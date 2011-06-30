The What-If Game: 2012 NBA Lottery

What’s up y’all? I believe K Dizzle and JAY have been asking the question for a while now: what happens to next year’s lottery if the entire season is cancelled? Forgetting that it’s a LONG way off, it’s still an interesting argument. Who gets the No. 1 pick? Do they re-run this year’s order? Do they redo this year’s lottery odds? Do they do something completely random and probably inexcusable?
I tried to answer it this weekend, but in reality there is no definite answer because the NBA hasn’t made a decision. You can’t blame them. No matter how dire the CBA situation looks right now (and it looks pretty bad), it’s not in Stern‘s best interests to all of a sudden start talking about what happens if the entire season goes bye bye.
So nothing’s definite, but there are some theories out there. In a recent ESPN.com chat, Chad Ford wrote:
Word from the league is that it’s to be determined. Not sure how they’ll go about it and neither do they. I think everyone on both sides hopes that they’ll be, at the very least, a shortened season. Losing the whole year is a devastating scenario for both sides. But if they do lose it, I think they could have a lottery for the entire league. Give odds based on projected records for 2011-12. And let the ping pong balls fly.
Ford isn’t exactly a Rhodes Scholar – he once said, “What sets Darko apart is his toughness in the post” – but we will give him the benefit of the doubt.
But imagine having a lottery for the ENTIRE league? How insane (could be good insane or bad insane) would that be? Let’s play the What-If Game (don’t kill me)…
-What if Miami somehow defied the odds and landed one of the top picks (although this might not happen because Cleveland has the right to swap picks w/ Miami in 2012 as part of the LeBron trade)? They could draft Anthony Davis or Perry Jones or Patric Young, either pair him with Chis Bosh for a super athletic, super wiry frontcourt, or they could just trade Bosh for even more assets, like say a serviceable PG and another future top pick. Or better yet, what if OKC landed the No. 1 pick and then had the rather disturbing question on their hands of “Wait, should we take ANOTHER young, athletic, potential All-Star player if we already have like three or four? Or should we swap this thing for two great vets, two ring chasers, two more draft picks & bundles of cash?” That would be scary.
-What if Dallas found it’s way into the top 3 or 5? Imagine that team with a Harrison Barnes or an Austin Rivers or a Marquis Teague? It would prolong their run, extend Jason Kidd and Dirk‘s careers and have Cuban kissing Stern on national TV.
-How bad would fans in Cleveland or Toronto or Charlotte feel if any of their teams got screwed over and landed in the 20s in a draft that – while it may have undeniable star power at the top – actually doesn’t have great depth? That would set them back another three years, missing out on Barnes or Myck Kabongo to instead land Alex Oriakhi.
-What if any of the older contenders (Lakers, Spurs & Celtics) ended up in the top 10 or even in the top 2 or 3? Someone out of Duncan, Kobe, Pierce/KG/Allen gets a big, unexpected boost to their ultimate resume because that team suddenly is right back at the top of the contenders with a great chance at more titles.
If they ever went this route and did an outsized version of the lottery with every team in the league, I bet we would get two or three top playoff teams that would somehow buck the system and get a top 10 pick in what is shaping up to be a loaded draft class. It wouldn’t seem fair, but it’s always inevitable with the lottery: someone would get screwed.
Just something to think about…
What do you think? Would this be the best way to handle things if the situation ever came to be?
I’ve actually thought about “what if” any elite teams scored a lottery pick. I’d cry. Especially if my hometown Toronto Laughtors fell out of the lottery. I haven’t supported the Raps in a while simply because I got tired of spending money on a losing product. And in a class that is filled with studs, if they didn’t get any of them, I would feel sick to my stomach. Lol
As would I. I’ve been watching the raptors since they started and if they had a league lottery resulting in the raps ending up in the 20s I might just give up on the team and the league itself for good. I just want to seethe raps draft muck labongo; a hometown stud. That would just be nasty and it will only work if we end up in the top 10
Go knicks. If they can get an Anthony Davis I’d creme my pants.
@ Sean
After reading your theory on a whole league draft, I think it would be in the league’s best interest to just repeat this past draft with a few tweaks. For instance, Cleveland doesn’t get LA’s pick again so the Clippers get the no.1 pick. Rest of the draft falls into place except every team that hasn’t traded their 2012 pick gets that pick.
All hell breaks loose if the Lakers, Spurs, Heat, Bulls, Celts or Mavs get a top 3 pick. The lockout actually works for the Raps cuz they get their pick right away basically plus they add their 2012 draft pick. we could see a couple bad teams become solid pretty quickly…
What if they go by alphabetical order?
What if they go by lowest salary cap?
“” East to West
“” North to South
“” Oldest to Youngest
“” Least Attendance to packed house…
They should just re-do the draft lottery and go from there.
I posted this another thread earlier this week.
From Wiki. this is how the NHL dealt with the draft lottery after their canceled season….
“The loss of the 2004-05 season meant that there were no results on which to base the order of the 2005 entry draft. The league settled on a lottery system in which all teams had a weighted chance at the first pick, expected to be Sidney Crosby. The lottery was tilted so teams with fewer playoff appearances over the last three seasons and fewer number one overall picks over the last four seasons had a better chance of landing higher picks. The complete order was determined by the lottery, and the 2005 draft was conducted in a “snake” style, meaning in even rounds, the draft order was reversed. This system was an attempt to compromise between those who felt all teams should have had an equal chance at the first pick and those who felt only the weaker teams should have been in the running.”
In addition to the above solution, I think they should cap the best teams. In other words, the teams with the best 5 records should not be able to pick higher than #14, for example. The teams with the 6th-10th best records should not be able to pick higher than #13, for example. God forbid the Mavs, Lakers, or even OKC sneak into the early lottery. Fuck no. It would throw off the balance of the league.
And if they follow the NHL’s solution, which team has been the worst for the last 3 years, and had the least number of 1st picks over the last 4 years? Would that be the Raptors?? Someone please, tell me it is…. Give Raptor fans something to be happy about.