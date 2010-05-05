The Warriors Keep A Vital Piece To The Puzzle

In a year where everyone and their Mom is opting out of their contracts in the pursuit or more money and longer contracts, Kelenna Azubuike is opting in. According to Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle, Azubuike exercised his option to stay with the Warriors for about $3.3 million in 2010-11. While that might seem like chump change while everyone talks about $100+ million deals for the max-contract guys, Azubuike’s decision should pay dividends later.
While Simmons feels that this move became almost a formality when Azubuike’s 2009-10 season was ended by a torn left patellar tendon after just nine games, I don’t quite see it that way. In those nine games, Azubuike averaged 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, and was shooting 55 percent from the floor. Had he kept those averages up all season, you surely have to think that he at least would have tested the free agent waters.
But by returning to the Bay, what Azubuike is doing is getting himself an even more lucrative contract next summer. Ever see guys ball out in a contract year? Ever see guys ball out in a contract year in Golden State? If people think David Lee‘s stats are on steroids playing in Mike D’Antoni‘s system, then playing Nellie ball is almost certainly banned by the IOC. Another year running with Monta Ellis and Stephen Curry, and Azubuike could be one of the prizes of the Summer of 2011.
What do you think? Should Azubuike have opted out? How good will the Warriors be next year?
kelenna coulda got 4-5 million elsewhere, but wouldn’t get the guaranteed ++playing time he will get in golden state next year. provided he doesn’t get hurt, his chances of getting a 3 year/$15+ million or more deal next year are excellent
This is a win-win situation in my mind – Kelenna wins, and so do the Warriors (provided he stays relatively healthy).
I think he’s the perfect compliment to Steph Curry. Without exercising his contract option, he would risk people forgetting about him and his game. He’s gotta prove he’s healthy and show what he can do next year.
Guy is a sniper from the 3 point land
I think Kelenna knows the Dub’s are gonna be special next year.He loves the nucleus the Dub’s have.I became a fan of K.A. when the Warriors played the lakers in a couple of exhibition games here in hawai’i,back in’06.”Tenacity”,Thats Kelenna in one word. Glad you stayed K. peaceout
smart move. the dubs need KA.. he is a very well rounded player! let’s hope for a good season for him and the dubs!
Gotta keep the Golden State D-league all-stars intact!
Kid was crazy nice on the AAU circuit back in the day. Left Kentucky too early or he would have gotten major paid when he came out as a JR or SR.
Forgot the name of his AAU squad out of OK, but they were a bad ass group of 16U players, dem boyz could hoop.