The Warriors Are Still the Biggest Mess in the NBA

In case you didn’t agree with Andrew a couple weeks ago and think the Warriors are the biggest mess in the NBA, have you ever heard of an assistant coach leaving the team mid-season to become a consultant overseas?

Word out of The Bay is that Warriors assistant coach Sidney Moncrief has left the team to become a consultant for the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association. Moncrief, who Don Nelson recently named “offensive coordinator,” will mentor the Ducks’ coaching staff as part of his new duties.



“This is a tremendous opportunity for me,” Moncrief said in a statement. “I certainly enjoyed my time with the Warriors organization and, obviously, owe a great deal of thanks and gratitude to Don Nelson, who has been a friend, mentor and associate of mine for the last 30 years. He’s opened up many doors for me following my playing days and we will always remain close.”

Is it just me, or are the Warriors about to implode? Moncrief is the second assistant to leave Nelson’s bench this season after Larry Riley joined the front office as assistant general manager in November.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle