Before you skip the article and head directly to the comments to destroy me, just hear me out. And for fans of the Celtics, Cavs and Magic, it’s not that you don’t think it’s possible, but rather that the thought of the Wizards beating you in the second round of the playoffs makes you sick. But the more and more I think about it, the more and more I convince myself that the Wizards could win the championship this year.
While a lot of teams have pieces to the puzzle and some key players coming off the bench, I truly believe that there are few teams as deep as the Wizards at every position. Check it out:
PG – Gilbert Arenas, Randy Foye, Javaris Crittenton
SG – DeShawn Stevenson, Nick Young
SF – Caron Butler, Mike Miller, Dominic McGuire
PF – Antawn Jamison, Andray Blatche, JaVale McGee
C – Brendan Haywood, Fabricio Oberto
And with this roster there is great flexibility. Depending on matchups, the Wizards could drop Butler down to the two, play Jamison at the three and have one of their athletic bigs step in at the four. Also, what teams can say that they have the ability to bring two starters from last year off the bench in Foye and Miller?
Clearly this whole notion hinges on guys staying healthy, but that’s a risk that every team has. Could the Celtics have won back-to-back titles last year if KG and Leon Powe were healthy? I think so. Could the Wizards do it this year? Perhaps.
With Flip Saunders at the helm, the Wizards should have as good a shot as any. And perhaps the best of their offseason moves – besides trading away their draft pick – was signing Oberto. While he was never a “star” in San Antonio, Oberto went up against the elite in the Western Conference each night, and had to play against Tim Duncan every day in practice. While he could just be insurance if Haywood can’t stay healthy or if Blatche and McGee don’t pan out, he will be an integral part of the Wizards success this season.
In the Washington Post yesterday, Jamison was talking about the “C word” and definitely sees in his team what many people do: talent.
“The thing about this team is, everybody has a chip on his shoulder. You got guys coming back and saying, ‘Am I going to come back and be the same player I was before the injury?’ You got guys trying to get new contracts. You got guys trying to make a name for themselves. And you got me, trying to lead this team to a championship. That’s the only thing that we should be playing for. I think everybody has that mentality.”
And if everyone does, then Wizards could win it all.
What do you think?
yeah for sure they have all the tools
if arenas is still arenas then they are contenders
got a lot of nice pieces no doubt…but last i checked this group doesnt play defense…not even a little…and their additions arent exactly shut down-ers…so…not happening.
i love the wizards but come on.. that SG slot looks terrible.
stevenson shot 31% last year…
yeah defense is their issues but flip would now it and it would be noted this training camp. but the reality if all are healthy they are a serious contender
I thought Antawn Jamisons the only one high on dope…
But mayne, are you serious? ‘coz the wiz doesn’t defend well, LBJ’s gonna have tons of highlights against the wiz… if they come of fourth or 5th, they might see the second round… but just the second round… they can goe toe to toe with the hawks… but CLEVELAND-BOSTON-ORLANDO? i seriously doubt that…
i’m out like Jamison’s D.
First Stevenson shot 31% with a messed up disc in his back dont forget bout the Mr. cant feel my face he was when he was healthy and got open shots off of arenas…
And nick young will come along thats as arenas once said that’s young kobe just give him sometime
Its the wizards year if we can just play some D mostly at the 1 and 4 position Jamison has to step up his D.
Defense. The Wizards dont have alot of it. If they have any hope of winning a championship they need to learn to play defense and they must stay healthy. When Agent Zero is at the top of his game, he’s as deadly as anyone and a top ten player. However it’ll take alot to convince that multiple injuries havent slowed him down. This team certainly has an oppurtunity, they simply need to build on it.
Don’t really see Deshawn being the go to SG for this team. Foye will get minutes and Miller will play SG as well.
Oberto is definitely the dark horse on this team, and was a heck of a pick up for them.
“SG – DeShawn Stevenson, Nick Young” *ALAAAARM!*
Show me their passing PG (Love Arenas, but he isnt a passer)
Show me a shooting guard – who can shoot! (Mike Miller is too slow to guard other 2’s so he cant slide down and therefor doesnt count)
Show me their lock down defender whos to deal with the lebrons and kobes. (Dont even mention Stevenson)
Show me their center who can get a 10/10 on a nightly basis. (What are the ralistic odds Haywood does this? 1 to 25? 1 to 50?)
Since they have no passer in their back court, show me their Odom/Diaw point forward who can distribute (Jamison is a damn good finisher, but nowhere near a facilitator)
I like the wiz as a playoff team, perhaps even a 2nd round team but Boston, Olando og Cleveland are all just straight up better. I even like ATL’s chances better then Washingtons.
Not a prayer. They’d be lucky to get a No. 5 or 6 seed. In no way can that team match-up with the Celts, Cavaliers or Magic. And I hate to say it, but you know somebody’s getting hurt for a while, sooner rather than later.
Huge holes at the 2 and the 5; a big question mark at the 1 until Arenas proves himself, and who knows how much Jamison has left in the tank? Even if Arenas is healthy the only substantial improvement of this team over the team that lost to the Cavs a couple years ago is the Timberwolves leftovers, and that’s hardly encouraging. Meanwhile this team will take at least the year to get used to the new parts, and Arenas’s return. The playoffs are a possibility, but any other ambitions are ridiculous at this stage.
any team with gilbert arenas as your best player will NEVER win a championship!
i agree with Sheedfan87, they’d be lucky to sniff the 5th seed.
I think you’re crazy. BUT, that being said, I think the Wizards will upset a major contender in the playoffs this year. And then get beat by another major contender in the Conference Finals. Maybe knock off the Cavs but get bounced by the Celtics.
im not a wizards fan for real they are the most dangerous team in the east. they could match up with any top team in the east. they have all the player to match-up every team in the league. but the three things that could make them at the top of the league is.
1st. health – no need to specify this issue
2nd. defense – they could be a defensive team if they would focus on it. eddie jordan didn’t believe in that system
3rd. coaches – lebron wouldn’t won any championship as long as brown would be his coach. as for wizard. if flip could utilize all the talent in this team. and based on his carrier he is the perfect fit for this wizard team
not in a million years, Oberto’s youth will never be back and their other centers and PF will get destroyed in Playoffs, randy foye is nothing, stevenson a joke, mike miller almost retired … plus arenas will be out after 20 games
The beauty of competition is that anyone can win @ any given time. Do I think the Wizards have a legit shot…not really…but they do have a shot.
I figure that the Wizards are like the Utah Jazz…they may make the playoffs and could even advance a round…but they’ll never win a championship.
I couldn’t care less about them beating the celtics, cavs and magic alltogether, there’s no way around the Lakers. And you know it.
It can be possible, wizards have enough firepower to beat any team in the league, on any given night somebody can go off. Just look back 2 years ago, the wizards were the only team that had a winning record against the celtics that year, the year they won it all. the idea aint that farfetched as it seems, could happen.
Mike Miller he is a great shooter and a very good playmaker. He could start at SG. If that doesn’t work out I think there is a very good chance the Wizards go with a starting line of
PG – Agent 0/Foye
SG – Tough Juice/Nick Young/DeShawn
SF – Antawn/Miller
PF – Blatche/Oberto
C – McGee/Haywood
I would be willing to bet on Javale McGee outsting Brendan Haywood from the starting C position before christmas. Javale is a bigger, more offensively talented version of Dwight Howard. Laugh now, haters.
“I truly believe that there are few teams as deep as the Wizards at every position.”
They go one deep at the 1, 3, and 5 and 0 deep at the 2 and 4.
I’v had puddles on my driveway deeper than the wizards.
yeah, it’s possible.. only if they learn how to defend..
You can’t win a title unless you have (at least one) great player. They don’t. They are filled with 2nd/3rd Bananas.
If they trade Jamison for a true power forward like Bosh, Amare, Brand or even Boozer, maybe then. It just isn’t gonna work having a PF in an SF’s body like Antawn.
With weak and inconsistent big man like Blatche, Haywood, Oberto and McGee, they need to have that frontcourt anchor for them to be real contenders.
Although they now have a mad bench. Gotta give the front office some props pulling off the trade for Miller and Foye and take themselves out of a potential mess if they ever got involved with Rubio.
But it still all depends on how hot the Hibachi re-heats.
“With Flip Saunders at the helm…”
You wrote that and still believe in the Wizards? No way in hell will they win the ‘Chip, they will be lucky to even make the playoffs. Over/under on games Gilbert plays in is 40, take the under.
Tyrone’s range of vocabulary is deeper than the wizards
Stevie Wonder can drain jumpers deeper than the wizards
I would not want to see this team in the first rouond….Nick Young too can drop buckets, with Foye and Miller off the bench they might not ever miss a step with the subs out.
“Javale is a bigger, more offensively talented version of Dwight Howard. Laugh now, haters.”
By bigger surely you mean taller ‘cos last time i saw McGee he was hiding behind a pogostick!
*The sound of me laughing*
HaHahahaha damn your smokin some serious stuff my man. They couldn’t beat the Cavs even when Arenas was healthy. Who’s going to guard Dwight? Even if they do by some miracle come out the east (which would instantly put Arenas in Hall of fame talk for me) they can’t beat any team in the West especially the Lakers.
Which SG gets to guard Kobe IF they make it to the finals?
Only problem is Saunders isnt the coach who can teach them enough about D to truly make them contenders..
Saunders is a offensive coach so they will be near the tops in scoring and POSSIBLY make the second round but when get into a grind it out series against Orlando or Boston they’ll crumble.. Unless Haywood plays to his potential, dont forget dude has shown flashes in the past..
This article should read:
“Hello boys and girls, this is a Public Service Announcement. Crack is Wack. When you start smoking it, you end up saying some pretty fucked up shit, like the Wizards could win the Championship this year. Obviously I was playing some D&D while smoking my crack, so the only two options were the Warriors and the Wizards.
Crack fucks your mind up boys and girls, don’t smoke it. Friends don’t let friends talk reckless shit.”
I started reading the first sentence then I went on the comment section! Why defend the wizards? they will never win a ring. They could get to the playoffs then early exit. They have thier egos bruised by the Hawks. Even if Arenas is healthy with the roster like this Lebron and Co will crush them.
arenas’s rehab and criticism of the wizards:
[sports.espn.go.com]
it may be good for a discussion later on.. and no, you guys don’t have to tell us who tim grover has worked with in the past, we know already. i remember reading a comment about that and thinking the same thing.
they might be able to win out in the East… but they best stay on their side of the country. The West will whoop that ass.
If they play with discipline they can win. Put it this way, I beat the Lakers with the Wizards all the time on 2K. I’m not saying that they are dead
Not a championship, but maybe 2nd round.
@2 if arenas is still arenas they are a first round team.
They’ll make playoffs but I think the Raps are even a stronger team. Arenas is too selfish and the East is strong this year.
They should get Capt. Jack for Nick Young, Deshawn, Javaris and Mike James. Trade away Mike Jame’s Contract and get Capt. Jack and Cj Watson or something.
HOW COME CAN THEY WIN CHAMPIONSHIP IF THEY CAN’T BEAT THE THE OLD CAVS IN THE PLAYOFFS. REMEMBER THE CAVS IN THAT SERIES IS JUST ALL LEBRON AND A BUNCH WHATEVER.! THEY CAN’T BEAT THOSE 3 TEAMS..
The Wizards are potentially one trade away to become a TRUE title contender. Rip Hamilton, who has championship experience and is a true shooting guard, would be a great fit with the Wizards.
[games.espn.go.com]
starting Lineup:
Arenas/Foye
Hamilton/Stevenson
Bulter/Miller/Washington
Jamison/Oberto
Haywood/Brown/McGee
Not a chance to win the championship. Not even a darkhorse chance.
