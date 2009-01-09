The Warriors Are Still the Biggest Mess in the NBA

In case you didn’t agree with Andrew a couple weeks ago and think the Warriors are the biggest mess in the NBA, have you ever heard of an assistant coach leaving the team mid-season to become a consultant overseas?
Word out of The Bay is that Warriors assistant coach Sidney Moncrief has left the team to become a consultant for the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association. Moncrief, who Don Nelson recently named “offensive coordinator,” will mentor the Ducks’ coaching staff as part of his new duties.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for me,” Moncrief said in a statement. “I certainly enjoyed my time with the Warriors organization and, obviously, owe a great deal of thanks and gratitude to Don Nelson, who has been a friend, mentor and associate of mine for the last 30 years. He’s opened up many doors for me following my playing days and we will always remain close.”
Is it just me, or are the Warriors about to implode? Moncrief is the second assistant to leave Nelson’s bench this season after Larry Riley joined the front office as assistant general manager in November.
Source: San Francisco Chronicle
It’s Don Nelson. It’s their Owner. The Warriors are str8 fucked.
they are the biggest mess, it’s sorta like Dallas Cowboys, owners think they know more than the guys that got them there.
they been needing a new staffinf for a while. the owner and nellie are f***ing up
Beijing Ducks!?!?! BAHAHAHAH!
Does Emilio Estevez still coach that team?
Their trademark play still the Flying V?
BHAHA!
tremendous opportunity= fat cash.
So no, that doesnt shock me that an assistant would leave for more money, even overseas.
But yes, Don Nelson is a problem. He was in Dallas and he always will be. His small ball bullshit run/ no defense style might be fun to watch but will never produce anything. On top of that his rotations are mind-bottling.
If the warriors can get rid of the Don and get someone younger and less hard headed they’d be fine cause they have talent.
I just read the letter from the Blazers and it is brutal. They threatended every GM with a lawsuit if they signed Miles.
To me, if Darius can get out in front of everyone else on a break and finish with an alley oop he does not have a career ending injury.
darius like shaun livingston and steve francis need to take the rest of the season off to get back to full health or they not gonna be able to stay with any team
Well if important member are just getting up and leaving the bench then there is def. a problem!
BUT in 2010 if the knicks dont land LBJ than the knicks will be the biggest mess… even if they land bosh, i dont think it would be enough to make up for all the nonsense they are doing. And the way things are going LBJ seems pretty happy to be in Cleaveland (no losses at home) so if i were a knick fan i would be worried.
The problem of the knicks is not injuries, but the selfishness of the players. While the warriors have been just horrible lately (beat the celtics), one of their main issues has been injuries.
I’ve seen the Beijing Ducks play during one of their American tours, and 100% serious, any five of the Dime crew would be able to take them. They were that horrible.
this is the worst post ever . . . we all know the biggest mess in the NBA is the toilet in the knicks locker room after eddie curry ‘dominates down low’.
No one is a bigger mess than Dime’s favorite NY Knicks.
Wow Nash, thats riveting! Tell us more. How did the Finals go? Did you go 7 games or was it an easy sweep?
@Amar.
That’s hilarious!