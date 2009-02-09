The Warriors Are Pursuing Amare, Bosh

Even though the Warriors are down in the dumps right now, there’s nothing stopping them from dreaming big. According to the Golden State superblogger Tim Kawakami, the Warriors are extremely motivated to make a move before the February 19th trade deadline. And they’ve got two names at the very top of their list: Amare Stoudemire and Chris Bosh.

Doesn’t seem like they’re the No. 1 option for Stoudemire, who would be tough for the Warriors to get unless Phoenix really wants Andris Biedrins or Monta Ellis and is OK with a deal that does NOT include salary-cap relief.



I’ve got to believe Phoenix can do better financially than a probable package of Biedrins (if they want a big) plus one of the Warriors’ young players, but we’ll see what’s out there when the Suns decide to move.

The Warriors don’t have the expiring contracts that Phoenix will probably want if they’re going to part ways with Stoudemire. Thus this rumor hinges entirely on how both teams view Monta Ellis. Is he an elite game-changer who could help offset the loss of STAT? Or is he a very good guard who would still have to be complemented by attractive contracts?

While Golden State tries to pry Amare away from Phoenix, they’re also exploring deals for Chris Bosh. Even though Bryan Colangelo has said that he wants to put good players around Bosh instead of shipping him off, Kawakami suggests that a package of Ellis, Biedrins and Anthony Randolph might be enough to convince Colangelo otherwise.

Source: Mercury News