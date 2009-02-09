The Warriors Are Pursuing Amare, Bosh

Even though the Warriors are down in the dumps right now, there’s nothing stopping them from dreaming big. According to the Golden State superblogger Tim Kawakami, the Warriors are extremely motivated to make a move before the February 19th trade deadline. And they’ve got two names at the very top of their list: Amare Stoudemire and Chris Bosh.
Doesn’t seem like they’re the No. 1 option for Stoudemire, who would be tough for the Warriors to get unless Phoenix really wants Andris Biedrins or Monta Ellis and is OK with a deal that does NOT include salary-cap relief.
I’ve got to believe Phoenix can do better financially than a probable package of Biedrins (if they want a big) plus one of the Warriors’ young players, but we’ll see what’s out there when the Suns decide to move.
The Warriors don’t have the expiring contracts that Phoenix will probably want if they’re going to part ways with Stoudemire. Thus this rumor hinges entirely on how both teams view Monta Ellis. Is he an elite game-changer who could help offset the loss of STAT? Or is he a very good guard who would still have to be complemented by attractive contracts?
While Golden State tries to pry Amare away from Phoenix, they’re also exploring deals for Chris Bosh. Even though Bryan Colangelo has said that he wants to put good players around Bosh instead of shipping him off, Kawakami suggests that a package of Ellis, Biedrins and Anthony Randolph might be enough to convince Colangelo otherwise.
I do agree with Tim Kawakami that the Warriors should be willing to give up a Moped-Spikes-Randolph package to get their hands on AmarÃ©.
Even if STAT bolts out in 2010, it’s a risk you should take. Scoring big man don’t grow on trees. Plus, the Warriors have a logjam on the wings with J-Craw, Bad Porn and Captain Jack already.
As for the Suns, they should do it too. AmarÃ© is SPOILED. They’ve been giving away young assets (Rondo, Rudy, the 2 picks they owe the Thunder). When the contract of both Nash and Shaq expire, Phoenix is going to be a mess STAT will not want anything of it! He’s leaving in a year anyway. Better try to get couple useful players/starters right now.
They should NOT settle for less than Monta AND Biedrins. Randolph, I don’t care. But Monta-Biedrins is a very interresting, young core to rebuild around.
I don’t know what PHX is thinking with trying to move Amare.
Do they seriously think that Nash and Shaq are the core of a championship team? As long as Tony Parker is in the west Nash will get destroyed come playoff time and Shaq’s every second game routine is not far from becoming once a week.
And what after Nash and Shaq are done in 2 years? They will be 37 and 39 years old. Is the future of the team Leandro Barbosa and Robin Lopez?
Ellis, Biedrins and Anthony Randolph? The only question Colangelo needs to ask is: where do I sign.
I’ll even buy Monta snow tires for his moped.
Oh, and don’t even get me started on Monta Ellis’ value. I’ll leave it at “void the contract or else”
Interesting that Randolph’s name is mentioned with the Bosh idea. I say that because when I saw Randolph play in Vegas, he reminded me of Bosh in his play, just Randolph was more athletic and blatantly more aggressive than Bosh usually is. Ellis, Biedrins and Randolph would be interesting, with Randolph being the wild-card/lynchpin.
Phoenix is really asleep at the wheel,
Maybe I am really missing something but I just cannot figure this one out – does Stat not want to be in PHX anymore?
I just dont see where the motivation is in this deal from Phoenix’s end – Bosh I get because he doesnt want to be in Toronto, although it sounds like he wont leave without a fight from the brass,
But back to Phoenix: Dude what are you doing?! – this team is becoming a shell of its old self – how freaking depressed does Steve Nash have to be right now?!
Odom, Walton and the machine for Stat
If the Raps could get a lottery-protected first round pick out of that deal, I’d say do it.
The Warriors would still be awful thin up front, even with Bosh.
why does phoenix need to be under the salary cap? it could only be to avoid the dollar-for-dollar league penalty.
it surely cannot be for attracting free agents. who the hell wants to go to phoenix? old city with old ass women. arizona is a retirement state. why the hell would a young player in their prime want to go to phoenix? please tell me?
certain teams need to be under the salary cap. but most teams dont. they aint gonna attract FA anyway.
does a team like minnesota or memphis need to be under the cap? HAHAHA…why? when was the last time either of those cities landed a star player through free agency?…in any major sport?
phoenix sucks. the best thing for them to do is MISS the playoffs and get a lottery pick….
i like the raps doin that trade but with either Jo or Bargnani instead of Bosh
Heckler, save your money and buy a plane ticket, something called the NBA All Star game is in Phoenix this week.
Dude, Scottsdale has some of the hottest women on the planet and Arizona State looks like a school for strippers, you really need to get out more often.
Amare went off last year with Shaq, even with DA leaving he has looked disinterested and refused to play anything resembling defense. He could go off if traded and become a star again but right now he’s a cancer. I doubt they do the warriors trade, sounds more like Portland or the Windy City.
Trade his to Detroit for expiring contracts, young players, and draft picks….they are rebuilding anyways.
Tim Kawakami is one of the worst journalists in the business
ASU campus is the world’s best place to have to wait for someone. Especially in May or September. No one has any water-weight in Scottsdale.
PHX needs to make 3 things happen real quick. Fire Steve Kerr. He hasn’t done anything meaningful outside of his trades. This isn’t 2K9–you need an experienced coach in order to manage so many veterans with so many different facets to their games.
2nd, demote Terry Porter, or, at the very least, get Iavoroni back. D’Antoni is taking a limited Knicks team to the playoffs, coaching ridiculous seasons out of every has-been and fifth-tier player on his squad, all while his front office is gutting his squad. This is the another reason that Kerr whould be gone–for alienating D’Antoni into leaving. Mikestache had a good thing going and Kerr ruined it. Even Amar’e and Shaq had great spacing when playing together.
3rd, pull the trigger with the Warriors. Go small, Rich at the 3spot, Monta at the 2, McQueen at point, then rotate up and get big with Monta at the handle, spelling Nash. If STAT isn’t coming back anyways, get some solid pieces in return for him. Honestly, the Warriors shouldn’t pull any moves without suckering Maggette on somebody.