 3rd try, i put pippen on him with double teams no matter where, super pressure off the ball, changed subs to fatigue so they didnt sub out pippen, and brought jordan over to play even more defense. this strategy left at least 1 blazer open for a jumper but at least it wasnt Drexler scoring. did the same thing with Nique.
i did download and play the 2k12 demo this weekend and found it to be very similar to 2k11. so i went to Gamestop and put $10 down on MW3 and walked out.
@panchitoo
The 2k12 demo was based off a VERY old build. All the impressions I’m reading from a number different sources(from people who get paid to review games to the average gamer) and they all say the retail version feels very different from the demo. Visit operationsports.com and read those articles and check out the forums. The impressions are all positive.
I find it funny that you found the 2k12 demo to feel similar to 2k11, then put a downpayment on a franchise that has basically never changed. Lol.
I stood in line for 2K12 @ midnight & played until 6 this morning despite the fact I had class early this morning.
I will say that while 2K12 is very similar to 2K11, it is more polished which makes for smoother gameplay. The Greatest challenges are very difficult. The artificial intelligence on the game is unreal, but they are beatable (much like 2K11). I’m anxious to test out the new My Player mode, but I’m committed to beating the challenges first.
I am impressed w/ 2K. They top the prior game year after year & I’m happy w/ my purchase. I definitely will be spending countless hours on 2K12 over my fall break.
yah i know, everyone says that the demo is not the game but my 2k11 looks just as good as 2k12 and i usually play either drunk, high or both so spending $60 more on the same players plus 12 legends aint worth it.
i stick with MW3/infinity ward because they CHANGE the killstreaks every year and the guns and perks are TWERKED each year as well. there are DIFFERENT maps each game and at least 8 extra maps you can download. plus im part of a 32 member Hi-Q clan that hopes to go far in the game battle tournaments once MW3 is released
@ Panchitoooo: I’d keep the clan talk on the DL.
Bird & Dirk look funny in real life…why make them look good in the game?
After a day of playing, I like last years game better. I’ll probably change my mind after I get used to the controls a little more. You can definitely pull off way more moves than last years game.
@JH
keep it on the DL, how come? im proud of my clan we span from PS3 to Xbox, from black ops to Socom. we only recruit killers with a KDR of 1.0+. if you’d like to join find me on PSN…Son_of_Ghost…
Hold up, the rookies aren’t included on this game?
So, i played the game last night…. holy crap! What are you guys talking about? This year’s game is WAAAAY better than last years. It may look the same, but you can do any moves WHEN you want. In 2k11 if you got stuck in an animation you had to wait for it to finish before you can do a next move. This year you can come out of an animation by doing a counter move.
Example: 2k11, if you were driving past a defender and got stuck on their hip, if you were close to the boundary line, the animation would just carry you out-of-bounds. In 2k12, I got the defender on my hip along the baseline and saw that the animation was taking my out of bounds, then I went around the back, changed directions and finished a reverse layup.
The post game is just ridiculous. I love that the post up button is ‘triangle’ on PS3 (probably ‘Y’ on 360). It frees up the other buttons to do other things. It’s so fun and intuitive to perform the moves. I played games as the Pistons and was doing all kinds of moves that weren’t in last year’s game…. with frikkin Rick Mahorn! Lol. And tonight I’ll be using Hakeem… should be fun.
i just dont see 2k12 giving me $60 worth or fun and enjoyment that my 2k11 doesnt already provide.